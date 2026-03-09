Jax and Brittany's divorce status: has the split been finalised?

Jax and Brittany's divorce is still pending after the couple called it quits in early 2024. The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their son, Cruz Cauchi, in April 2021.

Key takeaways

Jax and Brittany are technically still married as of March 2026.

Brittany Cartwright has blamed Jax Taylor for delaying the divorce proceedings with filing errors and missing deadlines.

The Vanderpump Rules stars are focused on co-parenting their son, Cruz, who was diagnosed with autism in 2024.

Jax and Brittany's divorce settlement is still delayed

In November 2025, Brittany Cartwright had expressed hope that the divorce would be finalised before the year ended. During a panel for The Valley at BravoCon 2025, she claimed Jax Taylor was the one "holding it up", according to Us Weekly.

While appearing on Harry Jowsey's Boyfriend Material in January 2026, Brittany discussed why it kept being "pushed and pushed". She said the delay has been the hardest part.

There's just been a lot of things that were happening, and he didn't turn in things on time, or they needed something from me, or he was out of town for something, and we had to move the date, so it's always just been something happening.

Cartwright previously blamed Jax for making paperwork errors. In the initial filing, he incorrectly stated that he was not legally married to Brittany and miswrote the date of separation.

What happened between Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright separated in January 2024 before announcing it a month later on their joint podcast, When Reality Hits. Brittany left their shared home and moved into an Airbnb, which she said at the time was for her mental health.

Brittany officially filed for divorce in August 2024 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She has been open about why she eventually left Jax for good on The Valley. She told producers in 2024:

There's been a lot of things that I've taken back Jax for. I've been cheated on, I've been disrespected, I've been humiliated. I have been through a lot of pain in this relationship. It's been very public, the pain that I've had to deal with. I just can't deal with it anymore.

Jax Taylor was unfaithful to Brittany on multiple occasions. In the December 2017 season 6 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, he admitted to having an affair with Faith Stowers.

Jax and Brittany were together for nearly a decade

The Vanderpump Rules stars met in 2015 in Las Vegas. Brittany Cartright was a waitress, and Jax Taylor was a regular on the popular Lisa Vanderpump's Bravo reality series.

Britanny relocated to Los Angeles to live with Jax and joined Vanderpump Rules in season 4. They briefly broke up in early 2018, before announcing their engagement in June of the same year. Jax and Brittany purchased their first home in Los Angeles in May 2019 and married the next month in Kentucky.

Taylor and Cartwright left Vanderpump Rules in 2020 and later welcomed their first child, son Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021. In early 2024, they returned to reality TV on The Valley, which aired the fall of their marriage.

What is the current situation between Jax and Brittany?

Jax and Brittany are now focused on co-parenting their son, Cruz. Cartwright requested legal and physical custody, to which Taylor agreed in September 2024 court filings. Brittany told People earlier that month that co-parenting is her priority.

He's a great dad. Great dad, terrible husband. I'm not ever going to take Cruz away from him. We will always put Cruz first, and we are going to work towards a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Cruz was diagnosed with autism in the fall of 2024. Brittany Cartwright told People in April 2025 that he was mostly non-verbal and she was pursuing early intervention. Jax Taylor also posted on Instagram saying he will always support Cruz.

Inside Jax and Brittany's love lives today

Brittany has tried returning to the dating scene. In May 2025, Page Six reported that she was casually dating musician Will Gittens. She moved on with Brandon Hanson around August 2025, but confirmed she was single at BravoCon in November 2025.

After separating from Cartwright, Jax Taylor has sworn off marriage but is open to dating again. He told Extra in April 2025:

One thing I know, I will never get married again, that's for sure. That will never, ever happen again. That was a one and done thing.

Taylor has been living a quiet life while working on his addiction and mental health. In July 2024, he checked into an inpatient facility for mental health treatment. He later shared in a September 2024 Instagram post that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

How much does Jax Taylor owe the IRS?

Brittany revealed in a June 2025 episode of The Valley that Jax Taylor owed around $1.2 million in taxes before they got married. She reportedly allowed him to put it on their house to avoid jail, which increased their mortgage payments from $8,000 to $17,000.

In 2022, the couple took out a second mortgage worth $2.2 million on their Valley Village home, according to The Sun. Since Jax and Brittany are no longer together, their mortgage and tax are expected to be a central part of their divorce settlement.

After briefly living in an Airbnb in 2024, Brittany moved back into the Valley Village home and reportedly took over paying the mortgage. Jax Taylor moved out and rented a bachelor pad in North Hollywood. In February 2026, Jax shared on Instagram that he had left the rental townhouse and moved into a new place.

Conclusion

Jax and Brittany's divorce updates are still a major plotline on The Valley. Cartwright remains a regular on the Bravo reality series, but Taylor took a break in 2025 ahead of the third season.

