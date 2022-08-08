Are you a student or a parent looking for the best and cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng? Then, do not worry, as Gauteng province is one of the best regions with amazing learning institutions. Gauteng is one of the nine provinces of South Africa and is known to be the smallest of them by landmass. Nevertheless, it is home to over a quarter of the South African population. So, how much does a boarding school cost in South Africa? Find out below!

On average, the annual tuition fees for boarding schools in Gauteng range from R40,000 to R300,000. However, it all depends on the institution itself. Here are some of the best and cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng you can consider as a parent.

Cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng and their fees

Below is a list of the cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng and their annual fees (In no particular order). When creating a list of the cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng, we used a combination of factors including academic reputation, annual fee range and research output.

No School Annual fee range 1 Nigel High School R56,950 to R61,460 2 Pretoria High School For Girls R72,200 3 Krugersdorp High School R10,000 to R50,000 4 Blue Hills R51,775 5 General Smuts High School R34,700 6 Cornerstone College R35,920 7 St. Alban's College R272,850 8 Roedean School R56,000 9 Crawford International R54,430 to R132,200 10 Pretoria Boys High R76,100 11 Die Hoërskool Menlopark R46,500 12 Pro Arte Alphen Park R32,120

Top 12 affordable boarding schools in Gauteng

The list below contains the best and most affordable boarding schools in Gauteng and other things you need to know, including their fees.

1. Nigel High School

Fees: R56,950 to R61,460 per annum

R56,950 to R61,460 per annum Phone: +27 11 814 8185

+27 11 814 8185 Email: nigelhs@global.co.za

nigelhs@global.co.za Address: 1 Leeds Rd, Ferryvale, Nigel, 1491, South Africa

The institution is located near the south coast of South Africa and offers top-quality education, and their tuition fee is very affordable. Nigel High School's mission is to enable students to acquire skills and knowledge for personal development and social advancement.

2. Pretoria High School For Girls

Fees : R72,200 per annum

: R72,200 per annum Phone : +27 (0)12 430 7341 or +27 (0)87 803 0570

: +27 (0)12 430 7341 or +27 (0)87 803 0570 Email : info@phsg.org.za

: info@phsg.org.za Address: Private Bag X2 Hatfield 0028

This is one of the best public boarding schools in Gauteng for girls, and they believe in the power of education. Pretoria High School For Girls has an approximate student capacity of 1300 learners.

It is based on beliefs under the ideals of Christianity: healthy physique, trained spirit, and disciplined character. This is one of the best government boarding schools in Pretoria that is also affordable.

3. Krugersdorp High School

Fees : R10,000 to R50,000 per annum

: R10,000 to R50,000 per annum Phone : 0119541009

: 0119541009 Email : info@krugersdorphigh.co.za

: info@krugersdorphigh.co.za Address: 11 Cornelius Moll St, Monument, Krugersdorp, 1739, South Africa

With its 115-year history, the institution aims to develop whole individuals and encourage students to participate in academic, sporting, and cultural activities as much as possible. Over time, the Krugersdorp High School has set up a system that has resulted in the holistic development of young people.

4. Blue Hills

Fees : R51,775 per annum

: R51,775 per annum Phone : +27 11 318 4882

: +27 11 318 4882 Email : attendance@bluehills.org

: attendance@bluehills.org Address: 16 Village Rd, Blue Hills AH, Midrand, 1685, South Africa

This private institution is very popular for its students' quality education and affordable tuition. Blue Hills offers various academic, performing, and creative arts and sports to encourage them to discover what they are good at. This holistic approach ensures learners are well-rounded and lack nothing to make them improve all around.

5. General Smuts High School

Fee : R3,300 monthly or R34,700 yearly

: R3,300 monthly or R34,700 yearly Phone : 0164214130

: 0164214130 Email : info@generalsmutshighschool.co.za

: info@generalsmutshighschool.co.za Address: Van Riebeeck St, Vereeniging, 1930, South Africa

The school was founded in 1953. It is the oldest and largest English medium institution in the Vaal Triangle. General Smuts High School encourages students to participate in many sporting and cultural activities besides academics. It is one of the best and cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng you can take your child to.

6. Cornerstone College

Fees : R35,920 per annum

: R35,920 per annum Phone : 0128048350

: 0128048350 Email : admin@cornerstonecollege.org.za

: admin@cornerstonecollege.org.za Address: 530 Moreleta St, Silverton, Pretoria, 0184, South Africa

This Christian-based institution was established in 1991 to enforce discipline and Christian values among students. The centre also has an After-care program to cater to your child's educational needs after school.

The Cornerstone College offers learners international credit and a chance to visit a different country for adventure. Regarding extracurricular activities, it is known for its achievements in soccer, cricket, netball, and athletics.

7. St. Alban's College

Fees : R272,850 per annum

: R272,850 per annum Phone : 0123481221

: 0123481221 Email : secretary@stalbanscollege.com

: secretary@stalbanscollege.com Address: 110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa

The learning institution was established on 1 February 1963 and is one of South Africa's most prestigious schools. St Alban's College is a private English medium boarding and day school for boys in Lynnwood Glen in Pretoria in the Gauteng province.

8. Roedean School

Fees : R56,000 per annum

: R56,000 per annum Phone : 0116473200

: 0116473200 Email : roedean@roedeanschool.co.za

: roedean@roedeanschool.co.za Address: Princess of Wales Terrance, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

The institution is named after Ms Mary Williams, a professionally trained teacher. Roedean School has always recognised the need to equip its students with the best education and facilities. Besides their affordable tuition fees, students have access to certain scholarships that may aid their education and reduce the cost of study.

9. Crawford International

Fees : R54,430 to R132, 200 per annum

: R54,430 to R132, 200 per annum Phone : 020 7651053

: 020 7651053 Email : info@crawfordinternational.co.za

: info@crawfordinternational.co.za Address: 555 Sibelius St, Lukasrand, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa

This international institution established its first branch in 1993 in Killarney, Johannesburg. Currently, the Crawford International is regarded as the largest single private organisation in South Africa. They boast 19 institutions known for their future-focused, innovative approach to education.

10. Pretoria Boys High

Fees: R76,100 per annum

R76,100 per annum Phone: +27 12 460 2246

+27 12 460 2246 Email: info@boyshigh.com

info@boyshigh.com Address: 200 Roper St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa

Founded in 1892, Pretoria Boys is a public medium English co-educational school. It is among the top 10 cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng. Pretoria Boys High takes pride in its expansive, serene environment, sound academics, extensive library, and extra activities, including sports facilities.

11. Die Hoërskool Menlopark

Fees: R46,500 per annum

R46,500 per annum Phone: +27 12 347 7707

+27 12 347 7707 Email: klofies@klofies.co.za

klofies@klofies.co.za Address: Mahlangu Rylaan, Erasmuskloof, Pretoria

Die Hoërskool Menlopark is a public university founded in 1963. The school offers various sporting activities such as rugby, hockey, swimming, cricket and tennis. The annual school fees at Die Hoërskool Menlopark is affordable for all parents.

12. Pro Arte Alphen Park

Fees : R32,120 per annum

: R32,120 per annum Phone : +27 12-460 6222

: +27 12-460 6222 Email : admin@proarte.co.za

: admin@proarte.co.za Address: 146 Roeline St, Alphen Park, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa

Pro Arte Alphen Park is an art school English medium co-educational high school founded in 1964. Pro Arte Alphen Park offers six specialised focus areas: Dance, Art, Music, Drama, Culinary Art and Enterprise Management.

Why study in a boarding school?

While many parents say these institutions are more expensive than day schools, many advantages come with boarding institutions.

First, there is less distraction from the outside world, giving students ample time to concentrate on their studies. Also, the students tend to work hard as they sleep in an environment conducive to learning.

What is the cheapest boarding school in Gauteng?

There are various affordable boarding schools in Gauteng such as Blue Hills, Krugersdorp High School and Pretoria High School for girls.

Are boarding schools in South Africa worth it?

Yes! Some amazing institutions in South Africa are worth it. Some of these institutions expose children to healthy activities that help improve their child's discipline, confidence, and social life. All you need to do is to choose the facility that is a great match for your child.

What should you look out for in a boarding school?

Below are some important things to look out for:

Location

Tuition and total cost

Extracurricular activities

Facilities and staff

College placement

Reputation

What is the best age for a child to go to boarding school?

The best age for a child to go to boarding school should be at least 9 to 13 years old. This is because they need to be able to communicate thoughts and feelings clearly, have established strong parental relationships, and have a sense of individual identity.

Does Curro have a boarding school?

Yes. The institutions are supervised and run by a team of live-in staff, which often includes teachers of the institution. The number of staff depends on the number of learners accommodated. Curro Schools generally accommodate learners from Grade R to Grade 12.

What is the most expensive school in SA?

Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands retains its title as the most expensive learning institution in the country, with its annual fees at R343,155 – up to 3.5% from last year.

How long do you stay in a boarding school?

Children may be sent to these institutions for one year to twelve or more until eighteen. It also depends on the grade your children joined.

Which are the free government boarding schools in Gauteng?

Parktown Boys' High School is one of free boarding schools in Gauteng. It is also one of Johannesburg's oldest boys' high schools.

Which are the best government boarding school with affordable fees in Gauteng?

The best government boarding school with affordable fees in Gauteng include Pretoria High School for girls, Pretoria Boys High, Die Hoërskool Menlopark, Northcliff High School, Springs Boys High School and Lyttelton Manor High School.

The best and cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng offer the opportunity to get your child into a good institution while providing them with the necessary academic support. Try one of the above, make a difference in your child's education, and get value for your money.

