A suspected hitman linked to multiple cash-in-transit robberies and targeted killings was shot dead by KwaZulu-Natal police in Gauteng

The 49-year-old suspect, traced from Lady Smith, opened fire on officers during a high-speed chase before losing control of his vehicle and crashing

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and authorities believe the suspect was involved in the recent shooting of Newcastle municipal official Dr Thabede

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Wanted hitman killed in shootout with KZN police in Gauteng. Image: Newcastle Advertiser/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

A suspected hitman linked to a series of cash-in-transit robberies and targeted killings has been shot dead during a confrontation with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police in Gauteng.

The 49-year-old suspect, who had long been on police radar for serious crimes, was initially traced to Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal and followed to Gauteng during a coordinated intelligence-led operation in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 7 January 2026.

High-speed chase ends in fatal shootout.

Police sources said officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle after locating him on a major route. When he failed to comply, a high-speed chase ensued, culminating in a shootout.

During the exchange, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He was declared dead at the scene. No police officers were injured. A firearm recovered from the vehicle will form part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have linked the suspect to the attempted assassination of Dr Dumisani Thabethe, a senior official in the Newcastle Local Municipality, who was shot on Monday morning, 5 January 2026, while travelling to work in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Dr Thabede and his security detail were rushed to a medical facility and are receiving treatment for their injuries. Newcastle Police Station spokesperson Constable Langa confirmed the incident and emphasised that police will not speculate or allow the matter to be politicised.

Tracking the suspect

Briefly News spoke to a Newcastle Advertiser journalist, Zianne Leibrandt, who reported that, based on anonymous police sources, crime intelligence, canine units, traffic air support, and private security tracked the suspect to the Ladysmith area. The suspect allegedly fled onto the freeway, speeding toward Gauteng. He reportedly ran several red lights during a 20-kilometre chase and opened fire on pursuing officers, who returned fire, fatally wounding him. A firearm and the grey Nissan he was driving were recovered at the scene and are believed to have been used in the attack on Dr Thabethe.

Police believe the suspect was linked to the assassination of Newcastle municipality executive Dr Dumisani Thabethe. Image: Dumisani Thabethe/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Other articles on police shootouts

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a suspect in Phoenix, Durban, following a vehicle chase during which shots were allegedly fired at officers. The incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, 7 January 2026, after police spotted a suspicious vehicle carrying five occupants. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a pursuit ensued. One occupant reportedly fled on foot, while the remaining four were intercepted by police. According to authorities, one of the suspects opened fire on officers before being arrested. A firearm recovered from the suspect is believed to be linked to a man who was killed in Inanda in December 2025. Investigations are ongoing as police work to establish the full extent of the suspects’ alleged involvement in violent crimes.

In another incident, KwaZulu-Natal police shot dead a suspected cash-in-transit robbery suspect who was wanted in connection with a series of heists near Mtuzini in September 2025. The suspect, who was out on parole at the time, was allegedly linked to at least 10 cash-in-transit robberies in the province, as well as a planned attack on a police officer. Acting on intelligence, police traced the suspect’s whereabouts and moved in to arrest him. The suspect attempted to flee when officers approached and opened fire on the suspect. He was reportedly armed with an R5 rifle and engaged officers in a shootout before being fatally wounded. No police injuries were reported during the incident, and investigations into the suspect’s criminal network are continuing.

Source: Briefly News