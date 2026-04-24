Two suspects were killed in a shootout with police at the Kennedy Road informal settlement during an early morning operation

The Sydenham SAPS Trio Task Team had been searching for the men in connection with multiple robberies and extortion cases

The two suspects were also allegedly responsible for attacks on motorists along the N2

Police killed two suspects at the Kennedy Road Informal Settlement. Images: @DesanThathiah/X (right) and Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN – A tense early morning operation at the Kennedy Road informal settlement ended in a fatal shootout, leaving two suspects dead after an exchange of gunfire with police today.

The two are also suspected of attacking and robbing houses as well as motorists along the N2.

Two suspects nabbed by SAPS

Journalist Desan Thathiah reported on his X account that members of the Sydenham SAPS Trio Task Team had been actively searching for the young men, who were wanted in connection with a series of house robberies, business robberies, and extortion cases.

The suspects were also linked to armed robberies along the N2, where unsuspecting motorists were allegedly targeted while dealing with vehicle breakdowns.

Police tracked the suspects to a shack within the informal settlement, where they were found hiding. As officers attempted to apprehend them in the early hours of the morning, a gunfight broke out.

When the shooting stopped, both suspects had been killed.

Two firearms were seized at the scene, and investigations remain underway.

Two suspects shot in Mzomusha

In another operation by the Sydenham SAPS Trio Task Team and SAPS KZN Crime Intelligence, two suspects were killed during a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The men, who are believed to be part of a notorious gang, were shot dead by police in Mzomusha on 9 March 2026. The Mzomusha area is renowned for being home to violent criminals, who use the vast rural area to evade police. According to police, one of the suspects was a notorious criminal who was linked to over 10 murder cases. The last murder case he is suspected of being involved in happened over the weekend of 7 and 8 March 2026.

The South African Police Service (SAPS). Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News