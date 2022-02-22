For the world, the pandemic was, unsurprisingly, not the only thing it had to deal with in 2021. It also had to deal with the news of the tragic death of the globally loved actor, Michael K. He sadly passed away, leaving a gap in the film industry. But what of his net worth and legacy? Please find out about Michael K Williams's net worth at the time of his demise and the continuation of his legacy.

Michael K Williams net worth at the time of his death was impressively high due to his successful acting, dancing, modeling, and producing career. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The actor was one of the best portrayals of rags to riches. He worked hard to build his legacy, which is why most of his fans questioned his worth at the time of his death. Please get to know of Michael K Williams's net worth at the time of his death here.

Michael K Williams's profile summary

Full name: Michael Kenneth Williams

Michael Kenneth Williams Date of birth: 22nd November 1966

22nd November 1966 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Age: 54 years (At the time of his death)

54 years (At the time of his death) Death: 6th September 2021

6th September 2021 Parents: Booker T. and Paula Williams

Booker T. and Paula Williams Profession: Actor, Model, Dancer, Choreographer

Actor, Model, Dancer, Choreographer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m)

5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Eye color: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair color: Black

Black Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Child: Elijah Williams

Elijah Williams Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @bkbmg

What was Michael K Williams' net worth?

At the time of his death, Michael K Williams's net worth was estimated to be $5 million due to his numerous income streams. Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The American actor had a very successful career and decent net worth before death. However, before we look at his net worth at the time of his death, let us go back to where it all started to understand better how he acquired his fortune.

What did Michael K Williams do for a living?

He was an actor who gained popularity following his hard-edge and law-defying characters as Omar Little in The Wire and Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire. He started his acting career in the 1996 film Bullet after being discovered by Tupac Shakur.

Due to his versatility and talent, the rising actor got numerous acting gigs between the mid-90 s and early 2000s. He, in most cases, portrayed thug-type characters due to the large scar on his face. However, his big break came in 2002 after he landed the role of Omar in The Wire after only one audition.

The role gave him fame and opened numerous doors for him. For example, he was named by USA Today as one of the ten reasons people watched TV. Similarly, he was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Michael K Williams's acting career blossomed after he starred in The Wire, which the former US President Barack Obama termed as his favorite drama series. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Even more exciting, in 2008, former US President, who was the then-senator, Mr Barack Obama, called The Wire his favorite show and Omar his favorite character.

What did Michael K Williams act in?

Here is an overview of Michael K Williams's movies and series:

Alias

Six Degrees

CSI

Boston Legal

The Sopranos

Law & Order

Gone Baby Gone

I Think I Love My Wife

The Road

Life During Wartime

Boardwalk Empire

Michael K Williams starred in numerous movies and films, and in most portrayed thug characters due to the scar on his face. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA

Source: Getty Images

The Wire

Bullet

Community

Bessie

Hap and Leonard

The Night Of

Raised in the System

When They See Us

Lovecraft Country

Besides a successful acting career, K was also a renowned dancer, choreographer, and producer. He was the executive producer of the 2012 film Snow on The Bluff, which he produced under his company Freedome Productions.

When did Michael K Williams film Black Market?

Michael K Williams filmed the documentary series Black Market in early 2016 and sadly passed away before finishing the new season. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In early 2016, K worked with Vice news to host a VICELAND program entitled Black Market. Unfortunately, he died before finishing the new series of the program, which was later completed by the producers and a few of his notable friends, including Tracy Morgan, Felicia Pearson, and Rosie Perez.

All of his income streams contributed to his impressive net worth. According to sources, he had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death.

Michael K Williams's death

He tragically died on 6th September 2021 in his Kent Avenue apartment in Brooklyn. Michael K Williams's cause of death was determined to be acute drug intoxication.

Most of his fans and colleagues took to Instagram and Twitter to mourn his sudden death, with most terming him as one of the most talented and amazing actors on the planet. His fellow celebrities also posted on their respective social media accounts to celebrate the actor.

Michael K Williams tragically passed away aged 54 in his Brooklyn apartment from acute drug intoxication. He was mourned globally by his fans and fellow celebrities. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Of all the posts, that of 50 Cent on Michael K Williams's death caught most people's attention. In a now-deleted post, he posted, Damn if you didn't see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele, and added, RIP micheal k Williams.

Besides misspelling the actor's name, fans called him out for his "disgusting" and "insensitive" remarks.

How old was Michael K Williams when he passed away?

At the time of his passing in September 2021, Michael K Williams's age was 54 years.

Was Michael K Williams married?

Despite his career being an open book, Kenneth managed to keep his love life under wraps. The lack of his romantic details perhaps explains the multiple questions about Michael K Williams's family after his tragic death.

He was romantically linked to fellow The Wire actress Tasha Smith but the two never came forward about a relationship. He did not have a wife at the time of his demise. As for Michael K Williams's kids, he had one son, Elijah.

At the time of his death, Michael K Williams was unmarried. However, he had one son, Elijah Williams. Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Is Michael K Williams still alive?

Most people who have never gotten over his death often question if he is alive, which he is not. Unfortunately, he passed away late last year due to drug intoxication.

Where is Michael K Williams from?

The American celebrity was born on 22nd November 1966 in Brooklyn, New York, to Booker T. and Paula Williams. He studied at the National Black Theatre in Harlem in his teen years while still working as a temp at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

He decided to drop out of school against his family's wishes to pursue a dance career. Unfortunately, his efforts bore no fruits, and he was homeless. However, things turned around after he booked gigs as a background dancer on Kym Sims' tour Too Blind to See It. This gave birth to his dancing and choreography career.

Michael K Williams's net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be a whopping $5 million. He had accumulated wealth from his successful career as an actor, executive producer, model, dancer, and choreographer.

