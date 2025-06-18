The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, called on African countries to join forces to tackle the continent's energy issues

Ramokgopa was the keynote speaker at the opening of the Africa Energy forum in Cape Town on 17 June 2025

Ramokgopa said the continent needs to develop a program to transition into green energy, and South Africans criticised him

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa discussed African states joining forces to resolve the energy crisis.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, was criticized after he called on African countries to work together for a just transition into greener energy.

Ramokgopa calls for partnership with African countries

According to SABC News, Ramokgopa spoke during his keynote delivery at the opening of the Africa Energy Forum, which is held at the Cape Town International Convention Center. Ramokgopa addressed attendees and said that the South African government will continue to work with the African Union and AU member countries to address the energy challenges on the continent.

Ramokgopa said that Africa must create its energy solutions and not rely on developed countries. He remarked that the transition to green energy must reflect African priorities of development. Ramokgopa said the transition must support the creation of employment opportunities, industrialization, and food security.

Electricity in Africa

Ramokgopa remarked that over 600 million Africans do not have access to electricity, which he described as an oxygen economic activity. He said that it is a fundamental human right. The Africa Energy Forum began on 17 June and will continue until 20 June, and member states of the African Union are in attendance.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa discussed Africa's energy.

Netizens call Ramokgopa out

South Africans commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were not pleased with him.

Tony Davis said:

"What this means is we'll continue supplying electricity across the border even though we don't reliably generate enough to meet home demand."

Lloyd Vutete said:

"No energy transition is needed because a lot of Africans are still in the dark."

Emmie Maritz said:

"Oh, the irony. We live a few kilometres away from the only nuclear power station in Africa, but they can't manage the local transformers.

Just Vaughn said:

"Fix the coal issue and remedy the neglected power stations."

Ngcebo Shobede said:

"Having so much coal and not using it to create energy, but talking about it."

