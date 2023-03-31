Who is Edita Ubartaite? Unknown facts about Parker Sawyers’ wife

Parker Sawyers is an exceptional actor who is known for playing Barack Obama back in 1989 in the film Southside With You. It was a big role for him because previously he used to land small roles and do voice-over work. Throughout his acting career, he has had the unending support of his loving wife, Edita Ubarataite.

Edita Ubartaite is best known as the wife of the Southside With You star Parker Sawyers. Photo: @parkersawyers (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Parker Sawyers married? This is a frequent search in most tabloid pages because very few people know about Parker Sawyers’ wife. Contrary to what most people think, the actor has been married to Edita Ubartaite for over ten years!

Edita Ubartaite’s profile and bio summary

Gender Female Famous as Parker Sawyers’ wife Place of birth Lithuania Nationality American and Lithuanian Ethnicity Baltic Education Lawrence Central High School Occupation Professional Consultant Place of work The U.K. Trade & Investment department Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband Parker Sawyers Daughter Sophia Sawyers Son Winston Sawyers Eye color Brown Hair color Dark brown

Who is Parker Sawyers' wife?

Parker's wife is Lithuanian-born, American professional consultant Edita Ubartaite. Few people know about her because she lives under the grid with their children.

Unlike her husband Parker Sawyers, Edita Ubartaite has not shared much about her childhood, age, or family life. Photo: Tabatha Fireman

Source: Getty Images

Edita Ubartaite’s age

Unfortunately, this celebrity wife has never revealed her date or year of birth. But she is speculated to be a few years younger than her husband Parker, who was born on 24 May 1983 and is 39 years old as of March 2023.

Edita Ubartaite’s family

Not much is known about her family, except that they moved to the United States when Edita was young and settled in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Edita Ubartaite’s nationality and ethnicity

She holds dual citizenship in Lithuania, where she was born, and the United States, where she resides and spends most time. She belongs to the indigenous Baltic ethnic group.

Edita Ubartaite’s religion

Most of Edita Ubartaite’s profiles acknowledge she is a Christian.

Edita Ubartaite’s education profile

After relocating to the United States, Edita attended Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis for her high school diploma. It was here that she met the talented actor Parker Sawyers, who later became her husband.

Career

Parker Sawyers' wife works with the U.K. Trade & Investment department. When asked what his wife does for a living during an interview, Parker responded that he was only aware that she sends a lot of emails.

Edita Ubartaite and Parker Sawyers’ relationship

The lovebirds started dating in high school and remained a couple all through college. Although it remains unknown what Ubartaite studied in college, her would-be husband Parker was studying acting at Wabash College.

The two continued dating for years until 2008 when they exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended only by close family and friends. The two have been together for more than a decade without any controversy or drama.

Edita Ubartaite’s children

Edita Ubartaite and Parker Sawyers have two children together, Sophia and Winston. Photo: @parkersawyers on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Parker and his wife have two children together. They reportedly welcomed their first child together, a girl named Sophia Sawyers, in November 2008. They then welcomed their son Winston Sawyers, who was named after Parker’s younger brother, in 2012.

Edita Ubartaite is best known as Parker Sawyers’ wife. Unlike her husband, she has not pursued a showbiz career, but instead works with the U.K. Trade & Investment department.

READ ALSO: Who is Eiza González’s sibling? Meet Yulen González Reyna

Briefly.co.za shared a post with Yulen González Reyna’s biography. What most people do not know is that Yulen González Reyna is the older brother of talented Mexican actress Eiza González.

But unlike his sister, Eiza González leads a private life and avoids the spotlight at all costs. As a result, he has pursued a career in the business sector and not in the showbiz industry like his sister.

Source: Briefly News