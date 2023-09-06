Meagan Good's siblings: Get to know her brother and sisters

The Shazam! and Think Like A Man actress Meagan Good has entertained her fans for over two decades. Her talent and controversial star-studded relationships always put her in the headlines. From Hollywood's glimmering lights to the music stages and beyond, Meagan Good's siblings have left an indelible mark, proving that talent runs in their blood.

Actresses La'Myia Good (L) and Meagan Good attended BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: C Flanigan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Meagan Good's siblings, just like many other celebrity siblings, are successful in their own right. Some of them tend to maintain privacy and keep away from the spotlight. Do you know she has a famous sister in Hollywood? The duo is the epitome of real sister love as they can be seen supporting each other in events, work, and on the red carpets.

Meagan Good's profile summary and bio

Full name Meagan Monique Good Nickname Mz Good, Meag G Gender Female Date of birth 8 August 1981 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Father Leondis "Leon" Good Mother Tyra Wardlow-Doyle Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband DeVon Franklin Profession Actress, model, and movie producer Net worth $5 million Social media handles Instagram, Facebook

Who is Meagan Good?

Born as Meagan Monique Good, she is a prominent American actress, model, and film producer. She was born on 8 August 1981 in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, USA. As of 2023, Meagan is 42 years old.

Her father is Leon Good, an LAPD police officer, while her mother is Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, her manager since childhood.

Meagan Good holds American nationality with Jewish and African roots from her maternal grandmother. The One Missed Call actress also has Cherokee roots from her maternal grandfather and Puerto Rican and black ancestry from her paternal grandmother. Barbado's ancestry is from her paternal grandfather.

Meagan attended Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Meagan made her debut role in the film Eve's Bayou in 1997. She has since appeared in hit movies and TV series like the 1998 Nickelodeon's Cousin Skeeter, Minority Report, Harlem, and Deliver Us from Eva.

As a model, Meagan has featured in music videos for star artists like 50 Cent and Lil Johnny. She also co-owns a music production company known as Freedom Bridge Entertainment.

In 2012, she married DeVon Franklin, a preacher and executive for Columbia Records. They divorced in December 2021 without kids.

How many sisters do Meagan Good have?

She has one biological sister. She also has another adopted sister.

Does Meagan good have a twin sister?

The actress does not have a twin sister. Besides Meagan Good's sisters, it is noteworthy that the actress also has a brother.

Who are Meagan Good's siblings?

Here is a run through the celebrity's siblings:

Colbert Good

Colbert is Meagan Good's brother and the first child of their mother. Their mother gave birth to him when she was 19. At 18 months, he developed a high fever, leading to convulsions and speech disability. He was later diagnosed with brain damage, which affected his learning ability. His mother enrolled him in a special education program to aid in developing his skills.

After a few years, Colbert regained his speech and became one of the brightest students with top honours in his classes. He became an athlete, participating in the Special Olympics. He also mastered video games and works to earn a living.

La'Myia Janae Good-Bellinger

La'Myia is a famous singer and actress born on 27 September 1979 in Panorama City, California. She is 44 years old in 2023 and is the RnB Isyss's group member, which released their hit album The Way We Do in 2002. She is also well known for her voice-over work as Jammer in the famous Playstation 3 game Killzone 3.

To the right are La'Myia and her husband. To the left is La'Myia at the BET+ Kingdom Business Los Angeles premiere. Photo: Maury Phillips and Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In January 2015, she married singer Eric Bellinger. The couple has two kids: Elysha, born in March 2015, and Eazy, born in August 2019. La'Myia Good's net worth of $1 million was earned from her successful career.

Lexus Good

Lexus is the adopted younger sister of the movie producer. She was formerly known as Lexus Wardlow, the daughter of Meagan's cousin. Meagan's mother adopted her because her biological mother could not properly care for her. Her exact age is unknown, but her in 2012 revealed she was 17, making her 28 years old in 2023.

Lexus went to Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, California. She later enrolled and graduated from the Pasadena City College in 2017. She is also rumoured to be dating model and fitness instructor Kyle Carlone.

Are Meagan Good and La'Myia good sisters?

Yes, they are. La'Myia Good's sister, Meagan, inspired her to become an actress. She had her first role in 1991 in the movie titled The Wood. She has appeared in films and TV series like Sister, Sister, Kingdom Business, Talk Hopes, The Parkers, and The Waiting Room.

What movie did Meagan Good and her sister play in together?

They appeared in a Lifetime movie, Death Saved My Life. The film premiered in 2021. Megan played Jade, an ambitious executive who married Ed (Chiké Okonkwo), a surgeon. Her sister played Leigh, a woman without boundaries when protecting her family.

Meagan Good holds her siblings in high regard, considering them integral to her personal life and professional journey. She openly displays her affection and support for them. Despite not all of them being well-known, Meagan Good's siblings collectively bask in the limelight of their connection to the Hollywood star.

