Whenever someone is married to a celebrity, it becomes hard to evade the public eye. The situation is no different for Tim Yeager, husband of Robin Meade, who is a celebrated media star. Her fans always want to know who the man is behind her success. This article digs deeper into the life and career of the husband. You will also get to learn how they met and their journey together. Join us as we discover what there is to know!

Tim and Robin enjoying their happy union that has spanned over two decades. Photo: @Robert

Source: Instagram

Who is Tim Yeager, Robin Meade's husband, and what does he do for a living? Robin Meade is a celebrity in the media space. She is popularly known as Miss Ohio and a news anchor at Morning Express on H.L.N. The two tied the knot on November 6, 1993.

Decades into their marriage, they continue to make headlines for various reasons. Although much has been said of the Miss American pageant semi-finalist, little is known about her husband. This article has it all.

Tim Yeager profiles

Full name: Robert Tim Yeager

Robert Tim Yeager Tim Yeager age: 51 years (As of 2021)

51 years (As of 2021) Place of birth: Charles City, Iowa

Charles City, Iowa Nationality: American

American Tim Yeager job: Writer

Writer Marital status: Married

Married Famous for: Married to Robin Meade

Married to Robin Meade Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Bodyweight: 91 kg (200 lbs)

91 kg (200 lbs) Father-in-law: Sharon Meade

Sharon Meade Mother-in-law: Linro Meade

Linro Meade Studied: History and Russian

History and Russian Ethnicity: White

White Wife/Spouse: Robin Meade

Robin Meade Education: University of Iowa

University of Iowa Gender: Male

Tim Yeager bio

The amazing couple met in the late 1980s and tied the knot in 1993. They are still together to date. Photo: @Roberts

Source: Instagram

How old is Tim Yeager? He was born on January 1, 1970, in Charles City, Iowa, U.S.A. He is, therefore, 51 years old as of 2021. He is best known as Tim Yeager, husband of T.V. news anchor Robin Meade. This article has more info about his career, age, net worth, and much more. Keep reading to find out.

Tim Yeager career

What does Tim Yeager do for a living? He graduated with a degree in history and the Russian language from the University of Iowa. Thereafter, he started his career as a chief organizer of events. He was also involved in various political projects in the locality. In addition, he worked at the legal services unit at the H.E.L.P office in Davenport, Iowa.

Tim Yeager net worth

How much is Tim Yeager worth? As of 2021, he was guesstimated to be worth over $4.5 million. He has earned success in the various endeavours he carries out. Also, his net worth has been boosted thanks to his wife's success. As he goes about his career, his net worth is expected to increase as time goes by.

Tim Yeager family

Is Robin Meade still married to Tim Yeager? Yes, they are still married. Tim and Meade met courtesy of their respective careers. They met in the late 1980s and tied the knot in 1993. Robin hit the headlines in 1992 when she won the Miss Ohio pageant. The chance led her to compete at the Miss America pageant, where she was a semi-finalist.

She later shifted and went into broadcasting, where she had an opportunity to work for several local stations based in Ohio. She later relocated to Miami, Florida, where she worked. However, her breakthrough came when she was hired by the N.B.C. Chicago affiliate WMAQ-TV. While there, she covered high-profile events as a morning newscast and as a general assignment reporter.

Besides her broadcasting career, she has tried her hands in music, where she released an album titled Brand New Day on June 21, 2011, and Count On Me released on June 11, 2013. Also, she has published many inspirational books which have reached The New York Times Bestseller list.

Tim Yeager and Robin Meade children

Does Robin Meade have children? According to various sources, the couple does not have a child yet. There are no known reasons as to why they do not have a child. It may be a mutual decision between the couple, or it might also be a medical-related issue.

Robin Meade husband photos

Tim is a quiet person who prefers to maintain a low profile despite being the husband to a media celebrity. He also knows how to keep off cameras and social media platforms. The few photos he has are usually together with the wife. Please have a look at them below.

1. Look amazing!

The lovely couple celebrating their marriage. Photo: @Roberts

Source: Instagram

The couple likes to hang out together, especially when they are not going about their busy schedules. This may be the reason their marriage is still strong two decades down the line. They are still strong and happy.

2. Ever happy!

Despite rumours about their marriage, the couple is still together and happy. Photo: @Roberts

Source: Instagram

Tim and Meade are regarded as one happy couple. However, that does not mean they do not face marital challenges just like any other couple outside there. They know how to solve their conflicts away from the public.

3. Having a good time

Despite rumours about their marriage, the couple is still together and happy. Photo: @Roberts

Source: Instagram

In the picture above, it is easy to tell that having a good time is a lifetime decision. Although they are yet to be blessed with children, that does not hinder them from having an enjoyable marriage. They are a couple to emulate!

Above is an inspiring bio of Tim Yeager, husband to Robin Meade. Despite being in the public limelight, the couple has resolved to maintain much of their things personal. Tim maintains a low profile and is not on social media platforms. Briefly.co.za wishes the couple all the success.

READ ALSO: Donovan Moodley's bio: age, fiancee, parents, profiles, is he still alive?

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on June 23, 2021, about Donovan Moodley's bio. Who is he? Donovan Moodley is the main suspect for the highly publicized abduction and gruesome murder of Leigh Matthews, a then 21-year-old BCom student at Bond University.

When will Donovan Moodley be released? In June 2021, reports emerged that the convict could be released soon due to a pending parole hearing. What was the reason behind the murder? Find out on this article.

Source: Briefly.co.za