Who is Therealbrittfit? Age, height, real name, boyfriend, profiles, net worth

Therealbrittfit's real name is Brittney. She is a renowned fitness model, a Tiktok star, and a social media personality. Brittney is famous for posting her incredible pictures and fitness videos on Instagram and sharing her dancing and fitness videos on Tiktok. She has millions of followers, and she has been able to captivate many people through her eye-catching Instagram posts.

Brittney mainly posts videos related to vlogs, pranks, fashion & style, challenges, lifestyle, travel, body tips, and holidays.

Therealbrittfit is a TikTok sensation who has been able to grow her brand and build a loyal following through her impressive social media. But, as much as she shares a lot on social media, she also keeps several parts of her life private. Who is Brittfit behind all of the attention?

Therealbrittfit biography

Real name Brittney Profession Fitness model, Social media personality, TikTok star Date of Birth May 13 1997 Place of Birth Florida, United States Age 25 years in 2022 Nationality American Ethnicity White Marital Status Married Husband PJ Braun Therealbrittfit's profiles TikTok, Instagram, Youtube, Twitter Net worth Approximately $1 million to $5 million

Therealbrittfit's age

Brittney, aka Therealbrittfit, was born on 13 May 1997 and was raised in Florida, America. In 2022, she celebrated her 25th birthday. Therealbrittfit's family were able to support her through elementary and primary studies in America. She graduated from the University of the United States.

Career

Her social media pages started gaining traction and fame in May 2019 after posting her modelling shots on Instagram. Soon after, she joined Tiktok, with over 400k active followers as of 8 June 2022. She is also active on YouTube, and her channel has over 17k subscribers @therealbritfit. Her YouTube channel gives fans insight into her life; she posts her travel and dance videos.

Brittney also works with several fashion and fitness brands by promoting their products on her Instagram page. In addition, Therealbrittfit won first place at the Classic bodybuilding championships in August 2019, further solidifying her spot as a fitness guru. In 2020, she appeared in Bra Talk.

Therealbrittfit's photos

People raised an issue with her posting revealing pictures of herself. However, millions of fans adore her images as can be seen from her profiles on social media. This controversy resulted in her making her Instagram account private and it's only accessible to who she accepts as a follower. Therealbrittfit also has an OnlyFans account where she posts 18+ photos and videos to subscribers who pay a fee.

Therealbrittfit's height

Her height is 5 feet 3 inches, and her weight is approximately 59 kg. She looks stunning with her blue-coloured eyes and shiny blonde hair. Brittney continues to maintain her weight through exercising and maintaining a good diet.

Brittney started posting videos on TikTok in January 2020 and currently has over 600k followers and 4.7 million views.

Therealbrittfit's TikTok and social media exploits

Despite having a massive following on Instagram, she has also been able to create a vast fan base on Tiktok. She started posting videos on TikTok in January 2020 and reached more than 600k followers and 4.7 million views as of 8 June 2022. Her fitness and modelling content places her as one of the top TikTokers. Within a short time, her videos went viral and she acquired worldwide fame.

She began her YouTube Channel on October 26, 2015. She launched a self-titled channel and only started posting content on February 14, 2020. She mainly posts videos related to vlogs, pranks, fashion & style, challenges, lifestyle, travel, body tips, and holidays. The most viewed videos on her channel are Miami Photoshoot w/ Ohrangutang, Lingerie Photoshoot w/ Ohrangutang, and Bikini Photoshoot w/ Ohrangutang.

Therealbrittfit's boyfriend

Brittfit's boyfriend is Braun, a bodybuilder and a social media influencer who also makes videos. According to reports, they married in 2022. There is no information available about previous relationships.

Brittney also has an OnlyFans account, where she charges a $4.99 per month subscription.

Therealbrittfit's net worth

Therealbrittfit net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million. She has accumulated all this through her primary career as a social media celebrity. She also earns income from all the beauty and fitness products she reviews on her page and various brand deals.

Furthermore, Brittney also has an OnlyFans account, where she charges a $4.99 per month per subscription. So despite her not declaring her net worth publicly, one can see from her online posts that she enjoys a luxurious lifestyle.

Therealbrittfit is definitely one to keep an eye on. Her rise to fame has been astronomical. This celebrity has been able to keep her family off her social media while she continues to grow and prosper in her self expression.

