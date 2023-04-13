The inside story of Dakota Fanning's mother, Heather Joy Arrington
Dakota Fanning is an American actress who started landing movie roles when she was young. In her journey to stardom, her mother has been at the forefront of ensuring that she receives the utmost support. As such, fans have developed an interest in knowing the inside story of Dakota's mother, Heather Joy Arrington.
Heather is a mother of two daughters, Dakota and Elle Fanning, who are both actresses. Her father, Rick Arrington, was a professional football player whose football career came to a halt due to an injury.
Heather's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Heather Joy Arrington
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1 July 1967
|Age
|56 years old as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Conyers, Georgia, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5 feet 8 inches
|Weight in kilograms
|60 kg
|Eye colour
|Light brown
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Education
|University of Miami
|Net worth
|Approximately $400,000
Who is Dakota Fanning's mother?
Heather Joy Arrington (aged 56 years old as of 2023) was born on the 1st of July in 1976. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Does Heather Joy Arrington play tennis?
Reports state that Heather used to play tennis during her college years and her father used to coach her and her sister in softball. She inherited her father's love for sports but mainly focused on tennis and played for the University of Miami.
Dakota Fanning's movies
Dakota Fanning is an accomplished American actress who has starred in many of Hollywood's great movies. Below is a list of the movies she has been a cast member of:
- 2020: Vienna and the Fantoms as Vienna
- 2019: Sweetness in the belly as Lily Mitchell Abdal
- 2017: Please Stand By as Wendy
- 2017: Zygote as Barklay
- 2016: The Escape as Lily
- 2016: American Pastoral as Merry Levov
- 2016: Brimstone as Liz
- 2015: The Benefactor as Olivia
- 2013: The Last of Robin Hood as Beverly Aadland
Heather Joy Arrington's net worth
According to sources, Heather has a net worth of approximately $400,000. Her occupation is unknown as it is reported that she left tennis to pursue an unmentioned regular job.
Heather Joy Arrington's parents
Her father is Rick Arrington, a former National Football League player who played football during his studies at the University of Georgia and Tulsa. After graduating, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles from 1970-1973 until his knee injury stopped his career. Her mother is Mary Jane Arrington.
Do Elle and Dakota have the same parents?
Elle and Dakota share the same parents, Heather Arrington and Steven Fanning.
Are there three Fanning sisters?
There are only two fanning sisters, Dakota and Elle. The Fanning sisters have both made a success of their careers in the entertainment industry and have starred in a number of movies and television shows.
How much money is Dakota Fanning worth?
Dakota began her acting career at a young age and she has accrued a net worth of approximately $12 million as of April 2023.
Why did the Fannings divorce?
The Fannings divorced after 25 years of marriage and reports state that this is the case due to irreconcilable differences that arose during their marriage. Heather and Steven's divorce was finalized on the 24th of August 2018.
Are Dakota and Elle close?
The sisters are very close, as eonline reported. Dakota told the publication that they balance each other in a particular way. Since they both started working on-screen, the sisters will work together for the first time in the World War II movie, The Nightingale.
This article has given the inside story of Dakota Fanning's mother, Heather Joy Arrington. It is notably understood that Heather has been a pillar of support in her children's careers, who have already carved out their names in Hollywood's film industry.
