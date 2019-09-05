NMU online application 2022: process, fee, application status

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is one of the leading institutions of higher learning in South Africa. Unlike before, applying to the institution is easier and takes a shorter period. The NMU online application process is pretty simple, and all prospective students can complete it in the comfort of their homes.

NMU has consistently grown to become one of the most progressive learning centres across South Africa. The management and lecturers embrace a holistic educational approach that produces hardworking and qualified graduates. You can join the institution by following the NMU online application guide below.

NMU online application in 2022

NMU is dedicated to liberating human potential through humanising, innovative lifelong learning experiences. It produces socially conscious and responsible global citizens in various fields.

How to complete your NMU online application in 2022

Submitting your online form will take a few minutes of your time. It is advisable to go through the available options and make your career choice before starting the process. You should also ascertain you meet the requirements.

General requirements

You need the following things and documents to complete the process.

Certified copy of your final Grade 11 exam results

Certified copy of your most recent Grade 12

Certified copy of your matriculation certificate or a statement of results if you have already passed Grade 12

Certified copies of your diploma or degree certificates and other academic records/ certificates if you have studied elsewhere

Certified copy of your ID or birth certificate if you do not have an ID yet

Certified copy of the ID document of your parent/guardian

Declaration by your parent or guardian (if you are a dependant)

Valid email address

Valid mobile phone number

Valid South African ID number or passport number

Stable internet connectivity

Step-by-step guide

Follow the steps below to complete your NMU online application for 2023.

Visit the official university website on an internet-enabled device.

Click the Application tab , then Apply Online (Undergraduate/ diploma/ postgraduate).

then Apply Online (Undergraduate/ diploma/ postgraduate). Answer whether you have a South African ID number.

Confirm whether you are applying for undergraduate/ diploma/ postgraduate studies, then click Continue . If you are a prospective postgraduate student, you will be required to confirm whether you have finished your advanced diploma or degree at a university or other tertiary college. Click the correct box and then Next .

. If you are a prospective postgraduate student, you will be required to confirm whether you have finished your advanced diploma or degree at a university or other tertiary college. Click the correct box and then . Enter your passport number (for international students)

You will be redirected to the general information page to know the general requirements for the process. You need scanned certified copies of the documents needed with reach.

Next, you can select the programme you want to take by faculty or qualification. Ensure you meet the entry requirements for the specific course.

Click Next to get the course details. You will fill in things like the academic period and the study year you are applying for.

to get the course details. You will fill in things like the academic period and the study year you are applying for. Click Next to get to the next page, where you will enter your biographical details. Ensure you enter a valid phone number and email address.

to get to the next page, where you will enter your biographical details. Ensure you enter a valid phone number and email address. Read the terms and conditions and then click Yes to agree before submitting your application.

to agree before submitting your application. Wait for communication via the mobile phone number given.

Application fee

The university does not charge an application fee for South African students. However, international students must pay a fee of R500.00.

NMU online application 2022 closing dates

The university is currently accepting applications for admission into various programmes. All successful applicants should note that classes will begin in 2023. The NMU online application opening date in 2022 was announced in April 2022. The deadlines are listed in the table below, including those that have elapsed.

Category Deadline MBChB applications with the NBT 30th June 2022 Bachelor of Radiography (BRad) 30th June 2022 Early applications (excluding MBChB & BRad) 04th August 2022 Late applications (excluding MBChB & BRad) 30th September 2022 International student applications 30th September 2022 All student housing applications 30th September 2022

How to check your NMU online application status

You can check the your status by following the steps below.

On your internet-enabled device, visit the admission dashboard.

Enter your NMU online application login details, i.e. your student number and PIN, to access your account.

Once you log in, you will view your status, outstanding documents, and previous communication.

NB: Once admitted and registered into the university, you will gain access to the NMU student portal. You will use the portal to access learning resources and other related details.

Contact details

You can contact the institution using the following details if you need more information.

Physical address: PO Box 77000, Nelson Mandela University, Gqeberha, 6031, South Africa

PO Box 77000, Nelson Mandela University, Gqeberha, 6031, South Africa Email address: info@mandela.ac.za

info@mandela.ac.za Telephone number: +27 (0) 41 504 1111

Is Nelson Mandela a good university?

NMU is a good institution of higher learning. It is ranked at position 1225 in the list of the Best Global Universities, 47th in Africa, and 13th in South Africa.

What courses are available at NMU for 2022?

The institution has more than 500 study programmes offered in seven faculties. You can view the list of all courses on the university website.

How do I apply to NMU online?

You can apply to the institution by following the step-by-step guide explored in this article.

Is NMU open for 2022 applications?

The university is currently accepting applications for some of its programmes. However, these are not for the 2022 class but 2023.

Is NMU open for 2023 applications?

Yes, the institution is open for prospective students to submit their request forms, and successful applicants will start their classes in 2023.

The NMU online application process is pretty simple, and prospective students can complete it within a short period. The university offers high-quality education to all students.

