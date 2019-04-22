15 best schools in Pretoria: private, high, nursing, primary, secondary

Did you know South Africa has three capitals and one of them is Pretoria? This great city is home to some of the top educational institutions in the country. Some are public, while others are private. The best schools in Pretoria have the necessary human and non-human resources to facilitate teaching and learning.

Attending a good educational institution is crucial in a child's life as it shapes their future. The best schools in Pretoria offer a favourable learning environment and support an individual to grow academically and explore their talents.

Best schools in Pretoria

Below is a look at some of the best institutions of academic learning in Pretoria.

Best public primary schools in Pretoria

There are many public schools in Pretoria. All public primary institutions are affordable because the government subsidises the fees. Below are the best public primary educational centres in the city.

3. Northridge Primary School

Physical address/ location: 32 Braam Pretorius St, Pretoria, 0129 / PO Box 13968, Sinoville, 0129

32 Braam Pretorius St, Pretoria, 0129 / PO Box 13968, Sinoville, 0129 Telephone numbers: 012 567 5134/35/ 012 567 0071/72

012 567 5134/35/ 012 567 0071/72 Email address: admin@northridge.co.za

Northridge Primary School was established in 1974 and officially opened on 11th May 1976. The motto of the institution is Let Us Flourish.

Initially, the institution had 229 learners. It has grown over the years. Today, it has over 1,200 learners.

2. Laerskool Eendracht Primary School

Physical address/ location: 89, Bosman Street, Pretoria

89, Bosman Street, Pretoria Telephone number: 012 321 2313

012 321 2313 Email address: eend@lantic.net

At Laerskool Eendracht Primary School, all learners are supported and encouraged to achieve their optimum potential. Teachers instil in them a sense of worthiness, curiosity, and deep love for learning.

The teaching and non-teaching staff are committed to ensuring all students receive good-quality education that best fits South Africa's economic needs.

1. Brooklyn Primary School

Physical address/ location: 279 Murray St, Brooklyn

279 Murray St, Brooklyn Telephone number: (012) 460 3238 / 9

(012) 460 3238 / 9 Email address: head.pa@brooklynprimary.co.za

The vision of Brooklyn Primary School is to cater for the educational and extracurricular needs of all students. The school ensures all learners develop the necessary life skills for the future.

Teachers in this institution uphold, protect, and advance teaching and academic standards as guided by South African law.

Best private primary schools in Pretoria

South Africa has numerous private schools. The fees and extracurricular activities charged in these institutions vary widely because the owners are in businesses. Below are the top private primary education centres in the city.

3. St Albans College

Location: Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, Gauteng

Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, Gauteng Telephone number: +27 12 348 1221

+27 12 348 1221 Email: secretary@stalbanscollege.com

At St Alban’s College, young boys are groomed into responsible young men. The Anglican school has primary and high school sections, both with a record of academic excellence.

The primary section promotes compassion, courage, and integrity. It aims to create a fair, peaceful, united, positive, ethical, happy, and caring community.

2. Motheong Primary

Physical address/ location: 37 Khoza St Atteridgeville

37 Khoza St Atteridgeville Telephone numbers: 27 12 373 6201/ +27 12 373 7923

27 12 373 6201/ +27 12 373 7923 Email address: head@motheong.co.za

Motheong Primary moulds kids who can practice Christian principles, respect others, and excel in academics. The institution has a dedicated and qualified team of teachers who provide a stimulating and nurturing learning environment.

1. SPARK Theresa Park

Physical address/ location: 1082 Bokmakierie St, Theresapark, Pretoria, 0155, SA

1082 Bokmakierie St, Theresapark, Pretoria, 0155, SA Telephone number: +27 (0) 10 125 0600

SPARK Theresa Park has primary and secondary school sections. Stacey Brewer and Ryan Harrison founded the institution in 2012. They created a new model of education that provides access to high-quality education for all.

Top private high schools in Pretoria

Here is a look at the best private schools in the city.

3. Courtney House International School

Physical address/ location: 100 Florence Ribeiro Avenue, Bailey's Muckleneuk

100 Florence Ribeiro Avenue, Bailey's Muckleneuk Telephone numbers: (+27) 082 305 0165/ (+27) 012 346 4051

(+27) 082 305 0165/ (+27) 012 346 4051 Email address: office@courtney.co.za

The Cambridge curriculum is offered in Courtney House International. The centre was established in 1995 as an independent school.

It became accredited as a Cambridge International Examinations Centre in 2003. It strives for education excellence with global recognition.

2. Amberfield College

Physical address/ location: x 46, 4810 Amampondo Dr, Rooihuiskraal North, Centurion, 0157, SA

x 46, 4810 Amampondo Dr, Rooihuiskraal North, Centurion, 0157, SA Telephone number: +27(0) 12 534 3344

+27(0) 12 534 3344 Email address: info@amberfieldcollege.co.za

In January 2019, Amberfield College was officially opened. It has an enrolment of about 1670 learners. The education centre offers a balanced approach to education, i.e., academics, sports, and culture.

1. Crawford International

Physical address/ location: 555 Sibelius Street, Lukasrand

555 Sibelius Street, Lukasrand Telephone number: (012) 343-5903

Crawford International is one of the top private schools in South Africa. It is an international school that provides all students with an academically progressive, innovative, and future-focused education.

At Crawford International Pretoria, students are empowered through having a choice and voice in their learning journey.

Top public secondary schools in Pretoria

The top public secondary schools in the city are explored below.

3. Pretoria Technical High School

Physical address/ location: 649 Park St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002, SA

649 Park St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002, SA Telephone number: +27 12 343 2357

+27 12 343 2357 Email address: admin@pths.co.za

Pretoria Technical High School is a non-denominational Christian educational centre that caters for pupils from Grade 8 to Grade 12.

It is a vocationally oriented institution. Therefore, it attracts learners from the greater Tshwane. It offers a calm, friendly and relaxed atmosphere for learners to study.

2. Sutherland High School

Physical address/ location: 1333 Willem Botha Ave, Eldoraigne, Centurion

1333 Willem Botha Ave, Eldoraigne, Centurion Telephone numbers: 012 658 5880/ 012 658 5881/ 012 658 5882

012 658 5880/ 012 658 5881/ 012 658 5882 Email address: shs@sutherlandhs.co.za

Sutherland High School is well-known as a school of academic excellence. Besides books, the institution offers every learner the chance to participate in a wide array of sporting activities.

The institution believes that a well-rounded individual is someone who is able to develop intellectually, physically and creatively. It promotes leadership among students.

1. Pretoria Boys High School

Location: Roper Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria, Gauteng

Roper Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria, Gauteng Telephone number: +27 12 460 2246

+27 12 460 2246 Email address: info@boyshigh.com

Pretoria Boys High School is one of the top public secondary schools in Pretoria. It provides a platform for boys to be the best they could ever be.

The prestigious school has an enrolment of approximately 1500 pupils. It is the biggest boys’ school in the country. It offers a full academic, cultural, and sporting programme.

Top nursing schools in Pretoria

Nursing is among the top careers in South Africa. Here are the best nursing institutions in the city.

3. Ithemba Nursing Academy

Physical address/ location: 238 Willie Swart Avenue Eersterust Pretoria 0022

238 Willie Swart Avenue Eersterust Pretoria 0022 Telephone number: +27 12 806 6104

Ithemba Nursing Academy is a private college that was established in 2002. It is accredited by the South African nursing council and offers a one-year auxiliary nursing certificate and a two-year nursing certificate course.

2. Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)

Physical address/ location: Staatsartillerie Road, Pretoria West

Staatsartillerie Road, Pretoria West Telephone number: 012 382 5911

012 382 5911 Email address: admission@tut.ac.za

One of the schools at Tshwane University of Technology is the Adelaide Tambo School of Nursing Science. The school offers Bachelor's degree, Baccalaureus Technologiae, Master's, and Doctorate programmes in nursing science.

1. The University of Pretoria (UP)

Physical address/ location: Hatfield

Hatfield Telephone number: 012 420 3111

012 420 3111 Email address: ssc@up.ac.za

The University of Pretoria (UP) is one of the top universities in Africa and the largest in South Africa. It was established in 1908, and it offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in nursing. An undergraduate course takes four years.

How many schools are in Pretoria?

The city is home to 415 schools in its suburbs and townships.

Which are the best culinary schools in Pretoria?

The best culinary institutions are Steyn’s Culinary School, SA School of Cookery, Capsicum Culinary Studio, International Hotel School, and Kelkiewyn Catering and Cooking Classes.

The best schools in Pretoria are known for producing well-rounded graduates. They have the necessary human and non-human capital to facilitate optimal learning.

