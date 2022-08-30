Who is Nathaniel Ramabulana? Age, wife, movies and TV shows, career, profiles
Nathaniel Ramabulana is a renowned South African actor, writer, and director. He is popularly known as Tendamudzimu, a role he portrayed in Muvhango. Additionally, Ramabulana has appeared in several local and famous TV shows such as Isidingo, Home Affairs, and Askies!
The South African creative sector has made many stars over the years. For Nathaniel Ramabulana, he enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame. The actor has been around for more than one and a half decades.
Nathaniel Ramabulana’s profile summary
|Real name
|Nathaniel Ramabulana
|Nickname
|Nat
|Famous as
|Tendamudzimu
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|16 March 1984
|Age
|38 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Parkhurst, Gauteng, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Tribe
|Venda
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|Unknown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Odwa
|Children
|Three
|Education
|Greenside High School, Wits University
|Profession
|Actor, writer, director, influencer
|@natramabulana
Is Tenda from Muvhango Zimbabwean?
He is South African. The actor was born and raised in Parkhurst, Gauteng, South Africa. Unlike many celebrities, he has not disclosed the identities of his family members. However, he once revealed that his parents were domestic workers when he was growing up.
How old is Tendamudzimu?
Nathaniel Ramabulana's age is 38 years as of 2022. Tenda from Muvhango was born on 16 March 1984. His zodiac sign is Pisces.
Educational background
The multiple-award-winning actor is well-educated. He attended Greenside High School for his high school studies. Later, he went to the University of the Witwatersrand, where he graduated with a Dramatic Arts Honours degree.
Nathaniel Ramabulana's career highlights
Nat is a professional actor and writer. He is also an up-and-coming producer and director. Interestingly, he has been passionate about acting from a tender age. However, he made his breakthrough in 2006 when he starred as Sergent Hulk in a movie titled The Trail.
Nathaniel Ramabulana's movies and TV shows
According to IMDb, he has 23 acting credits at the time of writing. However, the number is slightly higher when local TV shows and films are included. They include:
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|The Trail
|Sergent Hulk
|Still Moving
|Sophonia
|Blood Diamond
|Rebel 2
|Life Is Wild
|Matt
|Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema
|Gun dealer
|The Philanthropist
|Concierge
|Askies!
|Blessing Modise
|The Mating Game
|Elphas
|The Wild
|Khumo Lebone
|Platteland
|Sgt. Dlamini
|Tooth and Nails: A Gospel Music Story
|Sam
|Remix
|Sam
|The Good Lie
|U.N. Worker
|Thola 2
|Samaki Mootha
|My Father's War
|Chunky
|Black Sails
|Jamaican Maroon Chief
|Hope
|Bishop Abel
|The Docket
|Tlali
|438 Days
|Werar
|Muvhango
|Tendamudzimu
|Professionals
|Paul
|Warrior
|Happy Jack
|A Safe Bet
|Bonga
|90 Plein Street
|Sandile Ngobese
|Ashes to Ashes
|Thabo
|Gaz'lam
|Guy 1
|Geraamtes in die Kas
|Thabo Mhlangu
|Harvest
|Mxolisi
|It's Complicated
|Lame
He hopes to write, direct, and produce more than he acts in the future. As a writer, one of his popular works is a play titled Hayani. Lastly, he has appeared in a commercial for Savannah, a South African local beer brand. The ad is available on YouTube.
Awards and other recognitions
The actor has also been honoured with several nominations and awards for his various roles in the industry. Some of his awards include:
- SAFTA Award for Best Ensemble in 2010
- Naledi Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2011
- Mail & Guardians Top 200 Young South Africans 2011
Nathaniel Ramabulana's wife?
The Muvhango actor is a proud family man. According to Nat’s Facebook bio, the couple officially tied the knot on 31 March 2012.
For many years, he has remained protective of his family. However, his name was recently all over the internet when he flaunted his wife to the public. He took to Instagram to post their picture together with a sweet caption followed by a love emoji. The caption read,
The best things in life are better with you.
Nathaniel Ramabulana's family is also blessed with three kids. In February 2019, his fans saw his three lovely kids in an interview with Afternoon Express. But unfortunately, their names remain a mystery.
Nathaniel Ramabulana is an extraordinarily talented fellow. He came from a humble background but has created a name for himself in the most competitive field ever. Besides his career, he is also a husband and father of three.
