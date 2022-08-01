15 best public high schools in Pretoria in 2023: all you need to know

This list of the best public high schools in Pretoria in 2023 is a must-check. It highlights the best institutions to enrol your teenagers to and how well they pay attention to their academics and talents. Each has something to offer, so check this list to determine your best option.

South Africa is home to the best educational institutions, and this list of the best public high schools in Pretoria proves that. Because of the overwhelming number of educational institutions in the region, settling on an institution that meets your needs is paramount. This list highlights the top high schools in Pretoria to consider.

List of high schools in Pretoria

What is the best school in Pretoria? This List highlights the best secondary schools in Pretoria and their locations and contact details.

15. Lyttelton Manor High School

Physical address: Corner Selborne & Langebrink Avenue, Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, 0157

Corner Selborne & Langebrink Avenue, Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, 0157 Contact number: +27 (0)12 664 5698

+27 (0)12 664 5698 Email: info@lmhs.co.za

Lyttleton Manor High School is an institution in Centurion that was founded in 1962. The institution has established itself as a centre of academic excellence, ranking near the top of league statistics and providing students with a comprehensive learning experience that includes subjects, curriculum learning, sports, and extracurricular activities.

14. Hillview High School

Physical address: 72 Franzina St, Roseville

72 Franzina St, Roseville Contact number: +27 (0)12 335 2271

+27 (0)12 335 2271 Email: hillview@hillviewhigh.co.za

Hillview High School, established in 1955, is among the popular public English medium co-educational high schools in Pretoria North. The institution offers an enhanced learning environment that has assisted countless students in learning, developing, and growing.

Their unrivalled curriculum and teaching methods enable students to advance in their education and confidently face the future.

How much does this school cost? Hillview High School charges a fee of R12500 per year. Payments of R1250 per month can be made over ten months.

13. Hoërskool Wonderboom

Physical address: 1050 Steve Biko Rd, Wonderboom

1050 Steve Biko Rd, Wonderboom Contact number: +27 (0)12 335 6806

+27 (0)12 335 6806 Email: hswb@wonnies.co.za

Established 74 years ago, Hoërskool Wonderboom is one of the best public Afrikaans medium co-educational high schools whose learners are known as the Wonnies.

Hoërskool Wonderboom is an institution of excellence where every individual has opportunities to develop fully. They provide quality, innovative and relevant teaching, education and coaching.

12. Clapham High School

Physical address: 1166 Soutpansberg Rd, Queenswood

1166 Soutpansberg Rd, Queenswood Contact number: +27 12 333 6011

Clapham High School is one of the good high schools in Pretoria that was founded in 1948. The institution is a member of the Pretoria English Medium High Schools Athletics Association, a friendly rivalry between all of Pretoria's co-ed government institutions.

Students at Clapham are encouraged to identify their unique interests and skills throughout the widest range of endeavours. Above all, the institution is a family environment where kids thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

11. Hoërskool Waterkloof

Physical address: C/O Boeing St &, Solomon Mahlangu Dr, Erasmuskloof

C/O Boeing St &, Solomon Mahlangu Dr, Erasmuskloof Contact number: +27 (0)12 347 0277/8

+27 (0)12 347 0277/8 Email: klofies@klofies.co.za

Horskool Waterkloof, founded in 1979, is one of the most expensive Afrikaans medium schools. Some notable alumni include Hennie Jacobs, an actor and singer, and Jordan Hermann, a professional cricketer. A gym, Klofie wardrobe, music centre, and sports bureau are among the facilities available at the institution.

10. Willowridge High School

Physical address: 518 Verkenner Avenue, Die Wilgers, 0143

518 Verkenner Avenue, Die Wilgers, 0143 Contact number: +27 (0)12 807 3423

+27 (0)12 807 3423 Email: headmaster@willowridge.co.za/sjones@willowridge.co.za

Willowridge High School is one of the best high schools in Pretoria. It was founded in 1987 and prides itself in offering quality education and extracurricular activities.

The institution's extracurricular activities include sports. As a result, Willowridge high school has rugby union facilities, netball facilities, a swimming pool, cricket facilities, a gym, a basketball court and a tennis lawn.

9. The Glen High School

Physical address: c/o Garstfontein Rd & Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria

c/o Garstfontein Rd & Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria Contact number: +27 (0)12 348 8625

+27 (0)12 348 8625 Email: admin@theglenhighschool.co.za

The Glen High School is another public high school you could consider enrolling your child to. Apart from academics, The Glen High School devotes equal attention to students' excellence in extracurricular activities like sports, performing arts and culture.

8. St Mary's Diocesan School for Girls

Physical address: 30 St Marys Rd, Kloof, Durban, 3640

30 St Marys Rd, Kloof, Durban, 3640 Contact number: +27 (0)31 764 9800

+27 (0)31 764 9800 Email: marketing@stmarysdsg.co.za

St Mary's Diocesan School for Girls is a faith-based learning institution that dates back to the late 1880s. Apart from academic excellence, the institution devotes more attention to the students' morals, leadership skills and confidence.

Students also engage in co-curricular activities like sports, athletics, swimming, karate, hockey, soccer, and cross country. The institution also has provisions for students to nurture their talents in drama, choir, ballet and art.

7. Pretoria High School for Girls

Physical address: 949 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, Gauteng

949 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, Gauteng Contact number: +27 (0)12 430 7341

+27 (0)12 430 7341 Email: info@phsg.org.za

Pretoria High School for Girls has set the standard as one of the best high schools in the province over the years. The institution's strategy seems futile; in 2017, more than 92% of its students achieved university entrance.

Apart from academics, the school also focuses on grooming all-round students by encouraging them to participate in extra-curriculum activities. In sports, the school has the following options: netball, chess, volleyball, tennis, squash, basketball, hockey, water polo, swimming, soccer and athletics. Alternatively, students can engage in cultural activities.

6. Pretoria Technical High School

Physical address: 649 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002

649 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002 Contact number: +27 (0)12 343 2357/8

+27 (0)12 343 2357/8 Email: admin@pths.co.za

Pretoria Technical High School is one of the public high schools in Pretoria East. It is a non-denominational Christian institution that is vocationally oriented. Therefore, it attracts students from the greater Tshwane region.

Unlike most private high schools in Pretoria, it grooms its students for careers in science and technology. Apart from academics, the school has a media centre that learners use for research and reference.

5. Hatfield Christian School

Physical address: 551 January Masilela Drive, Waterkloof Glen

551 January Masilela Drive, Waterkloof Glen Contact number: +27 (0)12 361 1182

+27 (0)12 361 1182 Email: admin@hatfieldcs.co.za

Hatfield Christian School is one of the reputable Pretoria high schools. The institution's vision is to train leaders while equipping them with the Biblical aspect of subjects.

Apart from academics, the institution allows students to engage in sports like athletics, cricket, rugby, soccer, hockey and tennis. Students' activities also include toastmaster, drama, and music.

4. Sutherland High School, Centurion

Physical address: 1333 Willem Botha Ave, Eldoraigne, Centurion

1333 Willem Botha Ave, Eldoraigne, Centurion Contact number: +27 (0)12 658 5880/+27 (0)12 658 5881/+27 (0)12 658 5882

+27 (0)12 658 5880/+27 (0)12 658 5881/+27 (0)12 658 5882 Email: shs@sutherlandhs.co.za

Sutherland High School is one of the popular public English high schools in Pretoria that was established in 1987. The school is values-based and places high importance on responsibility and ethical behaviour. They inspire educators and students to be dedicated to a collaborative effort in education that creates a brighter future for all.

3. Pretoria Boys High School

Physical location: Roper Street, Brooklyn

Roper Street, Brooklyn Contact number: +27 (0)12 460 2246

+27 (0)12 460 2246 Email: info@boyshigh.com

Pretoria Boys High School is a semi-private institution and one of the few English high schools in Pretoria. It enrols approximately 1,500 students, 300 of whom are boarders. The institution also has about 100 full-time staff members looking out for the boarders.

Pretoria Boys High School also has well-equipped laboratories, libraries and sports activities aiming to groom an all-rounded student.

2. St Alban's College

Physical address: 110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen

110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen Contact number: +27 (0)12 348 1221

+27 (0)12 348 1221 Email: secretary@stalbanscollege.com

St Alban's is one of the Anglican Church secondary schools rooted in Christian values. It has both day and boarding facilities and is one of the most outstanding institutions in the district. Unlike most institutions, St Alban's College focuses on all-around grooming individuals by equipping them with life skills that enable them to contribute to society.

1. Pretoria Secondary School

Physical address: 331 Skinner, Pretoria, 0001, Gauteng Province

331 Skinner, Pretoria, 0001, Gauteng Province Contact number: +27 (0)12 322 9943

+27 (0)12 322 9943 Email: ptasecondary@telkomsa.net

Pretoria Secondary School tops the list of the best government high schools in Pretoria. The English-speaking high school offers good quality education and extracurricular activities. Therefore, students end up achieving the perfect learning balance.

Students from the institution have performed exceptionally well in national examinations. Therefore, book your appointment now if you wish to enrol your teen at Pretoria Secondary School.

What are some Pretoria West high schools?

Pretoria West has established itself as an academic powerhouse. Some of the high schools in the area include Hoërskool Pretoria, Langenhoven High School and Hoërskool Tuine.

If you are a parent interested in your child's quality of education, consider the options highlighted in this list of the best public high schools in Pretoria. The attached contact details will link you with the institutions.

