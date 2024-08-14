Brandon Fugal's net worth: How rich is the Skinwalker Ranch owner?

The riskiest ventures often yield the most significant profit, and Brandon Fugal's net worth is a testament to this. He is renowned for buying a haunted expanse of land known as the Skinwalker Ranch and bringing guests over to experience the paranormal.

Brandon Fugal. Photo: @brandonfugal on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Brandon Daniel Fugal is a prominent rich American businessman and property mogul who has shown over the years that his ambition is unrestricted to simple property investments. His journey to becoming a leading figure in various industries aligns with ambition, perseverance, and strategic insight.

Profile summary

Full name Brandon Daniel Fugal Gender Male Date of birth 3 April 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Pleasant Grove, Utah, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (176 cm) Weight 176 lbs (80 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Jill and Daniel Fugal Siblings Matthew, Cameron, Patrick Marital status Married Partner Kristen McCarty Fugal (since 2021) Ex-wife Lacey Anne Fugal Children Four (two boys and two girls) Education Pleasant Grove High School, Utah Valley University, Profession Businessman, real estate developer, entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist Net worth $450 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Brandon Fugal's net worth in 2024

According to The Success Bug and Networthybio, the Skinwalker Ranch owner's net worth is about $450 million. He acquired most of his wealth by mastering the business world's dynamics.

Facts about Brandon Fugal. Photo: @brandonfugal on Instagram (Modified by editor)

Source: Original

How does Brandon Fugal make his money?

He began his journey to wealth in 1994 when he was employed as senior vice president of Grubb & Ellis Company. He was there for four years and left to co-found Cypher Corporation in 2010, where he was CEO until 2016 before he sold it to Cirrus Logic, NASDAQ: CRUS. Other endeavours that contributed to his net worth are discussed below:

Real estate ventures

As History published, his interest in real estate was evident from a young age. He acquired his real estate license at age 18 and worked in office brokerage. This early venture into the industry prepared him for a successful career in the business world.

He eventually co-founded and owned Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors, a top commercial real estate company in the US with thousands of commercial real estate listings.

Who is the chairman of Colliers International in Utah?

Fugal is the chairman of Colliers International. After merging with the global real estate giant, he took up the position because of his unmatchable results, leading Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors.

TV/executive production role

His ownership of Skinwalker Ranch has led to his executive producer role in the popular reality television series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. The series has also helped boost his public profile and attract further opportunities.

According to his IMDb page, he took part in the production of Beyond Skinwalker Ranch and Ancient Aliens.

Brandon Fugal's job has seen him do high-profile trades, including the sale of Chicago's Willis Tower and other areas across the Intermountain West. According to his company's official website, he is credited with landmark projects such as Innovation Pointe, Zions Financial Center, and Station Park.

Brandon Fugal spoke onstage during an event. Photo: @skinwalker_ranch, @brandonfugal on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Charity works

Brandon is a philanthropist serving on the board of trustees for the Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. In an interview with Dan Clark, he also attributed his success to the American dream. He reportedly said the following:

The beautiful thing about the American dream is that there are opportunities for anyone, regardless of their station in life or background, their upbringing, to succeed and to contribute to the community and play a key role in the success of our economy.

What business does Brandon Fugal own?

Brandon Fugal's business acumen has led him to co-found Texas Growth Fund, an investment corporation devoted to immigrant investors. In addition to his success in the real estate sector, Brandon Fugal's companies include Xenter Inc. and JUMP by Limitless Flight.

Brandon is the CEO of AeroDynamic Jets, and his brother Matthew is the COO. He reportedly has businesses with CBC Advisors, Zenerchi LLC, and Axia.

According to the Utah Business publication, one of the most intriguing business ventures in Brandon Fugal's career was his 2016 acquisition of the Skinwalker Ranch from aerospace secret billionaire Robert Bigelow. The 512-acre property gained popularity due to its unending paranormal phenomena and UFO sightings.

As per Yahoo Finance, Fugal acquired the ranch to invest in his scepticism. However, he has found more than that and now explores and documents paranormal activity for thousands of viewers.

Personal life

The business guru leads a private family life but has been married twice. Brandon Fugal's wife was Lacey Anne Fugal, and they had four children, including Hunter, Chase, and Ireland.

Brandon is now married to Kristen; they married in 2021. She is a lawyer and the Legal Affairs Director at Adamantium Real Estate.

Fugal and his wife, Kristen. Photo: @brandonfugal on Instagram, @TheAlienCon on X (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He has an impressive collection of expensive cars, including luxury brands like Lamborghini, Porsche, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz. He also owns a private jet and helicopter and has a rare collection of literature and historical artefacts.

Brandon Fugal's net worth may be impressive, but it did not materialize out of thin air. He began honing his entrepreneurial skills at 18 and is now one of the most sought-after businessmen in Utah.

