Jessica Alba's divorce: Why she and Cash Warren are parting ways

On 8 January 2025, rumours regarding Cash Warren and Jessica Alba's divorce made headlines after a source told TMZ that the couple had recently separated. A few days later, the actress officially confirmed a split from her husband of 16 years, citing "a new chapter of growth" for both of them. Her Instagram post read:

I am proud of how we have grown as a couple over the last two decades, and it is now time for us to explore life individually. Nonetheless, we are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and for our family.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba at The Glasshouse in 2022 (L). The pair during the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren first crossed paths in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four , where he was a director's assistant and she was an actress.

where he was a director's assistant and she was an actress. The Dark Angel star once revealed that they struggled to keep the spark in their marriage due to parental responsibilities and high-pressure careers.

star once revealed that they due to parental responsibilities and high-pressure careers. Cash Warren and Jessica Alba have three children : daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner, and son Hayes.

: daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner, and son Hayes. In July 2025, Warren admitted he was happy for Alba regarding her new relationship with Danny Ramirez.

Insights into Cash Warren and Jessica Alba's divorce

In early 2025, TMZ reported that Jessica and Cash had separated and were moving forward with a divorce. But even a few months earlier, the news outlet had spotted the pair at various events without their wedding rings. Later, an exclusive source told People of the status of Alba and Warren's relationship:

If Jessica and Cash are getting a divorce, it is not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together and will always remain close.

On 16 January of the same year, Alba took to Instagram to address the split speculations. She wrote:

For years, I have been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. Our kids are our highest priority. We request privacy as we now go our separate ways.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren during a 2024 basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Jessica cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the divorce

On 7 February 2025, the Sin City alum officially filed for divorce from Warren in Los Angeles County court. According to the filing obtained by People, she listed their separation date as 27 December 2024.

Jessica sought joint custody of their three kids and requested that her legal name be restored to Jessica Marie Alba from Jessica Marie Warren.

Jessica and Cash's divorce came as a surprise to many

Warren and Alba exchanged nuptials in 2008. During a July 2021 chat on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram series Before, During & After Baby, she shared the secret behind their long-term marriage, per People. She revealed:

Cash and I find ways to spend as much time together as we can. We really enjoy that. A marriage can only work if both parties consistently put in the work.

On 19 May 2024, Jessica commemorated their anniversary via an Instagram post that read:

16 years of marriage, 20 years together, and forever to go! I am proud of us for making it this far. Through thick and thin, we have continually chosen each other. I will always love you.

Cash Warren, Jessica Alba, and their children during the Monster Jam World Finals at SoFi Stadium in 2024. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

A closer look at the cracks in Cash Warren and Jessica Alba's marriage

Although Alba and Warren's marriage appeared "picture perfect", there were several occasions when Alba hinted that things were not always rosy. In her interview with Katherine Pratt, she disclosed:

The first two and a half years of marriage are exciting. After that, responsibilities start piling, and you both go through the motions. Cash and I used to go for weekly date nights, but that stopped along the way.

Jessica added:

Sometimes you might not treat your partner as well as you should because you know they are not going anywhere. You may end up even disregarding their feelings.

On 31 December 2024, the actress shared a cryptic message on Instagram to usher in a new year. She posted her 2025 mantra as:

If it messes with my peace, dims my light or makes me question myself, it is getting left in 2024.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba during the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

What has Cash Warren said about the divorce?

In July 2024, six months before Cash and Jessica split, he told US Weekly that marriage was "hard work" but "worthwhile".

Having a partner who has your back is everything. Although marriage sometimes gets tough, we roll up our sleeves, and we do it.

On 31 December 2025, Warren took to Instagram to reflect on the year that Alba filed for divorce, writing:

This year started as one I wanted to forget, but grew into the one I will always remember. Acceptance is suffering's antidote.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba reportedly maintain a good relationship

In June 2025, Jessica penned a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories to celebrate Cash on the first Father's Day following their split. According to People, she wrote:

Our babies could not have had a better dad: present, kind, and always knowing exactly what to say. I admire your patience and the way you always make them feel safe. Thank you for being their rock.

Jessica Alba is in a relationship with Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez during the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Photo: Star Max

Source: Getty Images

Jessica and Hollywood star Danny (11 years her junior) were first romantically linked in July 2025. They made their relationship social media official about four months later, after posting photos from their Baby2Baby Gala attendance on Instagram. On his side, Cash has been linked with Hana Sun Doerr and Seanna Pereira since his split from Alba.

Wrapping up

Official news regarding Cash Warren and Jessica Alba's divorce swirled in January 2025 after the Trigger Warning actress confirmed her split from the businessman. The pair met in 2004, married in 2008 and separated in 2024. They share joint legal and physical custody of their three kids.

READ ALSO: Are Kyle and Amanda still together? Summer House couple sets the record straight

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's marriage. They have been a long-standing couple on the Bravo reality TV series, Summer House, since its premiere in 2017.

Kyle and Amanda got engaged in 2018 and married three years later in September 2021. The couple have faced split rumours amid allegations of unfaithfulness.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News