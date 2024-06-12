Who is Janet Condra? All about Larry Bird's ex-wife

Larry Bird is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, with a storied career that includes three NBA championships, three MVP awards, and 12 All-Star appearances. Despite his impressive achievements on the court, his personal life was marked by a tumultuous first marriage to Janet Condra, which ended in divorce and sparked curiosity.

Larry Bird's ex-wife is Janet Condra, whom he married in 1975 when he was 19. Their marriage was short-lived, lasting only a year. The NBA legend has openly described this union as his "biggest mistake." Who is Larry Bird's ex-wife? Here is a closer look at Janet Condra's life and story.

Janet Condra's profile summary

Full name Janet Condra Gender Female Date of birth 1960s Age 60s (as of 2024) Place of birth Indiana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Larry Bird Children 1 School Springs Valley High School Net worth $500,000

Who is Janet Condra?

Janet Condra was born in the mid-1960s in Indiana, but her birth date is unknown. Information about Janet Condra's parents and siblings is currently unavailable. She graduated from Springs Valley High School but did not state whether she attended college.

Janet Condra's career

The only known information about her career is that she worked two jobs to support her family. She is primarily known for being Larry Bird's ex-wife, and it is also unclear whether she found another job after their divorce.

How did Janet Condra and Larry Bird meet?

Larry Bird's first wife, Janet Condra, met him in high school and became sweethearts. They maintained their relationship until after school and married in 1975. The marriage lasted less than a year as the couple separated.

Based on what is available in Janet Condra's bio, they attempted to reconcile but were unsuccessful, dealing with many issues until the couple divorced in October 1976. In an interview, the NBA legend expressed his regret about his first marriage, saying:

Getting married was the worst mistake I ever made. Everything that ever happened to me I've learned from it, but I'm still scarred by that. That scarred me for life.

Does Larry Bird have any biological children?

Larry Bird has a biological daughter with his first wife, Janet. Her name is Corrie; she was born in 1977. In a 1998 interview on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Corrie spoke about her non-existent relationship with her father, saying, "...I still have hope that he can be part of my life."

She also mentioned their relationship at Indiana State University. She had the following to say:

When I was younger, I would send him letters, and my mom would send him my school pictures and report cards. We would send them certified mail to make sure he received them, but he just didn't respond.

Despite the difficulties in her relationship with her father, Larry Bird's daughter is now married. Corrie Bird married Trent Barson in May 2008, and they are building a lovely family together.

Who is Larry Bird's second wife?

The NBA legend's second partner is Dinah Mattingly. Larry married Dinah Mattingly in 1989, thirteen years after divorcing his first spouse, Janet Condra. Together, Mattingly and Bird adopted their children, Connor and Mariah Bird.

Is Larry Bird still married?

Larry Bird's wife, Dinah Mattingly, is still married to the NBA legend. Their marriage has lasted close to four decades.

Is Janet Condra on social media?

Larry's ex-wife is not on social media and lives a very private lifestyle. This has contributed to the scarcity of Janet Condra's pictures online.

What is Janet Condra's net worth?

Due to her low-key lifestyle, Janet's net worth is not publicly known, although sources like Gist Flare estimate it to be over $500,000. In contrast, Larry Bird's net worth is about $75 million, primarily amassed through his legendary career in basketball as a player and coach.

Frequently asked questions

Due to the popularity stemming from her union with Larry Bird, some interesting questions have been related to Janet Condra's life. Some of them, and the best answers provided are the following:

Where is Janet Condra from? Janet Condra is from Indiana, USA.

How many women did Larry Bird marry? Larry Bird has married two women: Janet Condra and Dinah Mattingly.

Who are Janet Condra's children? She has only one known child with Larry Bird named Corrie Bird.

What is Janet Condra's height and weight? Information about Janet Condra's body measurements, including her height and weight, is unavailable.

Janet Condra, Larry Bird's ex-wife, had a short marriage to the NBA legend that lasted less than a year, but it gave them one child, Corrie Bird. Despite the brevity of their union, Janet still enjoys recognition for being the mother of Larry's child and his first wife, a connection that remains significant in the public eye.

