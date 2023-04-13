Who is Von Miller's wife or girlfriend, Megan Denise? Everything to know

Megan Denise is an American internet model, esthetician, actress, entrepreneur and former exotic dancer. She came into the limelight in 2018 when she started dating NFL linebacker, Von Miller. The lovebirds have been in an on-again-off-again relationship and are parents to two boys. Find out more about Von Miller's girlfriend.

Von Miller and Megan Denise have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2018. Photo: Tom Cooper

Von Miller is one of the best linebackers in the National Football League. He was named the Super Bowl MVP during Super Bowl 50 and has the most career sacks (123.5) of any active player in the NFL. Unlike his decorated on-field career, the same cannot be said regarding his dating life.

Megan Denise's profiles summary and bio

Full name Megan Denise Date of birth 2nd December 1989 Age 33 years in 2023 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 3 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend NFL linebacker Von Miller Children Two sons, including Valor and Victory B'Vsean Miller Profession Former exotic dancer, model, actress, entrepreneur, esthetician Famous for Dating NFL linebacker Von Miller Social media Personal Instagram Lifestyle Instagram Work Instagram

Megan Denise's age

Megan Denise's birthday is 2nd December 1989. She is 33 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. The model was born and raised in the United States.

What does Megan Denise do for a living?

Denise is a licensed medical esthetician at Cherry Medical Aesthetic in Denver, Colorado. She used to work as an exotic dancer at Floyd Mayweather's Girl Collection Club in Las Vegas before establishing her brand, Moorewaisted, that deals in fitness and waist trainers.

Megan Denise's occupation also includes a few acting credits. According to her IMDB profile, she appeared in a 2014 episode of The Hat: Viral Spots as model #3 and later starred in B-ikini Mayhem (2015) as a partygoer. She also appeared in four episodes of Private Investigations (2014 to 2015) as Jennifer Lewis.

Megan Denise is an esthetician, model, entrepreneur, and former exotic dancer. Photo: @megdstudios_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Megan Denise on Instagram

The esthetician has three Instagram accounts. Her account @meganxdenise has over 1.2 million followers, while her lifestyle account @megstudios_ has more than 36,000 followers. Megan's work Instagram account, @moorewaisted, has over 6.6 thousand followers as of April 2023.

Megan Denise's net worth

Various online sources estimate her net worth to be $300,000 in 2023. She has multiple sources of income, including modelling, esthetics, acting, and business revenue.

Did Megan Denise and Lil Yachty date?

Rapper Lil Yachty has been in several relationships since coming to the limelight in 2014. He was linked to model Megan Denise from 2017 to 2018, but the two never confirmed the romance rumours.

Are Megan Denise and Von Miller still together?

Megan has two sons with Miller. Photo: @megdstudios_ on Instagram, Joshua Bessex on Getty Images (modified by author)

Megan and Von Miller started dating in 2018 but had a bitter breakup in January 2021 when the linebacker allegedly told a then-pregnant Megan that he wished she lost the pregnancy. It is unclear when they reconnected, but they welcomed their second child in February 2023.

Does Von Miller have a child?

The NFL linebacker has two sons with model Megan Denise. They welcomed their first child, son Valor, in August 2021, while their second-born, Victory B'Vsean Miller, was born in February 2023.

Is Von Miller still married?

The NFL athlete has never tied the knot. Prior to dating model Megan Denise, Von Miller had a low-profile dating life.

What happened with Von Miller?

In December 2022, the linebacker got anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery and had to stay out for the remainder of the season. Doctors gave him nine months of rehab, and he might return to the field in August 2023 or sooner, depending on his recovery process.

Who is Von Miller playing for this year?

Von Miller joined the Buffalo Bills in 2022. Photo: Cooper Neill

Von Miller joined the Buffalo Bills in March 2022 on a 6-year $120 million contract. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos as the second overall in the 2011 NFL draft and played for the team until October 2021, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

How many Super Bowls has Von Miller played in?

The athlete has played in two Super Bowls and won in both. The first was in February 2016 with the Denver Broncos, who defeated the Carolina Panthers. His second Super Bowl was in February 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams, who also won against the Cincinnati Bengals.

How rich is Von Miller?

The Buffalo Bills linebacker has an estimated net worth of $60 million in 2023. He has earned over $144 million in salaries throughout his career in the league. The NFL athlete also makes money from multi-million-dollar endorsement deals.

Von Miller is one of the highest-earning athletes in the NFL. Photo: Megan Briggs

What does Von Miller's brother do?

Von's younger brother Vinsynzie 'Vins' Miller, likes to keep details of his personal life private. It is not known what he does for a living.

Despite the highly publicized 2021 drama between Von Miller and his girlfriend Megan Denise, they have proved to be great parents to their two little boys. It is still unclear when the two will take the next step in their relationship.

