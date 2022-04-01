Who is Xenia Crushova? Age, boyfriend, height, career, profiles, net worth

Xenia Crushova is a social media personality, Instagram influencer, TikTok star, and social media personality. She is also a famous YouTube vlogger whose videos are uniquely entertaining. So, who exactly is the TikTok star?

The social media personality rose to fame after posting revealing pictures of herself in bikinis and lingerie. She has been active on her social media handles, seeing her amass a huge following. It is not entirely clear what she earns from her engagements; however, it is believed Xenia Crushova's net worth is between $300,000 to $400,000.

Xenia Crushova's profile summary

Xenia Crushova's biography

The Instagram model has managed to keep her personal life away from the public. As a result, her early life or birth year is unavailable in the public domain. Therefore, Xenia Crushova's age also remains a mystery.

Career

The Instagram model kick-started her YouTube channel on November 8, 2018. Her first YouTube video was titled Loungewear Try On Haul/ My Favorite Part 1 in February 2019. She frequently uploads videos of herself wearing lingerie and bikini from different brands.

Worth noting, she has an OnlyFans account under the name @xeniacrushov. Xenia Crushova's OnlyFans account provides a monthly subscription of $50 per month. For three months, charges are $135 after 10% off. In April 2022, she stated on her Twitter that she has made it to the top 1% on OnlyFans.

The Instagram star is also a member of the Patreon website, which offers four plans whose charges are $3 per month, $10 per month, $20 per month, and $50 per month.

Xenia Crushova's boyfriend

Ladies in this field of work tend to keep their relationships under wraps. We have extensively searched for evidence of a partner but as of April 2022, we could not find anyone linked to her romantically.

Xenia Crushova is a beautiful and talented vlogger whose photos have glued most of her fans to her social media handles. Over the years, she has managed to keep it professional and still maintain her spark.

