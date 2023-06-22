Who is Patrick Flueger's wife or girlfriend, Reem Amara?

Reem Amara is an upcoming American-based Arab actress and model. She came into the spotlight when it was revealed that she was actor Patrick Flueger's girlfriend. Learn more about her life before and after moving to the United States.

Reem Amara is an Arab-American actress and model. Photo: @reemamaraa on Instagram, NBC on Getty Images (modified by author)

Reem has had a passion for acting from a young age and told her mother she wanted to be on TV. Her IMDB profile reveals that she would create homemade plays with her older brothers. Unfortunately, her mother passed away before Amara could realize her dream, but she is currently finding her star in Hollywood.

Reem Amara's profile and bio summary

Full name Reem Amara Date of birth 25th September 1995 Age 27 years old in 2023 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Dubai, United Arab Emirates Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Jordanian and American Ethnicity Arab Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend American actor Patrick Flueger Profession Actress, model Modelling agency The Rock Agency Social media Instagram

Reem Amara's age

The actress was born on 25th September 1995 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Amara is 27 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Reem Amara's family

The model is the youngest of five children. Her family moved around a lot when she was young. She lived in Dubai, Amman, Illinois, Erbil, and Cairo.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2019 to pursue acting, ten years after her mother passed away from cancer. Amara has Jordanian and American citizenship.

Reem Amara's boyfriend

Patrick and Amara made their relationship public in 2019. Photo: @pjflueger on Instagram (modified by author)

Reem is dating American actor Patrick Flueger, known for his roles as Shawn Farrell in The 4400 and Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD. Patrick made their relationship Instagram official in January 2019, although it is unclear when they started dating. They made their first public appearance in July 2019 while attending a party at The Art Institute of Chicago.

Reem Amara's movies and TV shows

Patrick Flueger's girlfriend made a guest appearance on NBC's Chicago PD as an ICU nurse in 2020. She also had minor roles in Written By, Midland: Drinkin' Problem (2017), Zen Room (2021), and Modulation Nowhere (2019). In 2017, she starred in the music video for Midland's country song, Drinking Problem.

Reem Amara's photos

Amara's fame grew after being linked to Chicago PD star Patrick Flueger. Here are some of her images and interesting facts.

She is a model

Amara is a model. Photo: @reemamaraa on Instagram (modified by author)

Amara is a 5-foot-8-inch-tall model signed to The Rock modelling agency. She often shares her modelling pictures on Instagram.

She has dual citizenship

Amara holds Jordanian and American citizenship. Photo: @reemamaraa on Instagram (modified by author)

The actress is an Arab born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She holds Jordanian and American citizenship. As a child, she lived in multiple places, including Egypt, Amman, and Illinois.

She lost her mother

Reem lost her mother to colon cancer in 2009. Photo: @reemamaraa on Instagram (modified by author)

Reem Amara's mother succumbed to stage four colon cancer in 2009 when the actress was a teenager. The model often commemorates her on her death anniversary.

The Chicago PD star with his girlfriend at Stonehenge in England. Photo: @pjflueger on Instagram (modified by author)

Reem Amara and Patrick Flueger have been dating since 2019. The couple often share snaps of each other on Instagram, although they rarely discuss the details of their romance. In June 2023, they went to Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England.

Who did Patrick Flueger date?

Before his relationship with Amara, Flueger was romantically linked to other women. He dated actress Carly Pope, his co-star from The 4400 series, in 2005, but they broke up after three years. He later dated his Mother's Day co-star Briana Evigan from 2010 to 2013.

Reem Amar's fame in Hollywood has grown since she relocated to Los Angeles in 2019. She has yet to land any major roles on TV or film, but her career is headed in the right direction.

