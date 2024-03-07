Who is Jason Aldean’s first wife, and where is she now?

For many lovers of country music who have followed the lifestyle of Jason Aldean, his music has endeared audiences and garnered outstanding awards, including five Grammy nominations. However, a look at the singer's personal life has not been without controversy, especially with Jason Aldean's first wife, to whom he was married for 12 years.

Who is Jason's ex-wife? The singer's ex-wife is Jessica Ussery, whom he often called his best friend while they were together. Their love story, which started as teenagers in high school, progressed to marriage and included two kids. Despite seeming inseparable, their union ended in a controversial divorce, leaving fans curious about Jessica's current whereabouts. Here is what you should know.

Jessica Aldean's bio summary

Full name Jessica Ann Ussery Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Georgia, United States of America Current residence Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5′4" (163 cm) Weight 57 kg (127 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Jake Marlin Ex-husband Jason Aldean Children 2 School Georgia's Windsor Academy

Background information

Jessica Aldean's place of birth is Georgia, United States of America. As for her educational background, she attended high school at Windsor Academy in Macon, Georgia, her hometown.

How old is Jessica Aldean?

Jessica Aldean's age is 45, born on 18 October 1979. Her birth sign is Libra, and she is also of Caucasian ethnicity and holds American citizenship

What does Jessica Aldean do for a living?

Jessica is reportedly self-employed, although her specific occupation is not defined. Previously, she served as Jason's account manager, handling his business matters during their marriage. During an interview, he said the following:

She handles all the stuff I don't want to handle. I'm the guy who wants to play my music and meet my fans. She picks up the phone and makes the business call. When it comes to the music, she'll give me her opinion if I ask her, but that's about it. It works out pretty good.

Additionally, Jessica has appeared in Aldean's music videos for the songs Laughed Until We Cried in 2007 and Wide Open in 2009.

Who has Jason Aldean been married to?

Before marrying his current wife, Jason married Jessica. Their love story began during their teenage years in high school. After dating for several years, Jessica and Jason Aldean tied the knot on 4 August 2001 in a low-key ceremony held in Macon, GA, Bibb County.

What happened to Jason Aldean's first wife?

In 2012, a scandal unfolded in Jason Aldean's first marriage. During a moment of indiscretion, Aldean was caught kissing American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr outside a Hollywood bar. Admitting to his mistake, the musician had this to share with fans:

The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand, and acted inappropriately at a bar...I'm not perfect, and I'm sorry for disappointing you guys.

While his wife Jessica stood by Aldean initially and defended their relationship, the aftermath proved challenging. Seven months later, the couple decided to end their 12-year marriage, with Aldean filing for divorce on 26 April 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Who did Jessica Aldean marry?

After concluding her first marriage to the country musician, Jason Aldean's ex-wife remarried Jake Marlin, an electric lineman and a father of two. Jessica and Jake Marlin tied the knot on 17 October 2015 in Florida, United States. She also assumed the role of stepmother to Marlin's children.

Did Jason Aldean have kids with his first wife?

Jason and his first wife, Jessica, have two daughters. Their first daughter, Keeley Ann Williams, was born on 14 February 2003, and their second daughter, Kendyl Alden Williams, was born on 20 August 2007. Currently, Jessica and Jason are co-parenting their children.

Where is Jessica Ussery now?

Jessica Ussery is reportedly living a private life with her husband in Florida. Notably, she maintains a low profile on social media, although Jessica Ussery's Instagram account exists but is private.

What is Jessica Ussery Aldean's net worth?

Her net worth is not publicly known, as her sources of income remain undisclosed. But, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, and HotNewHipHop, Jessica's ex-husband Jason Aldean's net worth is $80 million.

It stemmed from his successful career as a musician. He also owns a hunting company named Buck Commander and three restaurants.

Who is Jason Aldean's spouse?

Jason Aldean's wife is Brittany Kerr, and they have been married for over nine years following his divorce from Jessica Ussery. Brittany is a model and a co-owner of a clothing line. They tied the knot on 21 March 2015, and together, they share a son named Memphis, born on 1 December 2017, and a daughter named Navy, born in early 2019.

Jason Aldean's first wife, Jessica Ussery, had a marriage with the American country singer that lasted over a decade, marked by two children and numerous appearances with him as his partner. Although their union met an unforeseen end, she still holds a place in his fans' hearts for the support she contributed during her former husband's career.

