Who is Thandeka Nodada? Age, husband, education, career, weight loss, profiles

What do you think goes through the film casting process? Best belief, producers and directors consider an actor's looks before casting them for a show. As a result, most South Africans associate Thandeka Nodada with a despised and poor rural wife. Is she one or that good at playing the role? This Thandeka Nodada's biography unveils her life, why she got into acting and why she plays the role.

Thandeka Nodada is a South African actress, one of the best in the acting scene. She caught Mzansi by dismay when she played Nonzi on Scandal! The role was out of her comfort zone, not what most soap opera watchers know her for, but she aced it. Her significant body transformation was also a subject of debate. Did she go under the knife?

Thandeka Nodada's profile summary and bio

Birth name Thandeka Malinga Stage name Thandeka Nodada Gender Female Thandeka Nodada's date of birth 8th March 1983 Age 39 years as of August 2022 Birthday 8th March Place of birth KwaMakutha, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Occupation Actress, casting director Marital status Married Spouse Zuko Nodada Children 3

Thandeka Nodada's age

Thandeka Malinga, popularly known as Thandeka Nodada, was born on 8th March 1983 in KwaMakutha, KwaZulu Natal South. As of August 2022, she is thirty-nine years old.

Thandeka Nodada's education

Thandeka was fortunate to attend school and was the first student from her hometown to make it to an institution of higher learning. She is an alumnus of KwaMukutha township who attended the Durban Institute of Technology. She graduated with a national diploma in Drama and then proceeded to the University of South Africa for her Bachelor's degree in Communication Science.

Thandeka is also an alumnus of the Tshwane University of Technology, where she majored in Drama.

Thandeka Nodada's career

Malinga was passionate about acting and often participated in skits and drama activities. Her high school teacher constantly affirmed and instilled the idea of turning drama into a career.

Malinga made her debut in acting in 2006 when she made a cameo at Mtunzini.com. Her talent wowed the show's directors and production team; hence, they offered her another opportunity to play the role of a guest star in A Place Called Home.

This is a summary of her TV roles:

A guest star in the first season of Bay of Plenty

The nurse at the clinic in the second season of Erfsondes

Funeka in the first season of Harvest

Detective Zikhona in the first season of Hush Money

Dimpho in the first season of Isipho

Zukisa in the first season of Izoso Connexion

The guest star in the first season of Loitering in Jozi

Nonzi in the first season of Scandal!

Thuli in the first season of Tshisa

Palesa in The Wife

Who is Nonzi in Scandal?

Thandeka plays the role of Nonzi in Scandal! Most soap opera fans know her for playing roles linked to rural wives or being the poor woman in TV shows. However, that is not the case on Scandal!

Nonzi is a classy woman, easily mistaken for a slay queen and a plus-size model, wishing she could enjoy the perks of her youth. She is bold and flirtatious and would do anything to survive. She always shows up in tiny dresses and swears by showing off a lot of skin.

Even though Thandeka aces the role, she is insistent on fans separating Nonzi from who she is in real life. She retaliates that people should stop putting pressure on themselves to meet society's expectations of beauty and how they should portray themselves.

Pulling the role of a slightly younger girl is new, but she is excited it embodies her personality.

Theatre productions

Apart from TV shows, Malinga has featured in several theatre productions:

Medea

Grease

Showboat

You Strike a Woman

You Strike a Rock

Animal Farm

Loving Lulu

Advertisements

Apart from acting, Thandea earns through advertising. She has received credit for being part of the production of advertisements for the following brands:

Ricoffy

Finish Dishwasher

MTN

Vodacom

Assupol

IEC

South African Airways

BHP Billiton

Sun International

Edcon

Thandeka is also a producer, director and casting director. Between 2018 and 2019, she was the executive producer of THE FINAL CHAPTER PRODUCTION.

Thandeka Nodada's husband

Thandeka is happily married to Zuko Nodada, and their union has yielded three children. Her eldest is eighteen years old.

Thandeka Nodada's weight loss

Besides dropping the poor rural wife character that most people associate with, Thandeka shocked viewers when she showed up as Nonzi. She had lost significant weight, and her role as Nonzi could not be better.

Thandeka worked hard to lose the weight bugging her and attain her dream body. She has inspired most people on her social media, especially since she shares her journey on her platforms.

Thandeka Nodada's body transformation has unlocked new opportunities in her career apart from boosting her self-esteem. It changes the connotation people have towards her job.

