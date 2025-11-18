South African actress Mirada Ntshangase was a recent guest on Engineer Your Life with Lungelo

The Former The Queen actress spoke highly of her husband and their successful marriage

Mzansi added their thoughts on Miranda's revelations, saying she chose her man well and congratulated them on their milestone

Actress Miranda Ntshangase hailed her husband for being the best partner ever. Image: Mirandantshangase

Mirada Ntshangase has been a household name for years now, and many of her supporters have recently discovered the secret to her success and longevity.

Speaking to host Lungelo on Engineer Your Life, Ntshangase mentioned how her husband, Mhlonipheni Mylowe Ntshangase, has been the perfect partner for almost 20 years!

Miranda opens up about marriage

Former The Queen star Miranda Ntshangase told the host that marriage contributed to her successful acting career.

"When I grew up, I always knew that I wanted to have a family. I chose a man that I knew I wanted to build a family with, and I chose immaculately well," she sighed. "Super blessed!" she exclaimed.

She said her man did this by pushing her towards greatness and helping her rise after every fall.

"It's rare nowadays - a hundred per cent. My husband has been a huge blessing in my life. He has been an accelerator in my life as well. By that I mean someone who can encourage, build you and lift you. It is not perfect all the time, but you can see the positivity and move forward," she added.

The lessons that they learn throughout the two decades will be valuable to their three children, and Miranda said that they are working on instilling those values.

"That is what we are instilling in our kids as well. Next year will mark 20 years together. Three beautiful children and an amazing support system surrounding us. I live and breathe for my family," she gushed.

Actress Miranda Ntshangase said she chose her life partner correctly. Image: Mirandantshangase

Mzansi responds to Miranda

Social media users applauded the lovely couple:

@nmaes23 agreed:

"I absolutely love this. We need more positive examples and words of encouragement in healthy, happy marriages. It all starts with your choice in partner, so you won’t have to be afraid to talk your talk."

@llalatwa said;

"Eish, I always get nervous when women talk about their healthy and happy marriages online because these social media people move very weirdly when it comes to happy couples."

@URBAN_BHINCA reacted:

"Women like this are supposed to have a say about marriage and relationships, not these slay queens."

@PhulusoGunyukun responded:

"What a beautiful woman with a good head above her shoulders, others could easily choose not to be content."

@ImiCulate exclaimed:

"May God bless her a thousand times, protect her family and continue binding her marriage this motivating. So beautiful!"

Watch the video below:

