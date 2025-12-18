Meet Georgia Kousoulou: TOWIE star and Tommy Mallet's wife

Tommy and his wife, Georgia Kousoulou, became acquainted on the television show TOWIE around 2014. They began a romantic relationship that has stood the test of time. The couple has held two wedding ceremonies. The first was a private ceremony without paparazzi, while the second was a high-profile celebration.

Georgia is a television personality, podcaster, and author, balancing her career with motherhood.

Her father is a successful property developer of Greek heritage.

of Greek heritage. Georgia and her husband threw a second wedding ceremony with all the glam and paparazzi, which was planned as a lavish public celebration.

Profile summary

Full name Georgia Kousoulou Gender Female Date of birth 20 June 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Parents Luke and Mary Kousoulou Siblings Grace Marital status Married Husband Tommy “Mallet” Fordham Children Two Education GHG Khalsa College Profession Actress, podcaster, author Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

Georgia Kousoulou met her husband on set

Tommy and Georgia first met in 2014 when Georgia joined the reality television show The Only Way is Essex. Georgia reportedly later admitted that she was initially not fond of Tommy

During an interview with OK! Online, Tommy explained how their love continues to blossom when he said:

I never keep anything from Georgia, ever. We keep a hell of a lot [private]. On the show we learnt from early on, bringing your trouble that you've got, which could only last an hour, on to the show, will end up lasting for weeks on end - so unless it's something serious like someone's gone out and cheated - then yeah bring it to the show - but that's never been the case for us.

The reality stars’ relationship lasted for almost a decade until Tommy proposed. The lovers announced their engagement in February 2022 while vacationing in Mexico.

Two years into their relationship, the celebrity couple spoke glowingly about what their wedding would look like. According to Female First, an excited Tommy hinted:

We'll have a big Greek and Irish-themed wedding. You get to smash plates, do some mad Greek dancing, and pin £50 notes on each other.

Georgia Kousoulou’s first wedding ceremony took place in 2023

Fans were caught off guard when the couple announced that they had tied the knot in a secret wedding in December 2023. As the Daily Mail shared, the duo shared a post after the ceremony, and it read:

1st December… We did a thing. After a challenging year. We decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love, and together as husband and wife/ Wedding part 2 coming soon.

Georgia and Tommy held their second wedding ceremony in 2025

After an earlier wedding date was cancelled following the couple’s miscarriage, a new date was set. Tommy spoke about the emotional toll of the miscarriage and expressed gratitude for his wife’s support. He promised that the wedding was not off.

The second wedding finally took place in June 2025 in Spain, and guests were wowed by the details in the preparation. Speaking about it to OK!, Georgia said:

I want everyone to be like, ‘Oh, my God!’ when they see it. I'm about to up the game. I just hope everyone loves it.

Tommy and Georgia share two kids

The couple are parents to Brody and Gigi, as Digital Spy shared. The first, a boy, was born in May 2021, while the daughter was born in November 2024. The children were a big part of their parents’ wedding and played special roles in the celebrations.

Georgia Kousoulou’s appearance on TOWIE shot her into fame

The actress is now popular for her show, Georgia and Tommy: Baby Step. Georgia Kousoulou’s first appearance on TOWIE in the 11th series in 2014 made her famous. She left the show in 2021, but rumours of a potential return to the series abound.

Georgia has had various surgical operations

The reality star has reportedly had several surgeries to keep in shape. The Tab said she underwent another surgery in an attempt to fix a ruptured implant.

She recently showed off her toned body, and the internet came alive with hot takes on Georgia Kousoulou’s weight loss journey. Some people believed she used weight-loss injections. She told Mirror UK:

People hate to see it because they can’t imagine doing the hard work themselves. 3 stone I have lost in 8 months. On average, the maximum I have lost a week is about one and a half to two lbs. That isn't a jab, that is HARD HARD exercise & full control & determination. Plus a wedding for motivation!

Georgia Kousoulou's net worth is in millions

According to Unifresher, the actress has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Her net worth reportedly exceeds Tommy Mallet’s net worth, pegged at about £1 million, per The Sun.

Georgia’s net worth is courtesy of her career as an actress, podcaster, and author. The family currently lives in London, England.

Are Georgia and Tommy still together? They are still married.

They are still married. Why did Georgia Kousoulou have IVF? She chose to undergo IVF because of the trauma from her miscarriage.

Conclusion

After years in the public eye, Georgia Kousoulou finally stepped into her dream wedding moment in 2025. Supported by her husband, Tommy Mallet, and surrounded by family, the celebration marked a defining chapter in a love story that has matured beyond reality TV into a lasting partnership.

