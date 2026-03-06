Derek Jeter's dating history and his A-list ex-girlfriends

Derek Jeter's dating history features a long list of Hollywood stars, world-renowned musicians and supermodels. However, despite some of his well-publicised romances, he dismissed the "most eligible bachelor title" during a 2014 chat with Today's Matt Lauer, insisting he preferred to keep details about his love life under wraps.

I have always drawn the line between what I do professionally and my romantic life. Once you open that door, you cannot shut it.

Vanessa Minnillo and Derek Jeter at the 2006 Jorge Posada Foundation Gala (L). Hannah Davis and Jeter at Cipriani 25 Broadway in 2016 (R). Photo: Jason Kempin, Jenny Anderson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Derek married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model Hannah Davis in 2016 , about four years after they started dating.

cover model , about four years after they started dating. Before settling down, his most significant long-term relationship was with actress Minka Kelly .

. Singer Mariah Carey credited Jeter as the "catalyst" who helped her leave her toxic marriage to ex-husband Tommy Mottola.

A look at Derek Jeter's dating history: Who are his exes?

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis were introduced by a mutual friend in 2012 after meeting in a restaurant. In a 2017 blog post for The Players' Tribune, the latter wrote that their paths crossed at the "right time".

That day, I met the nicest man, and I wanted to know him on my own terms, not Google's. What matters in a relationship is being at the same place in your lives. Right from the start, Derek's life and mine were aligned.

Davis and Jeter became engaged in 2015 and exchanged vows in July 2016. The couple has three daughters: Bella Raine, Story Grey, and Kaius Green. But before Derek met his wife, he had dated several other women. They include:

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter during the 2022 American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Minka Kelly (2008-2011)

Minka Kelly and Derek Jeter at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in 2010. Photo: Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

Jeter dated the Friday Night Lights star for about three years, and even sparked engagement rumours at some point.

Although the pair kept details about their relationship private, she joined him on the victory float after the Yankees won the 2009 World Series and was present at Yankee Stadium in July 2011 when the sportsman made his historic 3,000th hit. The Minka Kelly has been dating singer Dan Reynolds since 2022.

Jessica Biel (2006 to 2007)

Jessica Biel during the 2026 Apple TV Press Day at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Derek and Jessica dated for approximately three months, from November 2006 to January 2007. They were first spotted together at a nightclub in Los Angeles and later on a romantic vacation in Puerto Rico. After the pair split, she began dating singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake, and they got married in 2012.

Vida Guerra (2005)

Vida Guerra during the 2017 premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' CHIPS at TCL Chinese Theatre in California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Guerra and Derek briefly dated during the peak of his MLB career. In 2015, the glamour model told TMZ that she was happy for him on his engagement to Hannah.

His dream was to get married once he retires. He is an awesome person, and I wish him all the best.

Vanessa Minnillo (2003 to 2006)

Vanessa Minnillo and Derek Jeter at Madison Square Garden in 2003 (L). The actress at the SiriusXM Studios in 2025 (R). Photo: James Devaney, Marleen Moise (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa and Derek reportedly met while she was shooting a music video for his favourite band. Their 3-year on-and-off relationship was a frequent fixture in tabloids and was often described as having "ups and downs".

According to EssentiallySports, Jeter's former teammate Jim Leyritz once alluded that her rise in fame did not fit his notoriously private lifestyle.

He did not want to be spotted or photographed with her outside.

Minnillo got married to Nick Lachey in 2011.

Jordana Brewster (2002-2003)

Derek Jeter and Jordana Brewster during a 2002 NBA game at Continental Airlines Arena. Photo: Linda Cataffo

Source: Getty Images

Jordana and Derek were first romantically linked after they were spotted clubbing on his 28th birthday. Soon after, they were photographed watching a Lakers game together.

The duo's romance lasted nearly a year and was notably low-profile. According to Life & Style magazine, the Fast & Furious actress hinted that their 2003 split was amicable a few years later, saying:

I still like the Yankees, and Derek is a great guy.

Joy Enriquez (2001)

Joy Enriquez at The London West Hollywood in 2013 (L). The singer at The Pierre Hotel Ballroom in 2006 (R). Photo: Barry King, Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jeter was introduced to Enriquez at the 2001 All-Star Game by former MLB player Alex Rodriguez. Joy and Alex reportedly dated casually before. The 7th Heaven actress frequently attended Derek's game at Yankee Stadium. However, they soon broke up, with many outlets describing their romance as "brief-but-public".

Lara Dutta (2000-2001)

Derek Jeter and Lara Dutta at Madison Square Garden in 2000 (L). The model during the 2012 special screening of Talaash (R). Photo: Linda Cataffo, Prodip Guha (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Derek pursued the Indian actress after seeing her on an episode of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. The pair was spotted at several high-profile events, including the 2000 New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

After dating for about a year, they split, and Dutta moved on to date actor Kelly Dorji before marrying Mahesh Bhupathi.

Mariah Carey (1997-1998)

Mariah Carey at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in 2026. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Mariah and Derek met at a dinner party in 1997 and began "secretly" texting because she was married to Tommy Mottola. She confirmed to Vulture, per People, that her song The Roof commemorates their first kiss, while My All was about a secret trip she took to Puerto Rico for a night with him.

Carey and Jeter reportedly broke up due to media pressure, and she later noted that although he was "a love" in her life, he was not "the love" of her life. The singer dated Luis Miguel from 1998 to 2001 and was married to Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016.

FAQs

Derek Jeter spent his entire 20-year MLB career playing as a shortstop for the New York Yankees. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Derek Jeter?

Jeter (51 as of March 2026) was born on 26 June 1974 in Pequannock Township, New Jersey, USA. His mother, Dorothy, is of German and Irish descent, while his father, Sanderson Charles, is African-American.

Lopez and Jeter never dated. However, she was previously engaged to his former New York Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez. Some of Derek's other rumoured flings include Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johnson, Adriana Lima, Tyra Banks, Bridget Hall and Rachel Uchitel.

Wrapping up

Derek Jeter's dating history is a roster of A-listers that dominated tabloid headlines throughout his MLB career. Some of his exes include Mariah Carey, Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly. He has been married to Hannah Davis since 2016.

