Kenny Lattimore's net worth and income: How rich is he now?

Kenny Lattimore's net worth is in the millions, and the foundation of his immense wealth lies in his entertaining ability. The famous R&B singer has been serenading his audience with the best of his music and songwriting skills while featuring in several movies.

Kenny Lattimore performing at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Nykieria Chaney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kenny Lattimore's rise to prominence has been remarkable because he decided that he wanted to do something professionally with music in high school. The star does not claim all the accolades for himself, as he often mentions people like Dr Barbara Barker as some of the most significant influences in his life and career.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kenny Lattimore Gender Male Date of birth 10 April 1967 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Washington, DC, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 35-32-15 Body measurements in centimetres 89-83-38 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Parents Sonya Ball Ryan and Walter Lattimore Children Two Siblings six Relationship status Married Wife Faith Jenkins School Eleanor Roosevelt High School College/University Howard University Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor Net worth $2 million Social media field Instagram

Kenny Lattimore's net worth

How much is Kenny Lattimore worth? Celebrity Net Worth says the famous contemporary R&B musician has an estimated $2 million.

His financial worth comes from over 30 years of consistently putting out and being part of the American entertainment industry success story. Below is a look at his various music and movie industry endeavours.

Musical career

Kenny Lattimore's musical journey began in the high school band program at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Maryland. He credits Dr. Barbara Baker for sparking his interest. After speaking at the 2005 graduation, Lattimore pursued a solo path following a stint as a session vocalist for the R&B group Maniquin.

In 1996, he signed with Columbia Records, releasing his debut album with hits like Never Too Busy and the Grammy-nominated For You. This marked the start of a successful solo career, earning him a Best New Artist win at the NAACP Image Awards and Gold sales status.

Kenny Lattimore at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Lattimore's discography continued to evolve with the critically acclaimed From the Soul of Man in 1998 and the more contemporary Weekend in 2001 under Arista Records. Collaborating with Chante Moore, he released the duet album Things That Lovers Do in 2003, followed by Uncovered/Covered in 2006.

In 2008, he showcased his versatility with a Timeless cover album featuring the lead single You Are My Starship. Establishing SincereSoul Records in 2012, Lattimore released Back 2 Cool in 2013, featuring singles like Find a Way and Back 2 Cool.

His musical journey continued with albums, including Anatomy of a Love Song (2015), A Kenny Lattimore Christmas (2016) and Vulnerable (2017). His 2021 release, Here to Stay, included the #1 hit Take a Dose on the Adult R&B Songs chart.

Movie career

Kenny Lattimore's net worth in 2023 reflects his successful feature in movies and television series. His debut was an appearance on a TV series titled Moesha in 1997. He has featured in others like The Young and the Restless, The Parkers, A Cross to Bear, and The Seat Filler.

Merch entrepreneur

The songwriter uses his popularity among music lovers to generate revenue by selling merchandise such as hats, t-shirts, and posters, contributing to his income.

Is Kenny Lattimore married?

Kenny has been married twice and is enjoying his second marriage to an American judge, Faith Jenkins. The lovebirds have been married since 8 March 2020.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Faith Jenkins' net worth in 2023 is around $2 million. She earns a living as a television judge, attorney, and legal commentator in America.

Faith is renowned for her exploits in the pageant industry. She won Miss Louisiana Tech as a student at Louisiana Tech University before winning the Miss Louisiana title in 2000 and finishing first runner-up at the Miss America Pageant in 2001.

Does Kenny Lattimore have a child?

He has two children. One from each of his marriages to Chante Moore and Faith Jenkins. His child with Faith was born in January 2023.

Singer Kenny Lattimore performing onstage at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

How many albums does Kenny Lattimore have?

The singer-songwriter has over ten albums, two of which are in collaboration with his ex-wife of nine years, Chante Moore.

Kenny Lattimore's earnings from music

It is unknown what amount his earnings from music have contributed to his $2 million net worth. But then, he made the most of it from his singing career as it was his primary profession. He reportedly charges between $20,000 and $30,000 for every live event he gets invited to perform at.

Throughout his career, Kenny Lattimore's soulful voice and captivating performances have solidified his place in the music industry, collaborating with artists across genres and maintaining a solid presence on the charts.

How tall is Kenny Lattimore?

The For You crooner is reportedly 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He weighs an average of 65 kilograms.

Kenny Lattimore's net worth is a testament to the fact that consistently putting in effort toward achieving set goals is never a waste. The singer, songwriter, and actor has risen to the peak of a career over three decades and is now enjoying the view from the top.

