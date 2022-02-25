Was Bella Poarch in the military? Life story of the famous TikToker

In the past years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. Through the platform, many people have risen to fame and success. Among them is Bella Poarch, whose fame grew for her dances and videos. But, who was she before she became an internet sensation? Was Bella Poarch in the military? Read the article to get the full details.

Denarie B. Poarch, known professionally as Bella Poarch, is a Filipina-American social media personality and singer. On TikTok, she has 88 million followers, becoming the third most followed person on the platform right now.

Bella Poarch's biography

She was born on the 9th of February 1997 in the Philippines. Bella Poarch's parents are of Filipino descent, and their identities remain unknown. Her grandmother raised her in the slums until she was three years when she was adopted by a family who lived on a farm.

While her adoptive father is a white American, her adoptive mother is of Filipino descent. In an interview, she recalled how she and her adoptive brother had a rough childhood since they faced constant abuse. She also had two older adoptive sisters, and they got special treatment as their father verbally and physically abused Bella and her brother.

The family later moved to San Fransisco, United States, before relocating to Texas when she was 13.

Is Bella Poarch in the military?

Poarch is a US Navy veteran. She enlisted in the Navy in 2015 and served for four years up to 2019. She was stationed in Japan and Hawaii.

TikTok

Why is Bella Poarch so popular? First, she joined TikTok in January 2020, while she actively started posting in April the same year, with most of her content being cosplay and gaming. Then, in August 2020, she went viral for her lipsyncing videos.

Today, Poarch is the third most followed person on TikTok, with 88 million followers.

Why did Bella Poarch delete TikTok?

Bella recently explained why online harassment nearly made her quit TikTok. She had revealed that the amount of online harassment she received when her career took off almost led to her leaving TikTok.

YouTube

The TikTok star started her YouTube channel on the 26th of March 2020. However, it was not until May that she uploaded her first video. There, she has released two hits. Bella Poarch's song Build a B*tch currently has over 369 million views, and Inferno has 96 million views.

The channel has so far gathered 5.5 million subscribers.

Bella Poarch's boyfriend

Is Bella Poarch single? Yes, she is currently single. She confirmed this in a video she posted on TikTok on July 2021. She mentioned that she was looking for a soul mate in the video.

Speaking to The H3 Podcast in June 2021, she revealed that she had been single for about a year. Also, Bella said that she has been in a romantic relationship twice in her life.

She also opened up, saying how moving to the US shifted her dating expectations. The TikTok star spoke about her second ex, who was in the military simultaneously. She noted that the two broke up because she decided to leave the Navy. In 2021, she was presumed to be in a relationship with one of the top rappers in America, Tyga.

What is Bella Poarch's net worth?

Denarie has made a fortune from her career as an influencer, TikToker and singer. She is estimated to be worth $2 million.

Body measurements

There is no denying that Bella is beautiful. Bella Poarch's height is 5 feet and 3 inches (160 centimetres), and she weighs 50 kilograms.

Bella Poarch's tattoo

The TikTok star is covered with tattoos. She has a massive ship with feathered wings that span across her back and across her arms and has lettering across her breast and a bow on the back of each of her thighs.

She also has a controversial Rising Sun tattoo on her arm, for which she has since apologized for its association with Japanese militarism and colonialism.

Was Bella Poarch in the military? Yes, she was. But right now, she is a Tikoker and singer. Her content is famous worldwide, and her fanbase keeps on growing.

