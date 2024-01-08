Who is Marie-France Ward, Fred Ward's ex-wife? 7 Top facts

Fred Ward was a veteran American actor famous for portraying tough-guy roles in projects like Tremors, Henry and June, The Right Stuff, Escape from Alcatraz, and The Player. He was married three times, and his third wife was Marie-France Ward. The couple was together for almost three decades before the actor's death in May 2022.

Actor Fred Ward with his wife Marie-France at the premiere screening of 10.5. Photo: Barry King/Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fred Ward's acting career spanned over four decades, and his last role was as Eddie Velcoro in the TV series True Detective. He previously served in the US Airforce before working as a lumberjack, as a short-order cook, and as a boxer. His wife Marie-France was not fond of the spotlight, although she occasionally accompanied the actor to public events.

Marie-France Ward's profile summary

Full name Marie-France Boisselle Year of birth Between 1947 and 1950 Age Between 73 and 76 in 2023 Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Widowed Husband Late actor Fred Ward (1995 until he died in 2022) Children Stepson Django Ward: No biological kids Profession Businesswoman Known for Being Fred Ward's third wife

Marie-France Ward's age

Marie-France's exact year of birth is unknown, but various sources reveal she was born between 1947 and 1950 (73 to 76 years old) in the United States. Her late husband, Fred Ward, was born in San Diego, California, on 30 December 1942.

Marriage to Fred Ward

Fred's marriage to Marie-France was his longest. The couple met in the early 1990s after the actor divorced his second wife, Silvia. They tied the knot in 1995 and remained married for the next 27 years.

Actor Fred Ward and his wife Marie-France during the premiere of Abandon. Photo: Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marie-France almost divorced Fred

In August 2013, Marie-France filed for divorce from the Tremors star at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. According to TMZ, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation and sought spousal support.

She, however, changed her mind and filed a request for dismissal less than a month later. Fred told TMZ that they had worked out their differences, stating,

We had filed for divorce and quickly thereafter withdrew the paperwork because we had resolved our issues. After 18 years of marriage, we are still very much in love.

She lost her husband in May 2022

Fred Ward passed away on 8 May 2022 in San Diego, California, at 79. No cause of death was provided in the statement released by his publicist, Ron Hofman.

The actor wished that any tributes to him should be made through donations to Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. He was cremated, and the ashes were given to his wife.

Marie-France Ward's kids

She had no children with her husband, Fred Ward, during their 27-year marriage. However, Fred welcomed his only son Django (named after gipsy guitarist Django Reinhardt) with his second wife, Silvia.

Actor Fred and his wife Marie-France during the premiere of 30 Minutes or Less. Photo: Frank Trapper

Source: Getty Images

Marie-France Ward's net worth

It is unclear what she does for a living, but various sources estimate her net worth to be between $1 million and $3 million. Marie-France inherited part of Fred Ward's estate following his death in 2022. The Right Stuff actor was estimated to be worth $3 million.

Marie-France Ward’s top 7 facts

The celebrity wife came into the limelight after marrying Fred Ward, who had been in Hollywood since the early 1970s. Here are some top facts about her life.

Fred Ward’s wife was born and raised in the United States but has never publicly revealed details of her personal life before meeting the actor. She met Fred Ward in the early 1990s, and they tied the knot in 1995. Marie-France was Fred’s third wife. She filed for divorce in August 2013 but later asked the court to dismiss the case after working things out with Fred. Marie-France does not have biological children but is a stepmother to Fred’s son, Django. Her husband, veteran actor Fred Ward, died in May 2022 at 79. She mostly stayed out of the spotlight throughout her marriage to the veteran actor. The couple occasionally attended public events together. One of their last outings was in 2011 during the premiere of 30 Minutes or Less at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Late US actor Fred Ward during the premiere of Feast of Love. Photo: Chris Delmas

Source: Getty Images

Is Fred Ward married?

The late Hollywood star was married three times. His first marriage was to actress Carla Evonne Stewart for a year from 1965 to 1966.

Fred's second wife was Silvia Ward, with whom he shared a son, Django, although it is unclear when their marriage started and ended. In 1995, he married his third wife, Marie-France Boisselle, and they were together until his death in May 2022.

Did Fred Ward have kids?

The Henry & June star had one child, son Django, from his second marriage to Silvia. He did not welcome any kids with his first wife, Carla Evonne, and his third wife, Marie-France.

What was Fred Ward's last movie?

The actor's last movie appearance was in the 2013 buddy cop film 2 Guns as US Navy Rear Admiral Tuwey alongside Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington. His final television project was True Detective, in which he appeared in two 2015 episodes, Maybe Tomorrow and Omega Station, as Eddie Velcoro.

US actor Fred Ward during the Summer Catch' premiere in Westwood, California. Photo: Chris Delma

Source: Getty Images

Fred Ward's wife, Marie-France Ward, continues to maintain a low profile since her husband's passing. She does not have any social media accounts.

READ ALSO: Who is Jack Dafoe? Willem Dafoe's son life in details

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about actor Willem Dafoe's son, Jack Dafoe. He is the actor's only child, whom he shares with his ex-partner Elizabeth LeCompte.

Jack Dafoe chose not to work in Hollywood despite his parents' thriving careers in the industry. Check the article for more on his life and corporate profession.

Source: Briefly News