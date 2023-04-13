The inside story of Dakota Fanning's mother, Heather Joy Arrington

Dakota Fanning is an American actress who started landing movie roles when she was young. In her journey to stardom, her mother has been at the forefront of ensuring that she receives the utmost support. As such, fans have developed an interest in knowing the inside story of Dakota's mother, Heather Joy Arrington.

A photo of Heather holding Dakota a few months after she was born. Photo: @dakotafanning (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Heather is a mother of two daughters, Dakota and Elle Fanning, who are both actresses. Her father, Rick Arrington, was a professional football player whose football career came to a halt due to an injury.

Heather's profile and bio summary

Full name Heather Joy Arrington Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1967 Age 56 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Conyers, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 feet 8 inches Weight in kilograms 60 kg Eye colour Light brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Divorced Education University of Miami Net worth Approximately $400,000 Facebook

Who is Dakota Fanning's mother?

Heather Joy Arrington (aged 56 years old as of 2023) was born on the 1st of July in 1976. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Does Heather Joy Arrington play tennis?

Reports state that Heather used to play tennis during her college years and her father used to coach her and her sister in softball. She inherited her father's love for sports but mainly focused on tennis and played for the University of Miami.

Dakota Fanning's movies

Dakota Fanning is an accomplished American actress who has starred in many of Hollywood's great movies. Below is a list of the movies she has been a cast member of:

2020: Vienna and the Fantoms as Vienna

as Vienna 2019: Sweetness in the belly as Lily Mitchell Abdal

as Lily Mitchell Abdal 2017: Please Stand By as Wendy

as Wendy 2017: Zygote as Barklay

as Barklay 2016: The Escape as Lily

as Lily 2016: American Pastoral as Merry Levov

as Merry Levov 2016: Brimstone as Liz

as Liz 2015: The Benefactor as Olivia

as Olivia 2013: The Last of Robin Hood as Beverly Aadland

Heather Joy Arrington's net worth

According to sources, Heather has a net worth of approximately $400,000. Her occupation is unknown as it is reported that she left tennis to pursue an unmentioned regular job.

Heather Joy Arrington's parents

Her father is Rick Arrington, a former National Football League player who played football during his studies at the University of Georgia and Tulsa. After graduating, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles from 1970-1973 until his knee injury stopped his career. Her mother is Mary Jane Arrington.

Elle and Dakota are the only children their parents have. Photo: @dakotafanning and @ellefanning (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Do Elle and Dakota have the same parents?

Elle and Dakota share the same parents, Heather Arrington and Steven Fanning.

Are there three Fanning sisters?

There are only two fanning sisters, Dakota and Elle. The Fanning sisters have both made a success of their careers in the entertainment industry and have starred in a number of movies and television shows.

How much money is Dakota Fanning worth?

Dakota began her acting career at a young age and she has accrued a net worth of approximately $12 million as of April 2023.

Why did the Fannings divorce?

The Fannings divorced after 25 years of marriage and reports state that this is the case due to irreconcilable differences that arose during their marriage. Heather and Steven's divorce was finalized on the 24th of August 2018.

Are Dakota and Elle close?

The two sisters are inseparably close as detailed by reports. Photo: @ellefanning and @dakotafanning (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The sisters are very close, as eonline reported. Dakota told the publication that they balance each other in a particular way. Since they both started working on-screen, the sisters will work together for the first time in the World War II movie, The Nightingale.

This article has given the inside story of Dakota Fanning's mother, Heather Joy Arrington. It is notably understood that Heather has been a pillar of support in her children's careers, who have already carved out their names in Hollywood's film industry.

READ ALSO: Who is Edita Ubartaite? Unknown facts about Parker Sawyers’ wife

Briefly.co.za published an article about Parker Swayer’s wife, Edita Ubartaite. The article reports that Parker Sawyers is an exceptional actor who is known for playing Barack Obama back in 1989 in the film Southside With You. It was a big role for him because previously he used to land small roles and do voice-over work. Throughout his acting career, he has had the unending support of his loving wife, Edita Ubartaite.

Source: Briefly News