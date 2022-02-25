Doug Demuro's net worth, age, wife, height, cars and bids, channel, profiles

Giving car reviews while still entertaining your fans can be overwhelming. However, not for automotive YouTuber Doug Demuro. He has amassed a considerable following and turned this passion into his career. Please keep reading to learn of Doug Demuro's net worth from his automotive vlogging and writing career.

Doug Demuro's net worth has grown drastically over the years due to the growth of his automotive writing and vlogging career. Photo: @dougdemuro

Source: Instagram

YouTuber, writer, and businessman Doug Demuro has made a fortune that most of us could not dream of earning from such a career. When most people think car reviews, they view them as boring and, least of all, a career opportunity. However, this is a gold mine for this YouTuber, which has given him a fortune. So, is Dough Demuro rich? Find out Doug Demuro's net worth here.

Doug Demuro profile summary

Date of birth: 22nd May 1988

22nd May 1988 Place of birth: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Doug Demuro's age: 33 years (as of February 2022)

33 years (as of February 2022) Profession: YouTuber, Writer, and Entrepreneur

YouTuber, Writer, and Entrepreneur Nationality: American

American Education: George Washington High School, Emory University

George Washington High School, Emory University Degree: Economics

Economics Residence: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Joanna

Joanna Children: 1 (boy)

1 (boy) Eye color: Grey

Grey Doug Demuro's height: 6 ft 3 in

6 ft 3 in YouTube: Doug Demuro

Doug Demuro Subscribers: 4.31 million (as of February 2022)

4.31 million (as of February 2022) Instagram: @DougDeMuro

@DougDeMuro Twitter: @DougDeMuro

@DougDeMuro Blog: Plays With Cars

What is Doug Demuro's net worth?

Doug Demuro's net worth attributes from his writing and YouTube careers, and businesses as he is also an entrepreneur. Photo: @dougdemuro

Source: Instagram

He is a famous American automotive YouTuber who has gained fame from detailed yet straightforward car reviews. Most people have gained an interest in his life because of how massively his career has grown and are particularly interested in knowing his net worth.

So, how much does Doug Demuro make? But, first, let us go back to where it all started to picture his career growth and income streams better.

It goes back to his college days. As soon as he graduated from the university, the car fanatic landed a job at Porsche's North American headquarters in Atlanta as a vehicle allocation manager. Around the same time, he also bagged a writing gig on Autotrader.com.

He was more interested in the writing gig, so he quit his job at Porshe to grow his writing career. The graduate, in no time, re-launched himself as a full-time writer and reviewer and to say the move paid off would be an understatement.

His new automotive writing career blossomed, and he managed to work with blogs, such as The Truth About Cars, Oversteer, and Jalopnik. He also started a blog entitled Plays With Cars, where he wrote car reviews.

Doug Demuro's books

Doug Demuro has written two books: From My Perspective and Bumper to Bumper. Photo: @dougdemuro

Source: Instagram

He landed a publishing deal thanks to his writing skills, and he released two books, one being the infamous e-book, From My Perspective. The other book is entitled Bumper to Bumper.

Doug Demuro's YouTuber career

The writer soon gained an interest in YouTube, and he decided to create his channel.

When did Doug Demuro start his YouTube channel?

He opened it on 11th September 2013. However, he did not stop writing but instead worked on both. He would eventually switch to YouTube after the platform peaked.

TV shows

Thanks to his extensive car knowledge, the YouTuber was featured in the 2017 episode of Jay Leno's Garage entitled Larger Than Life. Even more shocking than his broad car knowledge was that he recognized cars blindfolded. He returned to the show two years later to review his McLaren F1.

Doug Demuro's merch

Doug Demuro also sells his merch from his self named website. Photo: @dougdemuro

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber also earns from selling his merch, which he sells from his website that goes by his name.

Doug Demuro's Cars and Bids

In addition to the stated income streams, the businessman also runs the automobile selling website Cars & Bids, which offers a platform for buying and selling cars through online auctions.

How much does Doug Demuro make on YouTube?

His estimated monthly earnings range from $5.4K to $86.5K, amounting to an estimated yearly earning between $64.9K and $1 million.

What is Doug Demuro's salary?

He is yet to unveil this information. As for his net worth, most sources state that it ranges from around $3 to $3.2 million.

Frequently asked questions about the YouTuber

Doug Demuro was born in Denver, Colorado, and is 33 years old as of February 2022. Photo: @dougdemuro

Source: Instagram

Here are other commonly asked questions about the YouTuber besides his net worth:

How old is Doug Demuro?

Douglas DeMuro, better known on social media as Doug, was born on 22nd May 1988 in Denver, Colorado and is 33 years old as of February 2022.

Where is Doug Demuro from?

He was born in Colorado but did not study there. Instead, after graduating from George Washington High School, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and enrolled at Emory University. He later graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics. Today, he resides in San Diego, California.

What car does Doug Demuro drive?

As of February 2022 includes a 2005 Ford GT that he purchased from Karl Brauer, one of the bosses at Autotrader.com. It also comprises a 1994 Audi RS2 Avant, 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS, 1999 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Wagon, and a 2020 Land Rover Defender 110.

What is Doug Demuro's favorite car?

Doug Demuro's cars are 1994 Audi RS2 Avant, 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS, 1999 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Wagon, and 2020 Land Rover Defender 110. Photo: @dougdemuro

Source: Instagram

It is reported to be the 1999 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet. He describes it as the world's most expensive Barbie Jeep and says he loves it because it can be driven on and off-road.

Who is Doug Demuro's wife?

He married his college sweetheart Joanna, and they welcomed their first son in September 2021.

Doug Demuro's net worth is estimated to range from $3 to $3.2 million. He has acquired this massive fortune from automotive writing, selling his merch, running his website Cars & Bids and YouTube channel that goes by his name.

