Alexis Floyd is among the fastest-rising American actresses. She is popularly known for portraying Neff in Inventing Anna, Netflix’s drama miniseries. Apart from acting, Alexis is a singer, social media influencer, and producer. Interestingly, she has been around for a short time, but she has achieved great success at a young age.

Alexis Generette Floyd was born and bred in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Alexis Floyd is among the actresses doing great in the Hollywood entertainment industry. Since making her debut, she has appeared in a few films and TV shows that have enabled her to become a global star. Did you know the actress comes from a musical background?

Alexis Floyd's profile summary

Full name Alexis Generette Floyd Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1993 Age 28 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence New York, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height in inches 5′7″ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 120 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mark Floyd Mother Lauren Generette Siblings Aric Floyd Relationship status Single Profession Actress, singer Education Hawken School, Carnegie-Mellon University Net worth $1 million – $2 million Instagram @alexisgfloyd

Alexis Floyd's biography

Alexis Generette Floyd was born and bred in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Interestingly, she was raised by parents with a solid musical background. For instance, her father Mark Floyd was a classically trained tenor. However, he later switched careers and he is now a lawyer.

Her mother, Lauren Generette, is also a classically trained flute player. She is affiliated with Cleveland Youth Orchestra, where she is a manager. Generally, Alexis Floyd's parents are supportive of her career. They have held her hand since childhood.

She is not the only child in her family. The actress has one younger brother named Aric Floyd. Like her sister and parents, Aric is in the showbiz scene. Professionally, Alexis Floyd's brother is a composer and actor. Some of his popular movies and TV shows include Underdogs, Criminal Activities, and Days of Our Lives.

Educational background

Alexis Floyd is seen on the film set of the 'Inventing Anna' Netflix TV Series on October 2020, in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

At age 3, Alexis was already enrolled in the institution, learning how to play the violin. The actress also attended Cleveland School of Ballet and The Rhodopi International Theater Collective to study musical theatre.

The young actress attended Hawken School, where she completed her high school education. Later, she proceeded to Carnegie-Mellon University for her tertiary education. At the end of her stay at the university, she attained a Bachelor of Fine arts in Musical Theatre from the institution.

How old is Alexis Floyd?

Alexis Floyd's age is 28 years as of August 2022. According to Famous Birthdays, she was born on 22 December 1993. According to astrology, she is a Capricorn.

Career highlights

The American actress has been on the entertainment scene since childhood. However, she made her onscreen debut as an actress in 2011. In the show film, she portrayed Rochelle in Life's Poison. Since then, she has appeared in twelve other movies and TV shows.

Recently, she landed a role in Inventing Anna, where she plays Neff. The role has seen her become a global star. Fans cannot stop talking about her performance. According to IMDb, she has appeared in nine episodes at the time of writing.

Alexis Floyd's movies and TV shows

Alexis Floyd has 13 acting credits and one production credit. Photo: Philippe Bosse

Source: Getty Images

Here is a full list of Floyd's movie and TV show appearances since making her debut in 2011. They include:

Life's Poison (2011) as Rochelle

(2011) as Rochelle Grand Theft Auto V (2013) as The Local Population

(2013) as The Local Population Fashion Foes (2015) as Solstice

(2015) as Solstice The Good Fight (2017) as Deandra Minton

(2017) as Deandra Minton Newly Single (2017) as Theater Performer

(2017) as Theater Performer The Bold Type (2019) as Tia Clayton

(2019) as Tia Clayton Daughters of Solanas (2019) as Luna

(2019) as Luna Dickinson (2021) as Proposal Friend #5

(2021) as Proposal Friend #5 Boy Shorts (2021) as Host

(2021) as Host Make It Easy (2021) as Infinity

(2021) as Infinity Way Down (2022) as Sherrie

(2022) as Sherrie Inventing Anna (2022) as Neff

(2022) as Neff Grey's Anatomy (2022) as Simone Griffin

What is Alexis Floyd's net worth?

Neff from Inventing Anna allegedly has a net worth of between $1 million and $2 million in 2022. Her primary source of wealth is her acting career.

Alexis Floyd's height and weight

The actress is 5 feet 7 inches (173 centimetres) tall. According to reports in 2022, she weighs around 120 pounds, which is roughly 54 kilograms.

Alexis Floyd is a young actress with a promising feature in the Hollywood entertainment scene. Since making her debut, she has landed a few roles in notable TV shows that have seen her become a global star. Her musical background is also a plus in her career.

