Who is Tiger Woods's girlfriend now? His love life & dating history

Tiger Woods is a household name in the golf world. However, several years ago, the sporting industry was left bewildered when the American professional golfer faced a gruesome relationship challenge that dipped his performance and finances. With these years behind him, fans often want to know the identity of Tiger Woods' girlfriend now.

Tiger Woods on the green during a practice round before the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. Photo: Andrew Redington, Gregory Shamus

Source: Getty Images

Tiger Woods' grace to grass story was so disheartening that he took a self-imposed break from golf for about a year. Tiger Woods' wife at the time had a hard time dealing with the realities of his infidelities and escapades with several women.

Full name Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods Nickname Mr. T, Righty, Tiger, and Urkel Gender Male Date of birth 30 December 1975 Age 48 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Cypress, California, United States of America Current residence Jupiter Island, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Buddhist Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 185 lbs (84 kg) Body measurements in inches 42-33-13 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Kultida and EarlWoods Siblings Royce, Kevin, Earl Jr Marital status Divorce Ex-wife Elin Nordegren Children Two Education Western High School, Stanford University Profession Golfer Net worth $1.3 billion Social media X (Twitter) Instagram

Who is Tiger Woods' girlfriend now?

The identity of Tiger Woods' girlfriend in 2024 has yet to be discovered. Though he is not currently dating anyone, he has been romantically linked with several women, some of whom were merely rumoured and unconfirmed. Below is a list of Tiger Woods' dating history:

Elin Nordegren

Elin Nordegren at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Photo: Cliff Hawkins

Source: Getty Images

Woods' most significant relationship was with Elin Nordegren. She was a Swedish model and nanny, and they became acquainted through a mutual friend. Their romance eventually resulted in an expensive wedding ceremony in Barbados in 2004.

The lovebirds had two children, daughter Sam Alexis and son Charlie Axel before their marriage ended in a much-publicized divorce in 2010.

Is Tiger friends with his ex-wife?

Nordegren and Woods continue to share parenting responsibilities. The golfer reiterated this position in an interview when he said:

Elin is one of my best friends. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are: our kids. I wish I would have known that back then.

Does Tiger Woods want to remarry Elin Nordegren?

He allegedly tried to marry her again in 2013. He even offered a large sum of money to make it work.

Rachel Uchitel

Rachel Uchitel at Perez Hilton's Carn-Evil Theatrical Freak and Funk birthday party at Paramount Studios. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Uchitel was relatively unknown to the media until her secret romance with Righty became public in 2010. The revelation led to an unending allegation of Tiger's infidelity. Tiger's association with Uchitel began his misfortune, but the lady admitted to her role in the controversy.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes at the O2 Arena. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Reports had it that Country singer LeAnn Rimes and Tiger Woods were seen on a few dates before the former married Dean Sheremet in 2002. Woods was interested in having a romantic affair with her, but the lady's father disapproved. She separated from Sheremet in 2009 and married Eddie Cibrian in 2011.

Holly Sampson

One of Tiger Woods' most controversial relationships was with the adult sex worker Holly Sampson. The romance between them was revealed in December 2009 when the lady claimed to have been "intimately involved" with Tiger Woods.

She was one of the many straws that ended Mr. T's marriage to Elin Nordegren, as she claimed to have seen him throughout the marriage. Sampson became famous after she went public with this news in a web video.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn at a Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid at Palacio De Cibeles. Photo: Beatriz Velasco

Source: Getty Images

After divorcing Elin in 2010, Tiger Woods' new girlfriend was Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. Their relationship status as lovers was evident in the amount of time the new lady was by his side through thick and thin. She was supportive throughout Woods' injury crisis and legal tussles.

The relationship did not end with her being Tiger Woods' wife, as they separated in 2015. According to reports, it was mutually agreed upon and resulted from the difficulty of balancing the demands of their careers.

Kristin Smith

Kristin Smith during the Messari Mainnet summit in New York, US. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Woods allegedly had a romantic relationship with Dallas-based fashion stylist Kristin Smith in 2016. Their relationship was kept relatively private, with neither party publicly confirming nor refuting the claims that they were lovers.

Rumours of their separation emerged online, accompanied by mooted reports of a disagreement in 2018 regarding a non-disclosure agreement.

Erica Herman

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman at Royal Melbourne Golf Course in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor

Source: Getty Images

She is not Tiger Woods' girlfriend today but was one of his most recent relationships. She was the general manager of his pricy restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. Rumours about a possible romance between them went public in 2017 and were fueled by their constant appearances and speculative social media posts.

Are Tiger and Erica still together?

They are not despite early signs of a brewing romance. The relationship crumbled under the circumstances surrounding a legal battle over non-disclosure agreements. In her lawsuit, Herman alleged that Woods had acted against the letter of their agreement.

Frequently asked questions

Eldrick Tont's relationship was laced with so many controversies that his fans always wanted clarification. Some common questions in circulation include:

Who is Tiger Woods dating now? He is not dating anyone in 2024.

Is Tiger Woods married? He is a divorcee who is currently unmarried.

Who is Tiger Woods' current lover? There are no reports of Mr T being romantically involved with anyone.

Is Tiger Woods in a relationship right now? He is not.

Who is Elin Nordegren's new partner? Jordan Cameron, a former NFL player, is her latest partner.

Who is the father of Elin Nordegren's new baby? Jordan and Elin announced they were expecting a child in 2019.

What is Tiger Woods' ex-wife doing now? She is a trained mental health counsellor, a mother of three children, and in a romantic relationship with Jordan Cameron.

Though the identity of Tiger Woods' girlfriend now is unknown, the prominent golfer remains a well-sought-after divorcee. His remarkable success in golf is everything a man could wish for, and he has a net worth of $1.3 billion.

