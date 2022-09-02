Who is Gabisile Tshabalala? Age, husband, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Miranda Ntshangase is a woman who wears many hats. She is an actress, songstress, and TV personality. She rose to fame following her role as new presenter Latoya on the second season of the SABC1 series Tshisa. She has become a South African household name thanks to her hard work, talent, and dedication.

South African personality Miranda Ntshangase is among the talented women doing great in the South African showbiz industry. Since making her debut on television, the actress has starred in several shows that have made her a star. Interestingly, she is also doing well in Mzansi's music.

Miranda Ntshangase's profile and bio summary

Full name Miranda Ntshangase Nickname Mokhele Date of birth 26 December 1986 Place of birth Jagersfontein, Free State Town Zodiac sign Capricorn Age 35 years (as of September 2022) Profession Actress, Singer, Songwriter, Entrepreneur Education AFDA School of Motion Picture and Live Performance Degree Bachelor of Arts Acting agency Star Quality Nationality South African Ethnicity Mixed Languages Xhosa, Afrikaans, SeSotho, English, Tswana, and Zulu Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Partner Mhlo Ntshangase Children 3 (Zakheze, Thembe, and Zano) Instagram mirandantshangase

Who is Miranda Ntshangase?

Miranda, the South African performer, was born on Boxing Day of 1986 in the small town of Jagersfontein in the Free State. Ntshangase's age as of September 2022 is 35 years.

Who are Miranda Ntshangase's parents?

Their names are unknown and they are unfortunately not alive. According to reports, Miranda's mother passed away when she was six months old.

Is Miranda Ntshangase's father alive?

Ntshangase revealed in an Instagram post that she had unfortunately lost her dad to Covid-19. She further revealed that she had lost her brother to unrelated causes a few days earlier.

Is Miranda Ntshangase coloured?

Her father was German, and her mother was South African. So that makes her of mixed ethnicity. But she holds South African nationality.

Language profile

According to most of Miranda Ntshangase's profiles, she speaks 6 languages, including Afrikaans, English, SeSotho, Tswana, Xhosa, and Zulu. These are among the most famous languages used in Mzansi.

Education profile

The beauty holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from AFDA School of Motion Picture and Live Performance. She majored in Screen Acting, Stage, Multi Camera and Music. So it is safe to say that she grasped everything to know in the showbiz industry.

Miranda Ntshangase's career

Upon graduating with her degree, Miranda auditioned for different TV shows. Her big break came in 2008 when she landed her first major TV role in the second season of the drama series Tshisa.

After her debut, she bagged numerous TV roles and starred in many projects. The most famous of her works are her roles as Joy in the soapie The Queen and her portrayal of DR Diko in Isidingo. Other of Miranda Ntshangase's movies and TV shows include:

Rhythm City s1

s1 7de Laan s1

s1 eKasi: Our Stories s3

s3 Mtunzini.com s2&3

s2&3 Sokhulu & Partners s2&3

s2&3 The Queen s1&3

s1&3 Tshisa s2

s2 Vutha s1

s1 Zabalaza s1

Acting agency

The actress has an acting agency called Star Quality, which she operates with her pal and fellow actress Zinzile Zungu. They opened the agency to help young actors with zero experience easily transition into the industry.

The agency targets individuals of all age groups and experience levels. Additionally, the agency deals with everything in the entertainment industry, including commercials, TV films, voiceovers, and theatre.

The agency has represented a few stars. For instance, it has represented Eric Macheru, Thandy Matlaila, her mother Veronica Matlaila, and Vusi Thanda from Emzini Wezinsizwa.

Singing career

Besides acting, Miranda is also a professional singer. She released her first single, Lendoda, on 29 March 2017. Soon after, she released her second single called Ubuhle Bemvelo. Some of Miranda Ntshangase's most famous songs are Lendoda and Sozundishiye.

The actress also did a Public Service Announcement (PSA) for the Heartlines series. Additionally, she has presented Ziyamporoma on Soweto TV, Walala Wasala on SABC1, and The Story Of on One Gospel.

Is Miranda Ntshangase married?

She has been married to her husband, Mhlo, for 7 years. However, the two have been together for over 11 years. They met during one of Miranda's girls' nights out.

The actress revealed that one of the factors that made her fall in love with him was how he commanded authority after walking into any room. She also added that she loves his dance moves. Miranda Ntshangase's husband, Mhlo, is an accomplished HR Director at Saint-Gobain.

Miranda Ntshangase's wedding

Not much is known about her wedding details because she has never revealed them. But she has shared a few pictures of her and her better half on their big day. Additionally, she has revealed a few details about her marriage, including the ups and downs she faces.

Miranda Ntshangase's children

She has two beautiful baby boys and one daughter, whom she often posts on her Instagram. She has revealed that they are her blessing and why she enjoys motherhood.

Miranda Ntshangase does it all. From acting and singing to business, the star has proven you can do it all so long as you are hard-working and dedicated.

