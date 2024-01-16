Meet Marlon Wayans' sister, Nadia Wayans: All we know so far

Marlon Wayans' sister, Nadia Wayans, is only one of the actor's siblings. But like most of her brothers, she has made a name for herself in the American entertainment industry. The family has an iconic legacy in the movie industry, with almost all of them working on set either in front of the camera as actors and actresses or behind it as producers and directors.

Nadia Wayans and her siblings have a combined net worth of millions of dollars. She is not the richest among her siblings; she is the seventh child and fourth among five daughters and has about a million dollars to her name. Although currently unmarried, she is said to be the mother to two children.

Nadia Wayans' profile summary and bio

Full name Nadia Yvette Wayans Nickname Marlon Wayans' sister Gender Female Date of birth 20 January 1965 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Jehovah's Witness Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Elvira Alethia Father Howell Stouten Siblings Nine Marital status Single Children Two

Nadia's brief bio

Nadia Yvette was born in New York City on 20 January 1965. She is the seventh of her parents' children. Nadia grew up in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood alongside her siblings under the guardianship of their parents, Howell Wayans and Elvira Alethia.

Her father managed a grocery store, while her mother was a homemaker and a social worker. The parents were staunch Jehovah's Witnesses and ensured their children followed the same path. The family's humble beginnings in the housing projects of Chelsea set the stage for the remarkable journey of the Wayans siblings into the entertainment world.

Nadia Wayans' career

She had a brief stint in the cinematic realm. Nadia Wayans' movies include the 1988 black comedy I'm Gonna Git You Sucka. While this film served as a platform for her younger brother Marlon Wayans' film debut, Nadia's contribution showcased a glimpse of her acting prowess.

The movie's success at the box office, grossing over $13 million, added a feather to Nadia's cap. Despite her limited filmography, her role in that film became a noteworthy chapter in the family's cinematic legacy.

Personal life

Nadia keeps her personal life secret and is not known to be in a romantic relationship with anyone. However, she is the mother of two children, Damien Dante and Chaunte.

Damien, born on 15 April 1980, has made a name for himself as a writer and producer. He has contributed to projects like My Wife and Kids, Dance Flick, and Malibu's Most Wanted. His younger sister, Chaunte, was born on 24 May 1982 and is also an actress. She has featured in movies such as Fifty Shades of Gray, Scary Movie 2, and Dance Flick.

How many siblings do the Wayans have?

Nadia Wayans' siblings are nine, most of whom are prominent names in the entertainment industry. Her siblings include the likes of Marlon, Shawn, Keenen Ivory, Damon, and Dwayne.

Who was the first famous Wayans brother?

Keenen Ivory Wayans is arguably the most famous of the Wayans brothers. He achieved national prominence after hitting a breakthrough by creating, writing, launching, and hosting a black-oriented comedy sketch satire on Fox TV titled In Living Color in 1990.

Who is the Wayans' sister?

Nadia has four sisters: Kim, Elvira, Vonnie, and Diedre. All of them have had a stint in the entertainment industry. They all have left an indelible mark on Hollywood through various projects, such as the Scary Movie series, The Wayans Bros., White Chicks, My Wife and Kids, In Living Color, and Little Man.

Why did Marlon Wayans not marry?

The actor reportedly remained single so that his late mother would be his "number one girl" because of the close bond he shared with her until she died. Marlon Wayans' siblings also shared a similar bond with their late mother.

Since the woman passed away in 2022, Marlon has suggested that he is open to getting into a relationship with the possibility of marriage. He is, however, the father of two children whom he shared with his now estranged partner.

How tall is Nadia Wayans?

She is allegedly five feet and eleven inches tall. She also complements it with black hair and eyes.

Nadia Wayans' net worth

The actress' exact net value is unknown. But according to sources like Information Cradle, she is between $500,000 and $1 million rich. Who is the richest of the Wayans? Keenen Ivory's net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $65,000,000.

Despite her lineage's fame and success in the entertainment industry, Nadia Wayans has chosen to keep a low profile. She resides in the shadows cast by her more renowned siblings.

