DJ Chymamusique has finally been discharged from the hospital after spending nine days in the ICU

The star, who was involved in a fatal car accident, was hospitalised due to an emergency brain surgery called a craniotomy

Chymamusique had previously hinted at taking a break from his December gigs, but he has since made a U-turn

South African musician DJ Chymamusique has been discharged from the hospital after spending a total of nine days in the ICU. The DJ was involved in a fatal car accident on Saturday, August 30. The accident claimed the lives of four people, including his friend and fellow musician, DJ Poizen.

Earlier this month, the muso announced that he will no longer be taking November bookings, and he will be cancelling the upcoming ones. However, he has since backtracked from this decision and stated that he will be doing December gigs.

Chymamusique provides update following hospitalisation

In his Instagram stories this week, DJ Chymamusique revealed that there have been new demands that he has to adhere to, hence his reason to take December gigs.

"Due to changes, terms and new demands by the hospital and the medical aid, I might have to do some December jobs," he announced.

The muso thanked his fans for their support throughout this difficult period in his life.

"Thank you for walking this journey with me. Three months and we are still here pushing, one surgery at a time. I'm grateful," he shared. "Thank you very much. It became easier when I walked it with you guys, more than if I had to do it alone. Thank you for being here. The journey continues," he continued.

Chymamusique had been receiving a lot of support both online and from his close circles. In his latest message, he then asked his fans to be wary of the festive season, referencing a song with powerful lyrics. He played a song with Poizen.

"A good friend passes and then we remember, or maybe sometimes in November, December. Take note of the lyrics. It's not just an album, it's not just a song, it's a message. Watch out for what's going to happen in November and December," he added.

Fans might be elated to hear that the DJ is resuming his duties. Especially since his last message left them worried. He had hinted at resigning a few days after he was admitted to the hospital.

He also mentioned that at the time, he was for more surgeries. "If your life is hard, enjoy it. If your life is good, enjoy it. What the f, man, look at this; half of my head is gone," he said. "I'm cancelling all the gigs until the end of November. Resignation," he added before signing in the air with his hand.

Chymamusique Bids Farewell to DJ Poizen

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chymamusique mourned his friend, DJ Poizen, after the fatal car accident. On Monday evening, 8 September 2025, he said goodbye to Poizen.

"Goodbye to you, too. You carried me for 10 years, 250,000 km. The goal was 1,000,000 kms and 40 years together," he said.

