What happened between Gianna Santos and Jonah Hill, and where she is today

Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos' relationship made headlines after he proposed in 2019. However, they ended the engagement about a year later after their "spark" reportedly fizzled out. In 2018, Hill shared his take on relationships with Complex magazine, saying:

It is easier for me to succeed professionally if I put in the work. But when it comes to relationships, there is no control element because another person is involved. That makes dating so scary for me.

Gianna Santos and Jonah Hill at San Vicente Bungalows in 2019 (L). Jonah Hill at the Lincoln Centre in 2021 (R). Photo: Rachel Murray, Michael Ostuni (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Gianna Santos and Jonah Hill were together for about two years before they called it quits.

before they called it quits. A source told People magazine that the pair's split was "amicable" .

. Hill and Santos kept their romance away from the spotlight , only rarely being photographed in public.

, only rarely being photographed in public. Since the pair's separation, Jonah has moved on and has been in a romantic relationship with Olivia Millar since 2022.

Gianna Santos and Hill were first romantically linked in 2018

Santos and Hill sparked dating rumours after they were spotted taking a walk in New York City in August 2018. In September 2019, his representative confirmed their engagement to Entertainment Tonight.

On 2 September, Gianna and Jonah were photographed heading to brunch on Labour Day, with the former wearing an engagement ring. In January 2020, Hill's sister, Beanie Feldstein, told US Weekly of her brother's engagement:

He is my best friend in the world; I am super excited about this new chapter in his life.

After the engagement, Jonah appeared to be making moves towards settling down with Gianna, having purchased a $6.8 million house in Santa Monica, California, USA.

Jonah Hill during a 2025 match between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets at Petco Park. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

Source: Getty Images

The chemistry between Hill and Santos purportedly died off

On 12 October 2020, People magazine confirmed that Jonah and Gianna had called off their engagement. The same day, an insider told US Weekly that the couple had split about six weeks earlier, revealing:

The spark went out in Santos and Hill's relationship.

The source added that the pair was still on good terms. At the time of writing, Jonah's sister (Beanie) and his mother (Sharon Feldstein) still follow Gianna on social media.

Jonah has been romantically linked with several women over the years, whether it was a brief dalliance or a long-term relationship. In 2010, he shared a glimpse of his romantic life with Seventeen magazine, revealing:

I have had to wait for people to break up so I can go after a girl I like. If you truly love someone and feel like they are the right person for you, then you can wait it out.

Hill dated Jordan Klein, whom he met in high school, from 2008 to 2011. He was in a romantic relationship with Ali Hoffman for nine months before confirming their split in September 2012.

Gianna Santos (L). Jonah Hill at the 2019 Berlinale International Film Festival (R). Photo: @gianna_santos on Instagram, Manuel Romano via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Wolf of Wall Street star has also been linked with Rita Ora, Alana Haim, Isabelle McNally and Brooke Glazer. Jonah reportedly started dating Olivia Millar in 2022, and they welcomed their first child the following year.

He was accused of being emotionally abusive by an ex

In 2023, Jonah's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, accused him of being a "misogynist narcissist". The pair had dated in 2021.

Brady, a surfing instructor, shared text messages between her and the actor on her Instagram stories, in which he threatened to end their relationship if she continued to post photos of herself online in a swimsuit, surfing with other men, and maintaining friendships with people he disapproved of. The Moneyball alum never commented on the accusations.

Exploring Gianna Santos' career and whereabouts

Gianna was born and raised in the TriBeCa neighbourhood of New York City. In 2011, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Media Studies from Fordham University. Here is a summary of some of Santos' professional endeavours, per her LinkedIn profile:

Associate Account Executive at Theory (2012 to 2013)

E-Commerce Stylist at JackThreads (2014 to 2016)

Editorial Art Director & Head Stylist at KITH NYC (2016 to 2019)

Content Manager at Violet Grey (2019 to 2021)

Art Director of Social Media at Reformation (2021-present)

Jonah Hill during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in 2019. Photo: Matthias Nareyek

Source: Getty Images

Santos currently resides in Los Angeles, California. As of 28 November 2025, she has 7,995 followers on Instagram, where she primarily posts fashion, design and travel content.

FAQs

How old is Gianna Santos?

At the time of her split from Hill in 2020, multiple news outlets reported Santos' age as 31. Therefore, it is safe to assume that she is currently about 36 years old.

Who are Jonah Hill's parents?

Jonah (41 as of November 2025) was born on 20 December 1983 to Sharon and Richard Feldstein. He is a tour accountant, while she is a costume designer and fashion stylist.

Hill and his two siblings, Beanie and the late Jordan Feldstein, grew up in the wealthy neighbourhood of Cheviot Hills.

Actor Jonah Hill during the 2018 Game Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

What is Jonah Hill's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jonah has an estimated net worth of $80 million. Forbes ranked him among the highest-paid actors between June 2014 and June 2015, at $16 million.

Wrapping up

Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos reportedly started dating in 2018, got engaged in 2019, and broke up the following year. Although she keeps details about her love life private, the actor has since moved on and is in a relationship with Olivia Millar, the mother of his only child.

READ ALSO: Rosalia and Rauw: A complete timeline of their relationship and break-up

Briefly.co.za published an article about Rauw Alejandro's high-profile relationship with Spanish songstress Rosalía. They started dating in late 2019 but went public with the romance over a year later in September 2021.

Rosalía and Rauw collaborated on several music projects including their joint EP, RR. They got engaged in March 2023 before calling off the engagement a few months later in July 2023.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News