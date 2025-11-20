South African producer and DJ Black Coffee bagged another gong on Wednesday, 19 November 2025

In his acceptance speech, Black Coffee urged people to ignore negativity and encouraged people to support each other's dreams

He dedicated the award to his family, mostly his children and almost forgot to mention someone important

DJ Black Coffee bagged another gong. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Halala! South African producer and DJ Black Coffee just bagged another award. In his acceptance speech, the globally recognised South African wheel spinner shared gems and dedicated the award to the most important people in his life, eliciting wild cheers from the public.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, were at the Peermont D'oreale Grande at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park for the African Billboard Awards. Black Coffee was honoured with the Billboard Africa’s Power Player of the Year for 2025 Award.

DJ Black Coffee shares gems after bagging another award

In his acceptance speech, DJ Black Coffee, who recently finalised his divorce from Enhle Mbali, advised attendees to ignore negativity. He urged people to support each other, especially their children, even when their dreams seem unrealistic.

“When people are dragging you down, do not pay attention to that. Listen to your inner voice, because it's that voice that got you to start from the beginning. You know, and I want to say to everyone here in this room, you know, brother as a sister, as a parent, if you have a friend, you have a child who wants to pursue music, even if it's unclear, even if you are not sure how far it's going to go. Even if it's not music. Your child could say to you that they want to be an astronaut, and you think we live in Africa. How possible is that gonna happen? Support. We need to support each other; we need to be there for each other. We need to encourage each other more,” Black Coffee said.

In a video shared by the X (Twitter) user with the handle @nkosi_ezile on Thursday, 20 November, Black Coffee said that he feels grateful for the recognition, even though he spends most of his time performing abroad.

“So, I’m very grateful to receive this. I see this as support from my fellow Africans, and it means a lot to me as someone who is mostly always outside the country, you know, to see that I'm still welcome and I'm still seen as part of the scene, and still celebrated at home. It means so much to me,” he added.

Black Coffee also dedicated the award to his family, specifically his children. He mentioned his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, almost as an afterthought.

“So, this award is dedicated to my family. My friend is the one who suffers the most from me not being present. My kids suffer the most from me not being able to be there for them. School matches, the ballets, and the gymnastics and everything that they do at school and every award that I get, you know, it's for them. And this one, oh, my lovely girlfriend as well. We saw this from my family, and I thank you so much. Thank you for honouring me,” said, to loud cheers from the crowd.

Watch the video below:

DJ Black Coffee dedicated his latest award to his children and girlfriend. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez romance blossoms

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez appear to be a match made in heaven, enjoying a shared love for luxury and travel.

The publication looked into the pair's most viral moments together and how their relationship, though marred by controversy, has ultimately blossomed into one of the most talked-about romances in entertainment.

Source: Briefly News