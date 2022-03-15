Complete list of universities that offer PGCE distance learning in South Africa

The teaching profession is always in demand across South Africa and other parts of the world. The Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) is one of the requirements that institutions require when finding a qualified teacher other than those with BEd degrees. Below is a list of all universities that offer PGCE distance learning in South Africa.

A PGCE part-time in South Africa takes about two years, but if you opt to study full time, you will finish in one year. Can you do PGCE distance learning? Several institutions across South Africa offer online PGCE classes, but others only do physical classes.

PGCE in South Africa

An undergraduate teaching degree helps you understand the subject you will be teaching, but a PGCE course is designed to help you gain the proper skills on how to teach. Graduates with other degrees can also do PGCE to be able to teach in classrooms. The course has three phases of learning specialities, including:

PGCE Primary if your speciality is primary school teaching

PGCE Secondary for high school teachers

PGCE Further/Adult Education for higher education or adult teaching

After completing your PGCE training, you are required to register with the South African Council of Educators (SACE). Remember that the PGCE is the only qualification that provides professional registration with the SACE other than the Bachelor of Education (BEd).

Where can I study PGCE online in South Africa?

Several institutions of higher learning offer the PGCE online module, which gives students the flexibility and convenience of studying at home. However, you must be available in person for Teaching Practice/Work-integrated Learning, which is often completed in a school environment under supervision.

Universities offering PGCE in South Africa via online classes include:

MANCOSA

MANCOSA offers an 18-month PGCE programme in Further Education and Training that is spread over three semesters. A student can choose from a number of specializations offered by the facility. The minimum admission requirement is an approved bachelor’s degree that should include sufficient disciplinary knowledge in an area of teaching specialization. The fee for 2022 includes a non-refundable registration fee of R4,950 and R33,950 payable in full during registration.

North-West University

NWU offers both distance and contact classes for the Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching. Requirements to enrol for the programme include:

A relevant B-degree with 2 school subjects on degree level or an equivalent qualification with 360 credits.

One subject must be on the 3rd-year level and the 2nd subject on the 2nd-year level

Faculty of Education students must meet the MRTEQ guidelines

Cornerstone Institute

Cornerstone offers PGCE in Foundation Phase and the Intermediate Phase. Lectures are conducted online. Admission requirements for both phases include a bachelor’s degree or approved 360 credits diploma at NQF 6. The prior qualification must offer an extensive knowledge base adequate for tutoring in the intermediate phase. The programme can be completed within a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of four years.

Two Oceans Graduate Institute (TOGI)

Two Oceans offers PGCE in Senior (Grade 7 to 9) and Further Education and Training (Grades 10 to 12). Lectures are offered via distance and online modes of delivery. Admission requirements include a SAQA registered bachelor’s degree or diploma with 360 credits. The degree and diploma must have sufficient subject content knowledge. The facility offers full time (1 year) and part-time (2 years) studies.

University of South Africa (UNISA)

UNISA offers PGCE in Intermediate, Senior Phase, and Further Education and Training. Classes are delivered both online and through distance learning modes. The minimum requirements include a 360 or 480 credit Bachelor’s degree other than a Bachelor of Education degree.

Universities offering face to face PGCE in South Africa

Several South African institutions of higher learning offer physical classes for the PGCE course. The PGCE universities include:

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)

Central University of Technology (CUT)

Nelson Mandela University (NMU)

Rhodes University

Sol Plaatje University (SPU)

University of Cape Town (UCT)

University of the Free State (UFS)

University of Johannesburg (UJ)

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

University of Pretoria (UP) for FET

The University of Stellenbosch

University of Witwatersrand (WITS)

Varsity College

Walter Sisulu University (WSU)

PGCE qualifications

The qualifications required to enrol for a PGCE course vary across institutions. The minimum requirement is an approved undergraduate Bachelor’s degree other than a Bachelor of Education degree or an approved 360 credit diploma at NQF. Prior learning should also include sufficient disciplinary knowledge in an area of teaching specialization

Is PGCE available at TUT for 2021?

The Tshwane University of Technology used to offer the course at its Soshanguve North Campus. However, since 2019, the facility stopped offering PGCE training until further notice.

Damelin PGCE

Damelin does not offer Post Graduate Certificate in Education. The private higher education institute offers other education qualifications, including diplomas, certificates, and skill programmes.

Universities that offer PGCE distance learning equip students with the necessary intel to start teaching at different levels, depending on their qualifications. Distance and online modes ensure flexibility, especially to working students

