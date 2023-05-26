Top-ranked Khayelitsha high schools: 10 of the best schools

Discovering the best schools in Khayelitsha in 2023 is an exciting journey filled with endless possibilities for students seeking an exceptional education. Despite the limited institutions in this Western Cape community, the best in the region boast impressive exam results, such as the National Senior Certificate (NSC). These esteemed Khayelitsha high schools are beacons of hope, fostering young minds and moulding future leaders.

Siphamandla senior secondary school provides a holistic environment, dedicated staff, and excellent facilities. Photo: @Siphamandla Secondary School page

When parents in Western Cape choose institutions for their children, they prioritise crucial aspects such as the college's environment, educational standards, culture, class sizes, fees, and safety. The best Khayelitsha high schools in South Africa perfectly align with these concerns by offering academic excellence, comprehensive curricula, supportive learning environments, and diverse extracurricular activities.

Top 10 schools in Khayelitsha

The high schools in Khayelitsha have a remarkable track record of producing exceptional students, achieving nearly 100% matric, bachelor, diplomas, and certificate pass rates. Check some of the best ones below:

1. Uxolo High School

This is a public secondary academy established in 1990. It employs a distinctive teaching approach and offers a diverse range of exceptional educational practices. The institution is at Bathendua Ndondo Road, 7784, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, Western Cape.

2. Centre of Science & Technology (COSAT)

COSAT students after winning the R4000 sponsored by AWS InCommunications for Cape Town schools. Photo: @GamesTangibl

Renowned as the Western Cape's first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) college, this public institution excels academically. Catering to Grade 8-12 learners, particularly those aspiring to pursue science, medical, and engineering professions, it received recognition as the top-performing township institution at a Metro East Education District (MED) event.

3. Siphamandla Senior Secondary School

It is a state institution located at Lindela Road, Kuyasa, Khayelitsha, 7784. The institution provides a holistic environment with dedicated staff and excellent facilities. It offers a thriving educational community with over 40 teachers and 1115 students.

4. Luhlaza Senior Secondary School

It is a township public college located on Makabeni Road, Khayelitsha, Cape Town, 7784. They teach all ordinary subjects and boast an exceptional institution environment and staff.

5. Manyano High School

Students of Manyano High, after learning hours. Photo: @manyanoHIGHSchool

This public secondary institution is on Msobomvu Drive, Ilitha Park, within the Metro East District Municipality in the Western Cape. The college's curriculum emphasises local knowledge alongside global awareness.

6. Dr Harry Gwala Secondary School

Located in Hlehla St, Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa, this urban state secondary academy specialises in mathematics, science, and technology.

7. Usasazo High School

This urban public secondary school in Victoria Mxenge, Cape Town, offers a distinctive curriculum emphasising entrepreneurship, recognised as a top regional college.

8. Zola Business High School

Zola students proudly displaying their certificates. Photo: @zolabhs

Founded in June 1997, this public high institution is at 1 Hope Street, Thembani, Khayelitsha. It has a dedicated focus on business, commerce, and management subjects. As one of the Khayelitsha schools, it has earned a reputation as a nurturing environment for numerous talented students.

9. Joe Slovo Engineering High School

Situated at Kusasa Road, Khayelitsha Site C, Khayelitsha, 7783, Western Cape, this publicly owned college has gained a reputation for nurturing exceptional students. It was founded in 1989 and focuses on engineering and technology disciplines, providing well-equipped facilities and resources for practical learning.

10. Matthew Goniwe Memorial High School

Matthew Goniwe Memorial students were having fun. Photo: @Matthew-Goniwe-Memorial-High-School

This public secondary institution is at Nyathi Street, Site B, City Of Cape Town, in Western Cape Province, South Africa. The institution focuses on mathematics, science, and technology subjects.

How many public high schools are in the Western Cape?

As per the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), the region comprises 1,449 public schools. Of these, 984 are primary schools, while only 384 high schools exist. The remaining 80 schools fall under the category of intermediate or combined institutions.

How many schools do we have in Khayelitsha?

Khayelitsha has at least 52 institutions in its suburbs and townships. But needful to note is that an institution tends to have half as many Grade R classes as Grade 1s.

What is the highest pass rate school in Cape Town?

Westerford High School in Cape Town upheld a steady 100% pass rate for years between 2005 and 2007, as well as in 2017, 2020, and 2021. The institution is a popular public and boarding English-medium co-educational high institution founded in 1953.

How much are Cape Town High School fees?

Cape Town has many model, private, and public institutions with exceptional academic faculty, excellent amenities, and a fantastic educational atmosphere. Certain schools charge hefty fees for their high classes, including the following:

American International School of Cape Town - R471,088

Bishop Diocesan College - R185,020

Springfield Girls - R93,127

Wynberg Boys - R58,350

Waterford - R48,390

What is the richest school in South Africa?

As of 2023, Hilton College's fee is the most expensive; students pay as much as R369,920. The institution has day and boarding facilities and it is located in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

These Khayelitsha high schools have made the region noticed in the country. With the government's efforts to invest in the education sector in that area, these institutions boast of more incredible exploits in raising intelligent students and great future leaders.

