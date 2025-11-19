South African rapper Nadia Nakai recently made a tough decision regarding her upcoming song and gigs

The reality TV star announced on social media that she decided to cancel all her Friday gigs and song release because of the upcoming protest

The Women For Change massive protest is set to take place on Friday, 21 November 2025

Nadia Nakai cancelled all her Friday gigs amid the massive upcoming protest. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

It's encouraging to see celebrities engaging in issues affecting our society and offering support to address certain matters. That's exactly what Nadia Nakai has been doing recently.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, the popular rapper shared an important announcement with her fans regarding her highly anticipated single, which she had collaborated on with Nasty C.

The star, who is among many celebrities supporting the purple profile picture movement, revealed that she would not release the single on the originally planned date due to the Women For Change massive protest scheduled for Friday, 21 November 2025.

Nakai also announced the new release date and mentioned that she had cancelled her gigs planned for that day, as women were advised not to work and to join the movement.

"Morning, guys, I definitely woke up with the flu. I have a really important presentation and message today. Anyway, I was supposed to drop my new song featuring Nasty C on the 21st of November 2025.

"The date was chosen months ago, but I’m going to move the release date to the 28th for obvious reasons. If you don’t know, just check my profile picture and check out what I stand for. We, as women, are not working on Friday, so the new date is the 28, quarter to December. Watch for that! I also cancelled my gigs for Friday," she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nadia cancelling gigs

Shortly after the star shared her important announcement on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Candice2 said:

"Also, you are amazing for taking that decision to put aside your own work for something so important."

Deebs wrote:

"Wishing you lots of love and light. I hope you feel better soon."

Poshnduna_1 commented:

"You are such a girl's keeper."

SineguguMthabela responded:

"I love the feminism in you."

MansNotHot replied:

"It wasn’t approved by the distributor because of the beat sample. Sampled my beat and never acknowledged me or gave me credit."

thesoftrebellion mentioned:

"Noooooo😭 please get well soon and get your flu shot!"

