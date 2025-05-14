The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said that state-owned entity Eskom is fighting to ensure that the national grid remains stable in winter

He spoke during a press briefing on 14 May 2025, a day after Eskom announced Stage 2 loadshedding for three days

Ramokgopa said Eskom's power system is significantly stronger than it was the previous year during the same period

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom's grid is strong enough to withstand winter demands. Image: GCIS

PRETORIA — The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said on 14 May 2025 in Pretoria that the country's electricity grid is stable and strong, despite Eskom introducing Stage 2 loadshedding on 13 May.

Electricity grid is better today than in 2024: Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa was addressing the media in Tshwane and said that the country will experience Koeberg units' benefits by July this year. In January, Eskom announced that Koeberg's nuclear unit has been fully synchronised to the grid, and added 930MW of electricity.

Ramokgopa said that the state utility is doing its best to maintain the national grid as it faces pressure due to an increased demand in winter. He said the higher-than-expected demand, planned maintenance.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom CEO Dan Marokane briefed the media. Image: GCIS

Delays in returning generation units and unexpected capacity losses compelled Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding. He added that an additional capacity of 800MW was due to Eskom successfully synchronising Kusile unit number 6 to the grid on 26 March.

He said that Eskom didn't have the benefit of Kusile's 800 MW during last year's winter. Ramokgopa added that the grid has approximately 2500 MW of additional capacity.

South Africans dissatisfied

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were displeased with Ramokgopa's briefing.

Bob Zweni said:

"Their best is seemingly not good enough."

Ndiyakholwa Solwandle said:

"Still struggling with the problem since Jacob Zuma was the president. That's a failure."

Debra Thomas said:

"But a week ago, you said no loadshedding in winter."

Mlondi Nhlakanipho said:

"Don't make us stupid. We know that Eskom received a R93 billion investment package for the energy transition plan, which means no coal, no oil and no nuclear. The very source of energy that powers industrialisation is being blocked."

Omilo Zitha said:

"But not long ago, he said that there won't be loadshedding this winter."

Jan Oosterduin said:

"I know of 49 people who won't have loadshedding or water cuts."

Wille Lekuba said:

"You promised that there would be no loadshedding. Keep your promise, Mr Kgosientsho."

Ramokgopa predicted a loadshedding-free winter

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramokgopa said the country would experience a loadshedding-free winter in 2025. He said that the power plants are expected to perform at the same capacity as last year.

Ramokgopa spoke on 30 April at the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group in Cape Town. He said there was no reason for the capacity to decrease. Ramokgopa pointed out that the country did not have Kusile Unit 6 and Medupi 4 operating last year.

