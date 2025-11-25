Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee brought the house down at an Indian wedding this past weekend

The celebration took place on 23 November 2025 at Udaipur, and American singer Jenifer Lopez also performed

Black Coffee has more international gigs lined up for this year, including one in Miami Beach

Black Coffee brought the house down in India for a millionaire's wedding.

Source: Instagram

South African Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee tore the roof off at an Indian wedding over the weekend.

The daughter of a billionaire businessman, Raju Mantena, had a four-day epic celebration, and Coffee was there to make the wealthy dance to his tune.

Black Coffee performs at millionaire's wedding

According to IOL, the bride, Netra Mantena, married tech-millionaire Vamsi Gadiraju at a grand wedding celebration in Udaipur on 23 November. However, that was not the only celebration they had.

The couple had four celebrations, which were attended by wealthy friends, family and prominent international figures, including the Drive hitmaker.

American singer Jenifer Lopez also performed at the luxurious wedding, serving looks, body and timeless hits.

Black Coffee has more international gigs lined up, with one in Miami Beach and another in Saudi Arabia in December.

Watch the video posted by Racerss_club below:

Black Coffee wins Africa Billboard Award

This month, on 19 November 2025, DJ Black Coffee was honoured with the Billboard Africa’s Power Player of the Year for 2025 Award. He attended the ceremony with his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, at the Peermont D'oreale Grande at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

The star shared a powerful message of supporting one another and chasing a dream, no matter how unrealistic it might seem. In his acceptance speech, the global star advised parents on how to support their children's wild dreams.

“When people are dragging you down, do not pay attention to that. Listen to your inner voice, because it's that voice that got you to start from the beginning. You know, and I want to say to everyone here in this room, you know, brother as a sister, as a parent, if you have a friend, you have a child who wants to pursue music, even if it's unclear, even if you are not sure how far it's going to go."

Black Coffee performed at an Indian wedding.

Source: Instagram

"Even if it's not music. Your child could say to you that they want to be an astronaut, and you think we live in Africa. How possible is that gonna happen? Support. We need to support each other; we need to be there for each other. We need to encourage each other more,” he said.

He dedicated the award to his family and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

