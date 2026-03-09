KWAZULU-NATAL – Two suspects have been killed during a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A shootout in Mzomusha, Inanda, between police and suspects has left two people dead. @DasenThathiah

The men, who are believed to be part of a notorious gang, were shot dead by police in Mzomusha on 9 March 2026. The area is renowned for being home to violent criminals, who use the vast rural area to evade police.

The shootout happened following an operation carried out by the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Provincial Tracing Team, Inanda SAPS Task Team, Sydenham SAPS Trio Task Team, SAPS KZN Crime Intelligence and security partner SA Tactical Enforcement.

One of the suspects was linked to numerous crimes

According to police, one of the suspects was a notorious criminal who was linked to over 10 murder cases. The last murder case he is suspected of being involved in happened over the weekend of 7 and 8 March 2026.

