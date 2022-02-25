Doug Demuro's net worth, age, wife, height, cars and bids, channel, profiles
Giving car reviews while still entertaining your fans can be overwhelming. However, not for automotive YouTuber Doug Demuro. He has amassed a considerable following and turned this passion into his career. Please keep reading to learn of Doug Demuro's net worth from his automotive vlogging and writing career.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
YouTuber, writer, and businessman Doug Demuro has made a fortune that most of us could not dream of earning from such a career. When most people think car reviews, they view them as boring and, least of all, a career opportunity. However, this is a gold mine for this YouTuber, which has given him a fortune. So, is Dough Demuro rich? Find out Doug Demuro's net worth here.
Doug Demuro profile summary
- Date of birth: 22nd May 1988
- Place of birth: Denver, Colorado
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Doug Demuro's age: 33 years (as of February 2022)
- Profession: YouTuber, Writer, and Entrepreneur
- Nationality: American
- Education: George Washington High School, Emory University
- Degree: Economics
- Residence: San Diego, California
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Marital status: Married
- Wife: Joanna
- Children: 1 (boy)
- Eye color: Grey
- Doug Demuro's height: 6 ft 3 in
- YouTube: Doug Demuro
- Subscribers: 4.31 million (as of February 2022)
- Instagram: @DougDeMuro
- Twitter: @DougDeMuro
- Blog: Plays With Cars
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
What is Doug Demuro's net worth?
He is a famous American automotive YouTuber who has gained fame from detailed yet straightforward car reviews. Most people have gained an interest in his life because of how massively his career has grown and are particularly interested in knowing his net worth.
So, how much does Doug Demuro make? But, first, let us go back to where it all started to picture his career growth and income streams better.
It goes back to his college days. As soon as he graduated from the university, the car fanatic landed a job at Porsche's North American headquarters in Atlanta as a vehicle allocation manager. Around the same time, he also bagged a writing gig on Autotrader.com.
He was more interested in the writing gig, so he quit his job at Porshe to grow his writing career. The graduate, in no time, re-launched himself as a full-time writer and reviewer and to say the move paid off would be an understatement.
His new automotive writing career blossomed, and he managed to work with blogs, such as The Truth About Cars, Oversteer, and Jalopnik. He also started a blog entitled Plays With Cars, where he wrote car reviews.
Doug Demuro's books
He landed a publishing deal thanks to his writing skills, and he released two books, one being the infamous e-book, From My Perspective. The other book is entitled Bumper to Bumper.
Doug Demuro's YouTuber career
The writer soon gained an interest in YouTube, and he decided to create his channel.
When did Doug Demuro start his YouTube channel?
He opened it on 11th September 2013. However, he did not stop writing but instead worked on both. He would eventually switch to YouTube after the platform peaked.
TV shows
Thanks to his extensive car knowledge, the YouTuber was featured in the 2017 episode of Jay Leno's Garage entitled Larger Than Life. Even more shocking than his broad car knowledge was that he recognized cars blindfolded. He returned to the show two years later to review his McLaren F1.
Doug Demuro's merch
The YouTuber also earns from selling his merch, which he sells from his website that goes by his name.
Doug Demuro's Cars and Bids
In addition to the stated income streams, the businessman also runs the automobile selling website Cars & Bids, which offers a platform for buying and selling cars through online auctions.
How much does Doug Demuro make on YouTube?
His estimated monthly earnings range from $5.4K to $86.5K, amounting to an estimated yearly earning between $64.9K and $1 million.
What is Doug Demuro's salary?
He is yet to unveil this information. As for his net worth, most sources state that it ranges from around $3 to $3.2 million.
Frequently asked questions about the YouTuber
Here are other commonly asked questions about the YouTuber besides his net worth:
How old is Doug Demuro?
Douglas DeMuro, better known on social media as Doug, was born on 22nd May 1988 in Denver, Colorado and is 33 years old as of February 2022.
Where is Doug Demuro from?
He was born in Colorado but did not study there. Instead, after graduating from George Washington High School, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and enrolled at Emory University. He later graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics. Today, he resides in San Diego, California.
What car does Doug Demuro drive?
As of February 2022 includes a 2005 Ford GT that he purchased from Karl Brauer, one of the bosses at Autotrader.com. It also comprises a 1994 Audi RS2 Avant, 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS, 1999 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Wagon, and a 2020 Land Rover Defender 110.
What is Doug Demuro's favorite car?
It is reported to be the 1999 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet. He describes it as the world's most expensive Barbie Jeep and says he loves it because it can be driven on and off-road.
Who is Doug Demuro's wife?
He married his college sweetheart Joanna, and they welcomed their first son in September 2021.
Doug Demuro's net worth is estimated to range from $3 to $3.2 million. He has acquired this massive fortune from automotive writing, selling his merch, running his website Cars & Bids and YouTube channel that goes by his name.
READ ALSO: Michael K Williams' net worth, children, spouse, death, movies, profiles
Briefly.co.za published fascinating details about Michael K Williams. He is an American actor, dancer, and choreographer, who gained fame after starring Omar in The Wire and Chalky White in the famous series Boardwalk Empire.
He tragically passed away at his Brooklyn apartment in September 2021 from acute drug intoxication. Please get to know his net worth at the time of his death and the continuation of his legacy in this read.
Source: Briefly News