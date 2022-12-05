Nicholas Crown's net worth, age, parents, occupation, books, social media

The role of influencers and digital creators remains significant in every chief marketing officer's to-do list. With the migration to digital marketing and the positive reception from users, there is a surge in professional content creators taking up the industry by storm. Nicholas Crown has positioned himself perfectly in the industry, and his contribution is worth emulating.

Nicholas Crown's net worth is a cocktail of hard work. His biography outlines the beginning of his post-college career to growing a global profile as the brains behind the viral Rich vs Really Rich TikTok series. How did he end up on the platform amassing that much impression from social media users?

Nicholas Crown's profile summary and bio

Birth name Nicholas DiNorscio Date of birth 30th September 1985 Age 37 years (As of December 2022) Birthday 30th September Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Livingston, New Jersey Current residence Miami Nationality American Languages English and Spanish Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in cm 177 cm Height in feet 5'10" Weight in kg 72 kg Weight in pounds 158 lbs Occupation Entrepreneur and digital content creator Alma mater Cornell University Marital status Single Father Larry DiNorscio Mother Deborah McCoy Brother Michael DiNorscio Instagram TikTok YouTube Facebook Website nicholascrown.com

Nicholas Crown's age

He is 37 years old as of December 2022. He was born on 30th September 1985, in Livingston, New Jersey, USA.

Nicholas Crown's parents

Crown spent his early life in Mendham, New Jersey, although his family relocated to Morristown, New Jersey and later to the Upper East of New York City. His parents separated when he was 7 years old; hence, he resorted to music to cope with the shift. He performed in multiple student-run concerts.

Education

Crown went to Seton Hall Preparatory School, and after clearing high school, he joined Cornell University. He majored in Applied Economics and Management and graduated from the university in 2008.

Nicholas Crown's wife

Crown is not married yet. Neither is there public information about his dating status or history.

Nicholas Crown's occupation

Nicholas prides himself in being an entrepreneur and digital content creator. He is famous for reverse-engineering ATS, the popular hiring technology. In 2022, he founded FastOutreach.ai, which focuses on giving enterprise-grade AI marketing tools to anyone with a smartphone.

Crown also has a special interest in electric vehicles and improving battery technology.

How did Nicholas crown get rich?

Crown started his career in 2005 as a pit clerk in the crude oil trading ring at the New York Mercantile Exchange. He was honoured to be under Mark Fisher's mentorship. In 2011, the Swiss Investment bank hired him to build a greenfield basis trading desk in UBS, Stamford.

As highlighted on Nicholas Crown's LinkedIn account, outlined below are the businesses he has created:

Resume Atelier

Crown founded his first business, Resume Atelier, in February 2016. It is the first firm to keep candidates on pace with the advancements in the hiring technology that employers use.

Nicholas Crown's Amoeba

Amoeba is an SEO platform that offers digital marketing services. It works by helping clients grow their businesses organically.

Rich vs Really Rich

In August 2021, Nicholas started creating content for Rich vs Really Rich, a popular weekly sketch. Rich vs Really Rich currently garners up to 30 million impressions on major social media platforms.

FastOutreach.ai

FastOutreach.ai is an AI-generated outreach for sales teams and entrepreneurs. It helps marketing outreach and cold emailing teams hit their goals faster by providing a one-on-one personalization scale.

Nicholas Crown's books

Besides his impeccable work as a digital content creator, Nicholas is also an occasional writer. His books include:

5 Steps to slaying the Hiring Robots

The Prize Fight: Buzzword vs Keyword

The Big Chat: 30 Coaches in 30 days

Who is Nicholas Crown from TikTok?

Nicholas DiNorscio, known to many as Nicholas Crown, is a digital content creator on TikTok. He enjoys a following of more than 2 million users as of December 2022.

Nicholas Crown's net worth

His net worth is approximately $10 million. Nicholas Crown's money includes income from his companies and career as a digital content creator. Nicholas Crown's Forbes interview also gained wide attention, contributing to his wealth.

These details about Nicholas Crown's net worth highlight his journey and how he tapped into the digital marketing space. The journey has had a couple of bumps. He considers working at Wall Street his ultimate education.

