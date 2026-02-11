KwaZulu-Natal police members engaged in a shootout with four wanted suspects in the Amatikwe informal settlement, Inanda

The suspects were linked to the recent murder of a security guard in the area and other crimes

South Africans reacted to the latest shootout, noting that there were numerous crimes in the area

Four suspects were fatally wounded in a shootout with KZN police in Inanda. @DasenThathiah/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Four wanted suspects were fatally wounded after a shooting with police in Inanda, north of Durban, on 10 February 2026.

The men were traced to the Amatikwe informal settlement by the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Inanda Task Team and Provincial Tracing Team. They were wanted for several cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robberies.

Police also recovered three guns at the scene of the shootout. Police are yet to confirm whether any suspects fled the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Inanda has become a hotspot for criminals

Members of the task and tracing teams have recently been busy with operations in the Inanda area, which has become a popular hideout for criminals.

This has put them in the line of fire several times, resulting in fatal shootouts. The latest saw them engage with the suspects in Amatikwe informal settlement, who were linked to the murder of a security guard recently. The guard was robbed and stabbed to death while on his way to work.

The area has become a hotspot for criminal activity, and, due to the vast rural nature of the region, suspects have used it more frequently as a place to hide out.

South Africans react to the latest fatal shooting

Social media users weighed in on the latest shooting, with some noting that it was a frequent thing in Inanda.

Nhlosenhle Mukzn Mtshali said:

“I just saw Inanda, and I concluded that it has to do with death.”

Sandile Ngcobo stated:

“Inanda is such a wonderful place for people to live and connect with their heritage. I just don't understand why it seems to be plagued by crime.”

Sinone Munisamy asked:

“What’s the score between the police and these criminals?”

Themba Knorrox noted:

“They always die in fours.”

DarkCloud EBaller Zama stated:

“The funeral business is booming in KZN.”

Danny Pole praised the police:

“Good job. Can they please come to Gauteng for three weeks for an operational clean-up?”

Ushukela Etiyeni said:

“There is a growing demand for mortuaries in Inanda.”

Other shootouts in KZN involving the police

Briefly News reported that there have been a few shootouts in KZN in recent months.

Source: Briefly News