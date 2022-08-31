Who is Tshepo Nzimande? Age, wife, education, career, TV roles, contact details

Tshepo Nzimande is renowned as a South African music mogul. In addition, he has a prominent reputation for discovering and nurturing new talents in the entertainment industry. Interestingly, he was an actor who first rose to fame with a role in the TV series Hlala Kwabafiyelo in 1990 before becoming a gospel music producer.

Though Tshepo Nzimande had a series of controversies with his signed artists, he is still famous in South Africa as a music boss when his name is mentioned. Coupled with his grass-to-grace story, he successfully placed his career and work in the entertainment industry's archives for over two decades. Read on to find out more about Tshepo Nzimande's biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Tshepo Nzimande Gender Male Date of birth 1967 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Soweto Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Afrikaans Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Siblings 4 Marital status Married Children 3 School Ekuthuleni lower primary School, Thembelihle primary, Roman Catholic School Orlando, Bona High School Profession Actor and music producer Net worth $1.5 million

Tshepo Nzimande's early life

Tshepo was born at Baragwanath hospital and also grew up in Soweto. He has four siblings, and though his parents' names are unknown, his late mother, who has a Motswana descendant, was the second wife of his Zulu father. His father was a waiter and his mother was a tea girl.

How old is Tshepo Nzimande?

Tshepo Nzimande's age in 2022 will be 55 years old since the former actor was born in 1967.

Education

As a child, Tshepo did not enjoy much of his school days due to political unrest in the town. Nonetheless, he started schooling at Ekuthuleni Primary School in Diepkloof in 1975. Then, he was forced to Thembelihle Primary School due to the commotion.

In 1981, he was moved to a Roman Catholic school in Orlando East and later attended Bona High School in 1984. Unfortunately, he could not go beyond standard nine due to financial restraints.

Career

Tshepo Nzimande's profile reveals that he got an interest in his acting career from his teacher's encouragement in school. This happened after his outstanding performance in a monologue play in 1987.

He later pursued his course by joining a casting agency called Gapper and got his first audition for Ohlsson's Lager. In the same year, he got a role in the youth television drama series Zikhethele and later in an international movie titled Rage to Kill.

Apart from these, some of Tshepo Nzimande's TV roles in movies and television series are as follows:

Teens on a Tight rope

Danger zone

The Gift

Bopha

Operation Delta Force

Interestingly enough, Tshepo was obsessed with muscle and fitness. So, he joined a bodybuilding physical training club at YMCA. This path made him a runner-up in the Mr Carlton competition, but he did not pursue a career in it later.

Nzimande never failed to utilise any opportunity to develop himself. During his free time, his work as a driver to a popular gospel artist Rebecca Malope gave him insight into artist management and the music industry.

With this, he made contacts and gained connections, leading to his first and only debut release titled Mpompoloza, released under CCP/EMI records under Peter Tladi's management.

Still pursuing his music career, Tshepo collaborated with his friend to establish KK Productions and released Kau (Kwaito) and Kholeka (Gospel) in 1995. During his work there, he discovered the late popular gospel artist Lundi Tyamara in 1997. But unfortunately, he left KK Records and moved to Bula Music in 1998.

Tshepo Nzimande's qualifications in the music industry became high, channelling him to big platforms. He was a guest judge on episode eight of the SABC 2 season one reality competition series I Want to Sing Gospel in 2008. Later on, he was made a permanent judge in the third season.

Tshepo got many hits in his career from various artists suing him in court for several controversies. He stood strong but later diverted his course to caring for the dead. As a result, he established Ka-Nzimande Funeral Services, trading under Maziya Funeral Services in the laidback East Rand in 2015.

Personal life

Tshepo is a proud father of three children: Tumelo, S'bonele, and Osama. But then, Tshepo Nzimande's wife is unknown to the public.

Net worth

According to Net Worth Post, Tshepo Nzimande has a net worth of $1.5 million. He acquired it from his acting and music career. Moreover, Tshepo Nzimande's houses and fleet of cars reveal his wealth.

Tshepo Nzimande was a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. Though he is not making many exploits in his career, for now, his name is still famous among South Africans.

