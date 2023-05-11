Will Arnett's girlfriend Alessandra Brawn: Age, net worth, career, profile

Will Arnett has made headlines for the young women he has dated in the past. With a 17-year age gap, his current relationship with entrepreneur Alessandra Brawn has increased the interest of many of his fans in her personal life.

Alessandra at the 13th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Chanel Dinner. Photo: Taylor Hill

Her relationship with the 53-year-old Arrested Development actor has thrust her into the spotlight, but Brawn is no stranger to the media. As a public relations manager and entrepreneur, she has been a socialite for years. But, what is known about her personal life?

Alessandra Brawn's profile summary and bio

Full name Alessandra Date of birth 8 January 1987 Age 36 (as of May 2023) Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Parents Gordon Brawn Joyce Griffin Siblings Michaela Marital status Divorced Ex-husband John Neidich Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Will Arnett Children 2 Education Emerson College Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $5 million

Alessandra Brawn's biography

She was born on 8 January 1987 in New York City. She is 36 years old as of May 2023, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Her parents are Gordon Brawn and Joyce, and she has a younger sister, Michaela.

Alessandra Brawn's career

She initially enrolled at Columbia University in New York in 2005. She studied for two years before transferring to Emerson College for her Bachelor of Science in Communications degree in 2009.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Alessandra started as an assistant to the photo editor at Artforum International Magazine for three years. In 2013, she was the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Sidney Garber jewellery company for a year. Moreover, she was the Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Kiki de Montparnasse, a lingerie brand, for six years, and the CEO of Chapel, a clothing brand, from 2016 to 2017.

Alessandra Brawn's net worth

She is worth an estimated $5 million, accumulated through her marketing and public relations career. Although she had the position for only a year, her stint as a founder and CEO of Chapel contributed much to her net worth.

Alessandra Brawn and Jon Neidich

Jon Neidich is a restaurateur in New York City and Brawn's ex-husband. In an interview, the pair described how they met while working at the Standard Hotel in the Meatpacking District. In 2014, they had a lavish wedding at a family friend's villa in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding was featured in Vogue online.

Alessandra and her now ex-husband Jon Neidich at the Prada Lunchbox Fund annual fall benefit dinner in 2016. Photo: Clint Spaulding

Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett

Photographs of Alessandra and Will Arnett holding hands and making out in Venice, California, were released in March 2019.

Will Arnett with girlfriend Alessandra at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman

Brawn and the Arrested Development star made their red-carpet debut and made their relationship official at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2019. In February 2020, PEOPLE announced the couple was expecting their first child. Their son, Alexander Denison Arnett, was born on 27 May 2020.

Who is Alessandra Brawn?

She was the co-founder and former CEO of Chapel, a company that sourced and sold rare and vintage t-shirts. The clientele included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. She is also a marketing and public relations specialist.

Alessandra Brawn. Photo: Jared Siskin

How many kids does Alessandra Brawn have?

She has two sons. Nash is her firstborn, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jon Neidich. She had her second child, Alexander Denison Arnett, in 2020, and he is fathered by her current boyfriend, Will Arnett.

Who is Will Arnett's current wife?

Arnett is not married but dating entrepreneur and marketing specialist Alessandra Brawn. They have one child together. He has been married twice.

Will Arnett and ex-wife Amy Poehler at the Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations Costume Institute Gala in 2012. Photo: Larry Busacca

Alessandra Brawn has succeeded as a marketing and public relations manager and entrepreneur, contributing to her net worth. Her romantic relationships have been publicised, especially regarding her current boyfriend, Will Arnett.

