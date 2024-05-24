Regina Hall's husband: Is she married? Her love life & dating history

Regina Hall's work in the entertainment industry speaks for itself. Since her debut in the late 1990s, she has delivered unforgettable performances on the big screen. Unlike her professional life, her love life has been hidden. This article highlights all you need to know about Regina Hall's husband and dating history.

Regina Hall during the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center (R). Photo: Paul Morigi/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hall has built a versatile career spanning both comedic and dramatic roles. Before venturing into acting, she was into academics, graduating with a BA and later an MA. She made history when she became the first African American to win the New York Critics Circle Award for Best Actress.

Regina Hall's profile summary

Full name Regina Lee Hall Date of birth December 12, 1970 Age 53 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Odie Hall and Ruby Hall Education Fordham University (BA in English) New York University (MA in Journalism) Profession Actress Years active 1997 to date Social media Facebook Instagram

Who is Regina Hall's husband?

The actress is currently not married. She has never walked down the aisle but has been in several relationships.

Regina Hall's dating history

The Hate U Give star has been linked to several Hollywood stars. Below is a look at some of the relationships.

Top 5 facts about actress Regina Hall. Photo: Amanda Edwards on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sadat X

Regina reportedly dated rapper Sadat X of the alternative hip-hop band Brand Nubian in the 1990s. The former couple lived together for around seven years. The rapper discussed the relationship during a 2017 interview on the Leschea Show, saying,

When I met (Regina), she was a senior at Fordham University. She was finishing up her undergrad at Fordham University and we started dating... If I was to look at a regret that I would have, I probably should have married her...But I'm still great friends with her to this day, you know what I'm saying and I speak to her often.

Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan and Regina Hall during Step Up's 14th annual Inspiration Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Hall and actress Sanaa Lathan met in 2000 on the Love & Basketball set. Their tight bond led to speculations of a romantic relationship. Regina refuted the rumour in a 2019 interview with Logo, saying Sanaa is like her sister. The actresses are still great friends today.

We've joked about it, like, well, if we're not with anyone else, it's got to be true, right?...Oh, that rumour definitely continues, but it's not hurtful or offensive. There are bad rumours, but that's not one of them. It's kind of cute, actually. If I was with a woman, that wouldn't be anything I'd be ashamed of or try to hide. It wouldn't be Sanaa, though, because she's like my sister.

Rapper Common

Common speaking on a panel for 'Silo' during the Deadline Contenders Television held at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

The Little actress was rumoured to be dating Common around 2016. While appearing on The Breakfast Club in November 2016, the Grammy-winning artist clarified refuted the claims, saying they were just friends.

Regina is, that's just my people - that's just my buddy...We never were in that space, you know, that's just like somebody I care about as a friend. We work together

Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman during the MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Rumours of the Black Panther star being Regina Hall's boyfriend started to circulate in 2018 after they were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar party together. Regina clarified the rumour during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2022, saying,

I don't even address stuff, especially dating stuff. I don't address it, but there's one that I would clear up, and I only clear it up because it was untrue and because he's not here, and that was like Chadwick Boseman...I ran into him at a Vanity Fair party, and people assumed we dated, and his fiancée was right behind us, and they got married.

Hill Harper

Actor Hill Harper at a panel discussion during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Good Doctor star dated Regina briefly, but it is unclear when. He opened up about the relationship during an appearance on Unsung Hollywood, calling her 'one of the most beautiful, funny, amazing women'.

Damien Dante Wayans

Damien Dante Wayans and Regina Hall during the after party of Support The Girls Los Angeles premiere. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

The Scary Movie actress has worked with the Wayans brothers and reportedly dated Damien Dante. The relationship was never made public until Marlon Wayans revealed it in an interview with People.

Finally, I kissed Regina. I was the third Wayans she kissed. She kissed my brother. She used to date Damien, and then she kissed me.

Regina Hall's take on dating

Hall's dating life is a mystery because she chooses not to let the public in. In her previous interview with Essence's Yes, Girl podcast, she called dating a sacred area until a baby or a ring is involved.

I just feel like relationships are sacred until you're in a space where you are really certain and knowing...Until you see and know what that part of your life is, inviting the public in (is off limits).

The actress does not focus on the physical aspects when considering someone to date. She told People Magazine in 2022 that she relies on her faith, and she has never used dating apps.

A beautiful world comes from a beautiful heart...I've dated some men that haven't all been traditionally handsome, but then you fall in love, and you're like, 'They're such a good human being.' They actually get more beautiful.

Regina Hall during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Regina Hall considered becoming a nun

The actress thought of becoming a nun when she was 14 and considered it again in 2010 after going through a breakup. She told The New York Times that she could not get in because of her age.

When I was thinking about becoming a nun, I had gone through a breakup...I thought being a nun would be peaceful.

Does Regina Hall have any kids?

The Shaft star does not have any children. In her 2013 interview with Rolling Out, she opened up about her desire to be a mother.

I look forward to having kids one day and having a great partnership. I'd love to raise a son. I think I'd like to offer the world to an amazing black man.

Regina Hall during the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Fans' curiosity about Regina Hall's love life has not faded, but she continues to maintain her privacy. Here are some frequently asked questions about the actress;

The Think Like a Man actress has never been in a relationship with Chadwick Boseman. He dated and married singer Taylor Simone Ledward.

The actress has dated but has never publicly introduced any of her relationships. She has never been married.

Who is Regina King married to?

Actress Regina King is currently not married. She was previously married to record producer Ian Alexander from 1997 to 2007. Her last publicly known relationship was with Malcolm-Jamal Warner from 2011 to 2013.

Who is Regina King's baby daddy?

King welcomed her only child, son Ian Alexander Jr, in 1996 with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander. She unfortunately lost Ian Jr in January 2022 from apparent suicide. He was 26.

Regina Hall speaking onstage during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rich Polk/NBC

Source: Getty Images

No one has ever held the title of Regina Hall's husband, but she remains one of Hollywood's most talented black actresses. Her decision to guard the secrecy of her love life has helped place focus on her acting career instead.

READ ALSO: Who is Louis Partridge's girlfriend? His romance with Olivia Rodrigo

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Louis Partridge's love life. Louis is an upcoming British actor best known for portraying Lord Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes alongside actress Milly Bobby Brown.

Louis Partridge's most known public relationship is with singer Olivia Rodrigo. Check the article for more on how they met.

Source: Briefly News