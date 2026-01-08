Police in KwaZulu-Natal engaged in a shootout with wanted suspects at a house in Area 5 in Bester, Inanda

The suspects were wanted for murder, attempted murder and armed robbery, and have been on the run for some time

South Africans weighed in on the fatal shootout, praising KZN police for their bravery in keeping the community safe

KZN police fatally wounded five wanted suspects in Inanda, earning praise from South Africans. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – A shootout in Inanda, north of Durban, has left five wanted suspects dead.

The individuals, who were wanted for a host of serious violent crimes, were fatally wounded during a shootout with police on Thursday, 08 January 2026.

The men, who had been on the run for some time, were wanted for murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. They are all South African nationals.

No officers were injured during the shootout

According to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Police Spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, no officers were injured during what has been described as a ‘dangerous’ operation.

Colonel Netshiunda, who was speaking to Newzroom Afrika, explained that this is not the first time the men had opened fire on police. He explained that at the end of November 2025, the suspects shot at police when officers attempted to apprehend them. They managed to escape and continued their crime spree.

“Police picked up intelligence that the suspects were hiding at a house in Area 5 in Bester, Inanda. When police arrived, we announced our presence, and the suspects opened fire towards police.

"The police were left with no other choice but to return fire to protect themselves and those around the house,” Colonel Netshiunda explained.

The suspects, who were wanted for various violent crimes, were found hiding in a home in Inanda. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Four firearms were recovered from the scene

Colonel Netshiunda added that following a thorough search of the house where the men were hiding, police were able to recover four firearms.

He also expressed concern about the number of illegal firearms in the communities.

“And as long as there are guns in the communities in the wrong hands, those guns will be used to kill. People will be robbed with those guns,” he stressed.

South Africans praise KZN police

Social media users praised the police in the province for effectively dealing with criminals.

Babalwa Mckonie said:

“SAPS KZN deserves performance bonuses. Just saying it.”

Logic Mashori added:

“Well done, KZN SAPS.”

Qolani Mikateko Banda noted:

“My favourite quote is: ‘When police arrived, we announced our presence and the suspects opened fire towards police. The police were left with no other choice but to return fire to protect themselves and those around the house.”

Edgar Brown stated:

“I love the KZN police service. They are Mkhwanazing criminals.”

Lucky Mudau said:

“Thank you, SAPS members, who are choosing South Africa and its citizens over everything. Cheers.”

Elliot Mathebula added:

“Big up to the police. Enough is enough.”

Phondo Gates asked:

“What are the cops doing in the other eight provinces? Anyway, well done KZN SAPS.”

