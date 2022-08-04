15 leading high schools in Gauteng 2023: What is the biggest school?

The high schools in Gauteng province, South Africa have maintained high academic performance records for years. This article lists the 15 leading high schools in Gauteng.

Leading high schools in Gauteng have excellent academic and co-curriculum programs, modern infrastructure, and technology, among other things that provide an ample learning environment for students. These high schools mentor children academically, talent-wise, socially, and spiritually.

Top 15 high schools in Gauteng 2022

The top high schools in South Africa help their children to explore their talents and academic potential to the fullest. They provide standard education that improves a child's creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and other vital skills that enable them to trove in society worldwide. Discover the 15 best schools in Gauteng below:

1. Barnato Park High School

Address: Barnato St, Berea, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

Barnato St, Berea, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa Tel: +27 11 642 4657

Park High is a state school established in 1990. The school holds about 1000 students with an average class population of 45. The school is famous for its high-quality education. Its students are disciplined, confident, fluent in expression, and exhibit critical thinking abilities. Barnato Park High students alumni consistently perform well and excel in different careers.

2. Hillview High School

Address: 72 Franzina Street, Roseville, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa

72 Franzina Street, Roseville, Pretoria, 0084, South Africa Tel: 012 335 2271

012 335 2271 Email: hillview@hillviewhigh.co.za

hillview@hillviewhigh.co.za Website: www.hillviewhigh.co.za

Hillview is among the best public high schools in Gauteng. This English medium co-educational school was established in 1955 on a beautiful landscape and a calming environment. Hillview High School has around 1500 students.

3. Pro Arte Alphen Park

Address: 146 Roeline St, Alphen Park, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa

146 Roeline St, Alphen Park, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa PO Box: 36294, Menlo Park, 0102

36294, Menlo Park, 0102 Tel: +27 12 460 6221

+27 12 460 6221 Fax: +27 12 346 1740

+27 12 346 1740 Email: admin@proarte.co.za

admin@proarte.co.za Website: proarte.co.za

Pro Arte Alphen Park is a boarding and private bilingual institution in Pretoria. It was established in 1994 and has continually excelled in national exams. Pro Arte Alphen Park is a top choice for many parents in Gauteng province.

4. Springs Boys High School

Address: Federal Rd, Selcourt, Springs, 1567, South Africa

Federal Rd, Selcourt, Springs, 1567, South Africa Tel: +27 11 818 2175

+27 11 818 2175 Fax: +27 86 424 3381

+27 86 424 3381 Email: sbhs@sbhs.co.za

sbhs@sbhs.co.za Website: sbhs.co.za

Springs Boys High is among the best public high schools in Johannesburg. It was established in 1940 and currently has about 800 students. The Springs Boys High School consistently performs well in national exams. Moreover, it has produced several great leaders and business people in SA.

5. Lyttelton Manor High School

Address: Corner Selborne & Langebrink Avenue, Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, 0157

Corner Selborne & Langebrink Avenue, Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, 0157 PO Box: 14640 Lyttelton, 0140

14640 Lyttelton, 0140 Tel: +27 12 664 5698

+27 12 664 5698 Fax: +27 12 664 5039

+27 12 664 5039 Email: info@lmhs.co.za

info@lmhs.co.za Website: lmhs.co.za

Lyttelton Manor is a public institution in Centurion, Pretoria. It is among the oldest learning institutions in SA, for it was established in 1962. Lyttelton Manor has quality learning infrastructure and produces high flyers in national exams.

6. Willowridge High School

Address: 518 Verkenner Avenue, Die Wilgers, 0143, Pretoria

518 Verkenner Avenue, Die Wilgers, 0143, Pretoria PO Box: 72262, Lynwoodridge, 0040

72262, Lynwoodridge, 0040 Tel: +27 12 807 3423

+27 12 807 3423 Website: www.willowridge.co.za

Willowridge was established in 1987 in Pretoria and currently has around 1000 students. The institution provides quality education and physical activities. Willowridge High School has modern sporting facilities that enhance the students' physical development and nurture their sports careers.

7. Hoërskool Marais Viljoen High School

Address: Cradock St, Alberante, Alberton, 1449, South Africa

Cradock St, Alberante, Alberton, 1449, South Africa Tel: +27 11 907 9013/4

+27 11 907 9013/4 Email: info@maraisviljoen.co.za

info@maraisviljoen.co.za Website: maraisviljoen.co.za

Hoërskool Marais Viljoen is a public boarding institution in Johannesburg. It was established in 1961 and now has over 1500 students. Marais Viljoen offers quality education in ultra-modern learning facilities. It also has a conducive environment for learning, thus making it a center of academic excellence.

8. Germiston High School

Address: Rand Airport Rd, Germiston, Johannesburg, 2043, South Africa

Rand Airport Rd, Germiston, Johannesburg, 2043, South Africa PO Box: 95, Germiston, 1401

95, Germiston, 1401 Phone: +27 11 827-8860

+27 11 827-8860 Fax: +27 11 827-8317

+27 11 827-8317 E-mail: info@germistonghs.co.za

info@germistonghs.co.za Website: www.germistonhs.co.za

Germiston is among the best high schools in Johannesburg. It was established in 1917, hence becoming one of the oldest schools in the country. Germiston High School has high-standard facilities that enable learners to perform exemplary in their studies. Many successful people in SA are studied here.

9. Athlone Boys High School

Address: 70 Bezuidenhout Ave, Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa

70 Bezuidenhout Ave, Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa Tel: +27 11 618 3537

+27 11 618 3537 Fax: +27 11 624 3038

+27 11 624 3038 Email: athloneboys@tiscali.co.za

Athlone is a boys' public learning institution in Johannesburg. It was established in 1915 and has continuously performed well in national exams. Athlone Boys High School has produced several prominent people in Mzansi.

10. Holy Family College

Address: 40 Oxford Road, Parktown, Johannesburg

40 Oxford Road, Parktown, Johannesburg PO Box: 87159, Houghton, 2041

87159, Houghton, 2041 Tel: 011 486 1104

011 486 1104 Fax: 011 486 1017

011 486 1017 Email: admissions@holyfamily.co.za

admissions@holyfamily.co.za Website: holyfamily.co.za

Holy Family College (initially known as Parktown Convent) is among the oldest girls' high schools in South Africa. It was established in 1905 in Parktown. Holy Family College takes pride in its modern facilities and quality education.

11. King Edward VII School

Address: 44 St Patrick Road, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, SA

44 St Patrick Road, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, SA PO Box: 44 St Patrick Road, Houghton, 2198

44 St Patrick Road, Houghton, 2198 Tel: +27 11 551 5800

+27 11 551 5800 Email: info@kes.co.za

info@kes.co.za Website: www.kes.co.za

King Edward VII School is also on the most expensive Gauteng high schools list. It is a boys' boarding high schools in Johannesburg. The school was established in 1902 and has over 1,100 boys from grades 8 to 12. King Edward VII School offers holistic education combined with teaching leadership skills and high moral standards.

12. Liberty College

Address: 2 10th Rd, Bramley, Johannesburg, 2018, South Africa

2 10th Rd, Bramley, Johannesburg, 2018, South Africa Tel: +27 11 440 1137 / 1182

+27 11 440 1137 / 1182 Fax: +27 11 885 3704

+27 11 885 3704 Email: info@libertycollege.co.za

info@libertycollege.co.za Website: libertycollege.co.za

Messrs B. Ndlovu and F. Ndlovu established the Liberty Community School as an independent school in 1993. It uses the GDE curriculum for Grades 1 – 12 and most learners come from the Alexandra Township.

13. Northcliff High School

Address: Mountainview Drive, Northcliff, Johannesburg, 2195, South Africa

Mountainview Drive, Northcliff, Johannesburg, 2195, South Africa Tel: +27 11 476 1544

+27 11 476 1544 Fax: +27 11 476 2585

+27 11 476 2585 Email: info@northcliffhigh.co.za

info@northcliffhigh.co.za Website: www.northcliffhigh.com

Northcliff is on the list of government high schools in Gauteng. It was established in 1969 and has become one of the top public English-medium schools in Johannesburg. The school accommodates 14 to 18 year old. Northcliff High School provides pupils with the best opportunities to develop their full potential.

14. St Stithians College

Address: 40 Peter Place, Lyme Park, Sandton, 2191

40 Peter Place, Lyme Park, Sandton, 2191 PO Box: Private Bag 2, Randburg, 2125

Private Bag 2, Randburg, 2125 Tel: +27 11 577 6000

+27 11 577 6000 Website: www.stithian.com

St Stithians College is a private Methodist school in Johannesburg. It is two schools in one, St Stithians Boys' College and St Stithians Girls' College. The school was established in 1953 on a beautiful eco-friendly campus of 105 hectares. St Stithians College has eight schools, comprising day students, boarders, and online learners.

15. Kingsmead College

Address: 132 Oxford Rd, Melrose, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2121, South Africa

132 Oxford Rd, Melrose, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2121, South Africa Email: senior@kingsmead.co.za / junior@kingsmead.co.za

senior@kingsmead.co.za / junior@kingsmead.co.za Website: kingsmead.co.za

Kingsmead College is a private Christian primary and high school for girls only. It accommodates Grade 000 to Grade 12 children and has around 870 students. Rarely do parents and students regret choosing Kingsmead College.

How many schools are in South Africa?

South Africa has over 25,000 schools, and 23,000 are public schools (schools overseen by trustees or boards of governors).

How many high schools are in SA?

South Africa has around 6,000 high schools (Grades 7 to 12) and almost 20,000 primary schools (Grades 0 to 6).

How many public schools are in Gauteng province?

Gauteng has the highest number of learning institutions in SA. It has 2606 schools across 83 cities and towns, and around 365 are independent schools.

How many public schools are in Johannesburg?

Johannesburg has 269 schools in all the suburbs and townships. They range from pre-schools, primary schools, high schools, and beyond.

What are the best high schools in Roodepoort?

The best five high schools in Roodepoort Gauteng are Allen Glen, Florida Park, West Ridge, Hoërskool Florida, and Roodepark School.

What qualifies a school to be leading?

The leading learning institutions are defined by their academic and co-curriculum activities, infrastructure and modern technology in education, well-structured curriculum, and furnished facilities, among other things.

What should you look for in a high school?

Parents and their children consider different things when selecting high schools. The key things to consider should be the school's matric records and the availability of the subjects and sports facilities your child wants.

What is the oldest high school in South Africa?

The South African College Schools (SACS) was established in September 1829 in Cape Town, Western Cape province. It is the oldest institution in South Africa.

What is the biggest high school in South Africa?

Ngangolwandle Senior Secondary is the biggest school in South Africa. It had 3795 learners and 66 teachers in 2016. The school is in Elliotdale, Eastern Cape province.

What are the admissions requirements for schools in Gauteng?

Admission requirements depend on the school. Most schools in South Africa will request your child to take an entrance exam or an interview. Hence, it is important to contact the learning institution to find out its admissions requirements.

How do I choose the right school for my child?

You should find a school that meets your child's needs and preferences. Besides schools for normal kids, SA also has many schools for problem children. Visit the institution of your choice to confirm if it has an excellent environment, facilities, and infrastructure for learning.

Which school is famous in South Africa?

King Edward VII is one of the most famous schools in SA.

Which school has the highest fees in South Africa?

Hilton College is a boys' school and the most expensive learning institution in South Africa. The school is near Hilton town in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Hilton College's annual fee for 2023 is R369 920,00.

What are Curro school fees?

Dr. Chris van der Merwe established Curro schools in 1998. There are over 177 Curro branches in SA, and the head office is in Durbanville, Cape Town, Western Cape province. These schools accommodate children from 3-month-olds to Grade 12. Curro school fees in 2023 start from R1 255 (Grade R) to R120 (Grade 12).

These leading high schools in Gauteng are convenient for learners from all over South Africa. Most have quality boarding facilities and guarantee to give your children the best education.

