Who is Nathaniel Ramabulana? Age, wife, movies and TV shows, career, profiles

Nathaniel Ramabulana is a renowned South African actor, writer, and director. He is popularly known as Tendamudzimu, a role he portrayed in Muvhango. Additionally, Ramabulana has appeared in several local and famous TV shows such as Isidingo, Home Affairs, and Askies!

Nathaniel Ramabulana is a renowned South African actor, writer, and director. Photo: @natramabulana on Instagram (modified by author)

The South African creative sector has made many stars over the years. For Nathaniel Ramabulana, he enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame. The actor has been around for more than one and a half decades.

Nathaniel Ramabulana’s profile summary

Real name Nathaniel Ramabulana Nickname Nat Famous as Tendamudzimu Gender Male Date of birth 16 March 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Parkhurst, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Tribe Venda Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Unknown Marital status Married Wife Odwa Children Three Education Greenside High School, Wits University Profession Actor, writer, director, influencer Instagram @natramabulana

Is Tenda from Muvhango Zimbabwean?

He is South African. The actor was born and raised in Parkhurst, Gauteng, South Africa. Unlike many celebrities, he has not disclosed the identities of his family members. However, he once revealed that his parents were domestic workers when he was growing up.

How old is Tendamudzimu?

Nathaniel Ramabulana's age is 38 years as of 2022. Tenda from Muvhango was born on 16 March 1984. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Educational background

Tenda from Muvhango was born on 16 March 1984. Photo: @natramabulana on Instagram (modified by author)

The multiple-award-winning actor is well-educated. He attended Greenside High School for his high school studies. Later, he went to the University of the Witwatersrand, where he graduated with a Dramatic Arts Honours degree.

Nathaniel Ramabulana's career highlights

Nat is a professional actor and writer. He is also an up-and-coming producer and director. Interestingly, he has been passionate about acting from a tender age. However, he made his breakthrough in 2006 when he starred as Sergent Hulk in a movie titled The Trail.

Nathaniel Ramabulana's movies and TV shows

According to IMDb, he has 23 acting credits at the time of writing. However, the number is slightly higher when local TV shows and films are included. They include:

Movie/TV show Role The Trail Sergent Hulk Still Moving Sophonia Blood Diamond Rebel 2 Life Is Wild Matt Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema Gun dealer The Philanthropist Concierge Askies! Blessing Modise The Mating Game Elphas The Wild Khumo Lebone Platteland Sgt. Dlamini Tooth and Nails: A Gospel Music Story Sam Remix Sam The Good Lie U.N. Worker Thola 2 Samaki Mootha My Father's War Chunky Black Sails Jamaican Maroon Chief Hope Bishop Abel The Docket Tlali 438 Days Werar Muvhango Tendamudzimu Professionals Paul Warrior Happy Jack A Safe Bet Bonga 90 Plein Street Sandile Ngobese Ashes to Ashes Thabo Gaz'lam Guy 1 Geraamtes in die Kas Thabo Mhlangu Harvest Mxolisi It's Complicated Lame

He hopes to write, direct, and produce more than he acts in the future. As a writer, one of his popular works is a play titled Hayani. Lastly, he has appeared in a commercial for Savannah, a South African local beer brand. The ad is available on YouTube.

Awards and other recognitions

The actor has also been honoured with several nominations and awards for his various roles in the industry. Some of his awards include:

SAFTA Award for Best Ensemble in 2010

Naledi Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2011

Mail & Guardians Top 200 Young South Africans 2011

Nathaniel Ramabulana's wife?

The Muvhango actor is a proud family man. According to Nat’s Facebook bio, the couple officially tied the knot on 31 March 2012.

For many years, he has remained protective of his family. However, his name was recently all over the internet when he flaunted his wife to the public. He took to Instagram to post their picture together with a sweet caption followed by a love emoji. The caption read,

The best things in life are better with you.

Nathaniel Ramabulana's family is also blessed with three kids. In February 2019, his fans saw his three lovely kids in an interview with Afternoon Express. But unfortunately, their names remain a mystery.

Nathaniel Ramabulana is an extraordinarily talented fellow. He came from a humble background but has created a name for himself in the most competitive field ever. Besides his career, he is also a husband and father of three.

